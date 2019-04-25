Lok Sabha elections LIVE updates: PM Modi roadshow in Varanasi, AAP to release manifesto todayhttps://indianexpress.com/article/live-news/lok-sabha-elections-live-updates-pm-narendra-modi-varanasi-aap-manifesto-5693387/
Lok Sabha elections LIVE updates: PM Modi roadshow in Varanasi, AAP to release manifesto today
Lok Sabha elections LIVE updates: PM Modi is scheduled to hold a massive roadshow in his constituency Varanasi today, where, it is speculated, he will be challenged by Congress' Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.
Lok Sabha elections LIVE updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to hold a mega roadshow in his constituency Varanasi Thursday, a day before he files his nomination for the Lok Sabha elections. The PM’s roadshow will start from the Pandit Madan Mohan Malviya’s statue and end at Dashashwamedh Ghat. The Prime Minister is also scheduled to address rallies in Darbhanga, Bihar and Banda in Uttar Pradesh.
Congress president Rahul Gandhi, on the other hand, will hold three rallies in Rajasthan today.
The buzz in the air that the Congress may field Priyanka Gandhi Vadra as its candidate against PM Modi from Varanasi. Only four days are left for the candidates to file their nominations — Varanasi goes to polls on May 19.
Meanwhile, the Aam Aadmi Party is set to release its manifesto in Delhi. The party would come up with its manifesto that would layout the roadmap on how the AAP will take the agenda of statehood forward if elected to power.
Live Blog
Lok Sabha elections LIVE updates: PM Modi will hold a roadshow in his Lok Sabha constituency Varanasi today. Aam Aadmi Party to release manifesto.
Poll authorities accept nominations of Gambhir & Bidhuri after overruling AAP's objections
The AAP on Wednesday approached the poll authorities raising objections over "shortcomings" in the documents submitted by BJP's Lok Sabha poll candidates from Delhi -- Gautam Gambhir and Ramesh Bidhuri -- prompting the saffron party to term its rival "frustrated".
The Returning Officer of East Delhi rejected the objections raised by the AAP over Gambhir's papers, saying these cannot be "sustained", while the South Delhi RO said Bidhuri's nomination has been "examined and accepted".
AAP's East Delhi candidate Atishi claimed that date on the stamp paper and the ones mentioned over the notarial stamps in Gambhir's two nominations filed on Tuesday were different.
Opinion: Modi’s Vishwanath temple project raises questions on relationship between religion and development
Opinion: PM Modi’s ‘dream project’, the Kashi-Vishwanath Temple Corridor, raises questions about the manner in which the government engages with religious spaces. Through this project, the government has enacted a complete Hinduisation of the state and nationalisation of Hinduism. READ MORE HERE
Rahul Gandhi's rally schedule in Rajasthan
Congress president Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to address three rallies in Rajasthan today.
11:30 AM: Public Meeting at Ramsinh P.M. Ground, District Jalore
14:00 PM: Public Meeting at Bandanwara Stadium, District Ajmer
16:00 PM: Public Meeting at Maharao Ummed Singh Stadium, District Kota
Security heightened in Varanasi ahead of PM Modi's visit
Security has been heightened in Varanasi ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit today. He will file his nomination from here on Friday.
Varanasi: Security heightened in the city ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit tomorrow; Earlier visuals from outside Banaras Hindu University pic.twitter.com/DpWOCTzPUa
Amid speculation that Priyanka Gandhi will challenge Narendra Modi from Varanasi, the Congress leader is expected to take another boat ride from Varanasi to Ballia next week. If Priyanka is fielded from Varanasi, the party will do well in the adjoining constituencies of Bhadohi, Jaunpur, Mirzapur, Ghazipur and Chandauli, the party's state secretary and in-charge of Varanasi, Durga Prasad Gupta, said.
Soon after Priyanka was appointed party general secretary in-charge of eastern Uttar Pradesh — which includes Varanasi — the local Congress unit passed a resolution asking the leadership to announce her candidature against Modi.
In Chandigarh, the BJP finally chose sitting MP Kirron Kher over city BJP chief Sanjay Tandon as its candidate for the May 19 Lok Sabha poll after a long and tantalising wait that fuelled endless speculation in the city. While Kher, who has been campaigning relentlessly, was expectedly overjoyed, the news was received with dismay by many in the BJP, who had been rooting for Tandon.
Meanwhile, the Congress is set to throw all its might into the campaign in Delhi, which will involve party president Rahul Gandhi, AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. The party, sources said, is planning to hold a Rahul-Priyanka roadshow as well as a rally which will be addressed by UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi. According to sources, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh could be asked to address a press conference.
Poll authorities accept nominations of Gambhir & Bidhuri after overruling AAP's objections
The AAP on Wednesday approached the poll authorities raising objections over "shortcomings" in the documents submitted by BJP's Lok Sabha poll candidates from Delhi -- Gautam Gambhir and Ramesh Bidhuri -- prompting the saffron party to term its rival "frustrated".
The Returning Officer of East Delhi rejected the objections raised by the AAP over Gambhir's papers, saying these cannot be "sustained", while the South Delhi RO said Bidhuri's nomination has been "examined and accepted".
AAP's East Delhi candidate Atishi claimed that date on the stamp paper and the ones mentioned over the notarial stamps in Gambhir's two nominations filed on Tuesday were different.
Opinion: Modi’s Vishwanath temple project raises questions on relationship between religion and development
Opinion: PM Modi’s ‘dream project’, the Kashi-Vishwanath Temple Corridor, raises questions about the manner in which the government engages with religious spaces. Through this project, the government has enacted a complete Hinduisation of the state and nationalisation of Hinduism. READ MORE HERE
Rahul Gandhi's rally schedule in Rajasthan
Congress president Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to address three rallies in Rajasthan today.
11:30 AM: Public Meeting at Ramsinh P.M. Ground, District Jalore
14:00 PM: Public Meeting at Bandanwara Stadium, District Ajmer
16:00 PM: Public Meeting at Maharao Ummed Singh Stadium, District Kota
Security heightened in Varanasi ahead of PM Modi's visit
Security has been heightened in Varanasi ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit today. He will file his nomination from here on Friday.