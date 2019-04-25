Lok Sabha elections LIVE updates: PM Modi roadshow in Varanasi, AAP to release manifesto today

Lok Sabha elections LIVE updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to hold a mega roadshow in his constituency Varanasi Thursday, a day before he files his nomination for the Lok Sabha elections. The PM’s roadshow will start from the Pandit Madan Mohan Malviya’s statue and end at Dashashwamedh Ghat. The Prime Minister is also scheduled to address rallies in Darbhanga, Bihar and Banda in Uttar Pradesh.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi, on the other hand, will hold three rallies in Rajasthan today.

The buzz in the air that the Congress may field Priyanka Gandhi Vadra as its candidate against PM Modi from Varanasi. Only four days are left for the candidates to file their nominations — Varanasi goes to polls on May 19.

Meanwhile, the Aam Aadmi Party is set to release its manifesto in Delhi. The party would come up with its manifesto that would layout the roadmap on how the AAP will take the agenda of statehood forward if elected to power.