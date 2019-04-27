Lok Sabha Elections 2019 LIVE updates: PM Modi to hold three rallies in Uttar Pradesh todayhttps://indianexpress.com/article/live-news/lok-sabha-elections-2019-live-updates-narendra-modi-rahul-gandhi-rallies-up-amit-shah-bjp-congress-5697237/
Lok Sabha Elections 2019 LIVE updates: PM Modi to hold three rallies in Uttar Pradesh today
Lok Sabha Elections 2019 LIVE updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address public rallies in Uttar Pradesh's Kannauj, Hardoi and Sitapur on Saturday.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address public rallies in Uttar Pradesh’s Kannauj, Hardoi and Sitapur on Saturday. BJP president Amit Shah is scheduled to hold the gathering in Jharkhand’s Palamu and Odisha’s Mayurbhanj and Jajpur.
Congress president Rahul Gandhi will also address public meetings in Amethi and Rae Bareli on Saturday. On Friday, Rahul Gandhi Friday promised to introduce a separate “kisan budget” and bring a law to prevent farmers from being jailed for inability to repay farm loans.
Meanwhile, PM Modi filed his nomination from Varanasi Lok Sabha constituency on Friday, a day after holding a mega road show in the city. He was flanked by top leaders of the National Democratic Alliance who sought to present a picture of unity and strength. Modi asked voters not to take the bait when people say it is alright not to vote since he (Modi) has already won. “You must cast your vote to strengthen democracy and form a strong government,” he said. The Prime Minister also addressed rallies in Mumbai and Madhya Pradesh later in the day.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in Uttar Pradesh, Kannauj, Hardoi and Sitapur today. Follow LIVE UPDATES. Read in Bangla
People have already decided they will again make Narendra Modi as Prime Minister
Amit Shah says: "The people of our country have already decided that they will make Narendra Modi as the Prime Minister yet again. Our country has attained PM Modi's kind of leadership after years. The country has got a prime minister who takes important decisions."
Whatever environment one creates, we aren't bothered, we are going to win: Tejashwi Yadav
Tejashwi Yadav says: " Raids are being held against Mayawati, against our family. BJP people are trying to frame opposition leaders. Because they know that in these polls, they're going to get defeated by 'mahagathbandhan' in respective states. CBI, ED, IT are working like IT cell of BJP. We are fighting against BJP on all 40 seats. Tanveer Sahab (RJD Begusarai Lok Sabha candidate Tanveer Hasan) is going to win Begusarai seat and that too by a huge margin. Whatever environment one creates, we aren't bothered, because the public has made its mind." — ANI
Arun Jaitley: Rahul showing signs of desperation, Congress fighting 2019 election on 1971 agenda
Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley Friday said Congress chief Rahul Gandhi is displaying the ‘desperation of a loser’ as the ‘fake’ narratives built by him over the Rafale jet deal and loan waivers to business houses have evaporated. In a Facebook post titled ‘Has the Congress Thrown its Hands Up?’, Jaitley wrote, “He (Gandhi) displayed the desperation of a loser.” “Rahul Gandhi, in the last one year, built up a fake narrative on Rafale and loan waiver to business houses, which was contrary to the truth. The fake issues evaporated and now strike no chord in the electorate,” Jaitley said. Read More
Why is Naveen Patnaik doing ‘anyay’ towards farmers, asks Rahul Gandhi in Odisha
Rahul Gandhi, in his last election rally in Odisha on Friday, explained how the Congress party’s proposed NYAY (Nyuntam Aay Yojana) or minimum income scheme can spur economic growth and reduce unemployment in the country. Speaking in Balasore district, he also asked the crowd why is Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik doing “anyay (injustice) for which farmers in the state are getting Rs 1,200 in real prices per quintal of paddy”. He accused PM Modi and Patnaik of failing to create jobs and guaranteed 22 lakh government jobs for the youth. Read More
Rahul Gandhi promises ‘kisan budget’, law to prevent farmers going to jail for failing to repay loan
Congress president Rahul Gandhi Friday promised to introduce a separate “kisan budget” and bring a law to prevent farmers from being jailed for inability to repay farm loans. Mounting a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Gandhi said if the BJP-led government can waive huge debts of industrialists, why should the distressed farmers be punished. Read More
Rahul Gandhi: NYAY will put economy back on track, end unemployment
Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Friday said that NYAY, the minimum income guarantee scheme his party has envisaged, will put the country’s economy back on track after it was allegedly hurt by the Centre’s decisions on demonetisation and GST. Speaking in Balasore district during his final election rally in Odisha, Rahul explained how the Congress’s proposed NYAY (Nyuntam Aay Yojana) would spur economic growth and reduce unemployment. He asked the crowd why Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik was doing “anyay (injustice) for which farmers in the state are getting Rs 1,200 in real prices per quintal of paddy”. He also accused Modi and Patnaik of failing to create jobs and guaranteed 22 lakh government jobs for the youth. Read more
This election is about taking revenge for martyrs, says Amit Shah
BJP president Amit Shah on Friday said the 2019 general election is to take revenge for the country’s slain soldiers and paramilitary personnel. Addressing a rally in Jalore, which votes on Monday, Shah said, “This is an election to ensure the security of the country; this is an election to raise the honour of the nation; this is an election to take revenge for the martyred; this is an election to teach a lesson to terrorists; this is an election to give a befitting reply to Pakistan. Tell me, can anyone else, other than Modi-ji, give terrorists a befitting reply? Can anyone (other than Modi) teach Pakistan a lesson?” Read More
