Lok Sabha elections 2019 LIVE updates: PM Modi to address rallies in Jharkhand, Bengal, Rahul in Rajasthan

Lok Sabha elections 2019 LIVE updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address three rallies today, at Jharkhand and West Bengal. PM Modi will first hold a rally in Jharkhand’s Koderma, followed by West Bengal’s Srirampur and Barrackpore.

BJP president Amit Shah will hold four public rallies in Uttar Pradesh’s Chitrakoot, Pratapgarh, Jaunpur, and Prayagraj, respectively.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi will address public meetings in Rajasthan today. He will be in Karauli-Dholpur, Churu, and Jaipur Rural.

Meanwhile, the fourth phase for the ongoing Lok Sabha elections kickstarted today at 7:00 am. 71 constituencies across nine states will vote today.

Of the 71 parliamentary constituencies, five seats are in Bihar, 17 in Maharashtra, 13 in Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh each, six in Odisha and Madhya Pradesh each, eight in West Bengal, three in Jharkhand and one in Jammu and Kashmir are voting today.