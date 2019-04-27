Lok Sabha Elections 2019 LIVE updates: PM Modi to hold three rallies in Uttar Pradesh today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address public rallies in Uttar Pradesh’s Kannauj, Hardoi and Sitapur on Saturday. BJP president Amit Shah is scheduled to hold the gathering in Jharkhand’s Palamu and Odisha’s Mayurbhanj and Jajpur.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi will also address public meetings in Amethi and Rae Bareli on Saturday. On Friday, Rahul Gandhi Friday promised to introduce a separate “kisan budget” and bring a law to prevent farmers from being jailed for inability to repay farm loans.

Meanwhile, PM Modi filed his nomination from Varanasi Lok Sabha constituency on Friday, a day after holding a mega road show in the city. He was flanked by top leaders of the National Democratic Alliance who sought to present a picture of unity and strength. Modi asked voters not to take the bait when people say it is alright not to vote since he (Modi) has already won. “You must cast your vote to strengthen democracy and form a strong government,” he said. The Prime Minister also addressed rallies in Mumbai and Madhya Pradesh later in the day.