Court seeks action taken report on complaint filed against Rahul Gandhi
A Delhi court Friday issued notice to the Delhi Police and sought to know whether any action was taken or an FIR has been registered on a complaint against Congress president Rahul Gandhi for allegedly making derogatory statements against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Samar Vishal directed Delhi Police to submit their “action taken report/if any FIR has been registered” pertaining to the statements in the aftermath of the 2016 surgical strikes. Read More
Rahul Gandhi only alternative to BJP, says Raj Babbar
Senior Congress leader Raj Babbar Friday said that party president Rahul Gandhi was the only alternative to the BJP. “Congress will return to power and Rahul Gandhi is the only alternative to the BJP in the country,” Babbar, who is also president of the Uttar Pradesh unit of the grand old party, said at a press meet in Kolkata Friday. Read More
Modi woos middle-class in Mumbai, asks if Congress will cross 50 mark
Wooing the middle class in Mumbai on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi claimed that tax, inflation and corruption have been brought under control during his five-year regime. In his 45-minute speech, Modi also took on the Congress, stating that it won’t get even 50 seats in the Lok Sabha elections. Read More
Mallikarjun Kharge compares Modi to Hitler, says NDA won’t get numbers to form govt
Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday compared Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Adolf Hitler. Targeting BJP’s ‘Phir ek baar Modi sarkar’ election slogan, Kharge, the Congress’s Leader in Parliament, said, “No other Prime Minister in India’s history has sought votes on his or her name. We live in a parliamentary democracy, not a dictatorship. Votes are sought on a party’s ideology.” Read More
What can foxes, jackals and a parrot do when lion and tiger have joined hands: Fadnavis
Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday said the “foxes, jackals and a parrot have become redundant” after the “lion and tiger” joined hands in the state, implying that the Congress-NCP stood no chance against the alliance between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Shiv Sena in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. “The tiger and lion have joined hands. So it is anybody’s guess what will be the outcome of the election… What could the foxes, jackals and parrots, who have come together, deliver,” Fadnavis said at a public rally at BKC Ground in Mumbai. Read More
Issues close to first-time voters: Govt’s performance, healthcare and employment
In one of his campaign speeches, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged first-time voters to “dedicate” their votes to the “brave soldiers” who carried out the Balakot airstrike and the “braves martyred” in the Pulwama terror attack. But several first-time voters in Mumbai said that on April 29, when the city goes to polls, they would vote on the government’s performance and issues close to them, among them jobs. Read More
Poll panel’s flip-flop on J&K elections: Process initiated, and then withdrawn
Suggesting there were difference in views over the timing of Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir, the Additional Chief Electoral Officer withdrew an urgent note within hours of sending it to all District Election Officers. The note sought information on district-level nodal officers for the “forthcoming Assembly elections, 2019” within the next two days. Read More
Can’t sell NaMo merchandise below market price: EC to Delhi CEO
The Election Commission (EC) has clarified to the Delhi Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) that BJP cannot sell NaMo products — election merchandise endorsing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s re-election — below market price, The Indian Express has learnt. The clarification was provided in response to BJP’s application last month seeking permission, under the Model Code of Conduct (MCC), to run ‘NaMo Raths’ — merchandise store on wheels — in the capital. The ‘NaMo Raths’ sell products such as t-shirts, pens, badges and masks embellished with messages seeking votes in favour of Modi. Read More
Amit Shah will address rallies in Jharkhand and Odisha today
Schedule of BJP National President Shri @AmitShah’s public programs in Jharkhand and Odisha on 27 April 2019.
Meanwhile, a Delhi court Friday issued notice to the Delhi Police and sought to know whether any action was taken or an FIR has been registered on a complaint against Congress president Rahul Gandhi for allegedly making derogatory statements against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Samar Vishal directed Delhi Police to submit their “action taken report/if any FIR has been registered” pertaining to the statements in the aftermath of the 2016 surgical strikes. The judge listed the matter for further hearing on May 15, and also questioned the complainant, advocate Joginder Tuli, on why he has come to the court in 2019, when the speech is from 2016.
The complaint referred to the Congress leader’s speech delivered at a public meeting in Delhi. On October 6, 2016, Rahul, while addressing the meeting after completion of his ‘Kisan Yatra’ in Uttar Pradesh, had said: “You (Modi) are hiding behind the blood of soldiers in Jammu and Kashmir and those who carried out the surgical strikes for India. You are exploiting their sacrifices, which is very wrong.”
Watch | PM Modi addresses a rally in UP's Kannauj
Rahul Gandhi will visit Amethi and Rae Bareli today
PM Modi's full schedule for today
