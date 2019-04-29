Lok Sabha elections 2019 LIVE updates: PM Modi to address rallies in Jharkhand, Bengal, Rahul in Rajasthanhttps://indianexpress.com/article/live-news/lok-sabha-elections-2019-live-narendra-modi-rahul-gandhi-congress-bjp-5699818/
Lok Sabha elections 2019 LIVE updates: PM Modi to address rallies in Jharkhand, Bengal, Rahul in Rajasthan
Lok Sabha elections 2019 LIVE updates: BJP president Amit Shah will hold four public rallies in Uttar Pradesh's Chitrakoot, Pratapgarh, Jaunpur, and Prayagraj, while Congress president Rahul Gandhi will address public meetings in Rajasthan today. He will be in Karauli-Dholpur, Churu, and Jaipur Rural.
Lok Sabha elections 2019 LIVE updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address three rallies today, at Jharkhand and West Bengal. PM Modi will first hold a rally in Jharkhand’s Koderma, followed by West Bengal’s Srirampur and Barrackpore.
BJP president Amit Shah will hold four public rallies in Uttar Pradesh’s Chitrakoot, Pratapgarh, Jaunpur, and Prayagraj, respectively.
Congress president Rahul Gandhi will address public meetings in Rajasthan today. He will be in Karauli-Dholpur, Churu, and Jaipur Rural.
Of the 71 parliamentary constituencies, five seats are in Bihar, 17 in Maharashtra, 13 in Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh each, six in Odisha and Madhya Pradesh each, eight in West Bengal, three in Jharkhand and one in Jammu and Kashmir are voting today.
Live Blog
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead BJP's campaign in Jharkhand and West Bengal, while Rahul Gandhi will address rallies in Rajasthan. Follow LIVE updates on Lok Sabha Elections 2019
Congress urges people to vote
Congress also urged the people of the country to vote in the ongoing elections.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged the voters across the nine states where polling is underway, to cast their vote and exercise their right. "Special appeal to young voters to head to polling booth and exercise their franchise," he wrote on Twitter.
Another phase of the General Elections begins today. I hope those voting today do so in large numbers and break the voting records of the previous three phases.
A special appeal to young voters to head to the polling booth and exercise their franchise.
Lok Sabha elections phase 4: Polling underway in nine states
Phase four of polling for 71 constituencies in nine states is underway. The states which are voting today are Bihar. Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, Jharkhand, and Jammu and Kashmir.
Rahul Gandhi in Rajasthan
Congress president Rahul Gandhi hold three public rallies in Rajasthan today. Starting at 11:00 am, Rahul will address his first rally in Karauli-Dholpur parliamentary constituency, followed by a rally in Churu and Kotpuli town of the Jaipur Rural constituency in the afternoon.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead BJP's campaign in Jharkhand and West Bengal
PM Modi will address three rallies today, one in Jharkhand's Koderma and two in West Bengal's Srirampur and Barrackpore, respectively. He will start campaigning at 12:00 pm.
PM Shri @narendramodi will address three mega rallies on 29 April 2019 in Jharkhand and West Bengal. Watch at
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Monday urged the people of states voting today to come out in large numbers and cast their votes as it is their right. He especially appealed to the first-time voters in the states to exercise their right to vote.
"Another phase of the General Elections begins today. I hope those voting today do so in large numbers and break the voting records of the previous three phases. A special appeal to young voters to head to the polling booth and exercise their franchise," he wrote on Twitter.
PM Modi yesterday met actor Sunny Deol, who recently joined the party and will contest from Gurdaspur.
While talking to reporters in Amethi Sunday, Congress UP East general secretary Priyanka Gandhi lashed out at PM Modi and said that she still doesn’t know the PM’s caste and claimed that the opposition never raised the issue.
Her reply came after PM Modi Saturday claimed that the opposition parties dragged him into a debate on his caste. “My caste is so low that in a village there are only a few houses from that caste. I do not belong to just backward caste but was born into a most backward community. I am saying this because you are forcing me to,” Modi had said.
