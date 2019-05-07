Lok Sabha Elections 2019 LIVE updates: Amit Shah in West Bengal, Priyanka in Haryana todayhttps://indianexpress.com/article/live-news/lok-sabha-elections-2019-live-updates-rahul-gandhi-priyanka-gandhi-amit-shah-bjp-congress-5714127/
Lok Sabha Elections 2019 LIVE updates: Amit Shah in West Bengal, Priyanka in Haryana today
Lok Sabha Elections 2019 LIVE updates: While BJP chief Amit Shah is scheduled to address three rallies in West Bengal and Bihar, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi will hold a roadshow in Haryana today.
With two phases of campaigning left, political parties are set to intensify their campaigning, shifting focus to Haryana and West Bengal. While BJP chief Amit Shah is scheduled to address three rallies in West Bengal and Bihar, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi will hold a roadshow in Haryana on Tuesday. She will also attend public meetings in Ambala and Hisar. Rahul Gandhi will also address rallies in Jharkhand and West Bengal.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will visit Haryana on Tuesday and hold a road show followed by a rally at Jind in Sonipat Lok Sabha constituency in support of party’s nominee Ramesh Kaushik and Ismailpur in Faridabad parliamentary constituency for Krishan Pal Gurjar. Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will also address rallies in West Bengal.
Meanwhile, 51 constituencies across seven states voted on Monday in the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha elections. Amid reports of sporadic violence and EVM glitches, the total voter turnout was recorded at 63.6 per cent. On Monday, Pulwama and Shopian districts went to vote in the last of the three-phase election for the Anantnag Lok Sabha seat. The numbers that followed were dismal: a voting percentage of 2.14 per cent in Pulwama and 2.88 per cent in Shopian.
Pratap Bhanu Mehta at Express Adda: ‘I think real challenge will begin after Lok Sabha election’
In a discussion moderated by Vandita Mishra, National Opinion Editor, The Indian Express, Pratap Bhanu Mehta, Vice-Chancellor of Ashoka University spoke on how this has been an election of low expectations, the erosion of institutions and the challenges after the polls. "If you do get five years of a consolidated (Narendra) Modi government, India will become an irrevocably majoritarian state. All basic assumptions we made about Indian democracy — that it has a tendency to move towards the centre, that it has a very distinctive model in the way it accommodates pluralism and diversity — will be up for grabs," he said. Read more
SC rejects Opposition review plea on VVPAT slips, says no to No 50% verification
The Supreme Court has rejected review petition filed by 21 opposition leaders demanding at least 50 per cent matching of VVPATs with EVMs. The bench headed by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi had previously directed the Election Commission to increase matching of VVPAT slips with EVMs from one to five polling stations per assembly seat. Read more
Welcome to The Indian Express' LIVE blog. Amit Shah and Rahul Gandhi will lead the campaigns for their parties in West Bengal, while Priyanka Gandhi will address rallies in Haryana. Also on schedule today is the Supreme Court's hearing on the review petition filed by 21 opposition leaders demanding at least 50 per cent matching of VVPATs with EVMs
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Monday threw a challenge at the Congress, asking it to contest the remaining phases of the Lok Sabha elections in the name of Rajiv Gandhi, who he recently dubbed as "bhrashtachari no. 1". He also dared the Congress to a debate on the Bofors scandal and other issues ahead of the last two phases of the polling.
The Congress, meanwhile, knocked the doors of the Election Commission, demanding action against Modi over his jibe at the former PM Rajiv Gandhi, which it said was "obscene" and "derogatory". The BJP hit back, saying that Rahul Gandhi had been calling PM Modu a "chor" in his election rallies.
West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo also attacked Modi saying she did not sit for a meeting over Cyclone Fani as she doesn’t consider him the country’s prime minister. “I don’t consider him the country’s PM, hence I didn’t sit for the meeting. I don’t want to be seen with him on the same platform. I will speak to the next PM. We can take care of cyclone damage by ourselves. We don’t need Centre’s help ahead of polls,” ANI quoted Banerjee as saying at a rally in West Bengal’s Jhargram.
Mamata’s remarks came after PM Modi earlier in the day accused her of “playing politics” over cyclone relief. “The Centre is involved in relief work but the speed breaker in West Bengal tried to play politics over this situation. I tried to talk to her (Mamata) but her arrogance is so much that she refused to talk to me. I kept waiting with the hope that she will call back but she did not,” PM Modi said at a rally in West Bengal’s Tamluk district.
Pratap Bhanu Mehta at Express Adda: ‘I think real challenge will begin after Lok Sabha election’
In a discussion moderated by Vandita Mishra, National Opinion Editor, The Indian Express, Pratap Bhanu Mehta, Vice-Chancellor of Ashoka University spoke on how this has been an election of low expectations, the erosion of institutions and the challenges after the polls. "If you do get five years of a consolidated (Narendra) Modi government, India will become an irrevocably majoritarian state. All basic assumptions we made about Indian democracy — that it has a tendency to move towards the centre, that it has a very distinctive model in the way it accommodates pluralism and diversity — will be up for grabs," he said. Read more
