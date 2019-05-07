Lok Sabha Elections 2019 LIVE updates: Amit Shah in West Bengal, Priyanka in Haryana today

With two phases of campaigning left, political parties are set to intensify their campaigning, shifting focus to Haryana and West Bengal. While BJP chief Amit Shah is scheduled to address three rallies in West Bengal and Bihar, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi will hold a roadshow in Haryana on Tuesday. She will also attend public meetings in Ambala and Hisar. Rahul Gandhi will also address rallies in Jharkhand and West Bengal.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will visit Haryana on Tuesday and hold a road show followed by a rally at Jind in Sonipat Lok Sabha constituency in support of party’s nominee Ramesh Kaushik and Ismailpur in Faridabad parliamentary constituency for Krishan Pal Gurjar. Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will also address rallies in West Bengal.

Meanwhile, 51 constituencies across seven states voted on Monday in the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha elections. Amid reports of sporadic violence and EVM glitches, the total voter turnout was recorded at 63.6 per cent. On Monday, Pulwama and Shopian districts went to vote in the last of the three-phase election for the Anantnag Lok Sabha seat. The numbers that followed were dismal: a voting percentage of 2.14 per cent in Pulwama and 2.88 per cent in Shopian.