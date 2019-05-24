Lok Sabha Election Results 2019 LIVE Updates: BJP set to enter House with historic mandate

India Election Results 2019 LIVE Updates: The BJP has scripted history by winning a record tally of 302 seats in the Lok Sabha to return to power for a second straight term. Narendra Modi, the first non-Congress full majority Prime Minister to be re-elected, has done so with a stronger majority. With the saffron surge across the country, the Congress has been pushed to the margins of national politics — so much so that it has not yet managed to claim the statutory position of Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha.

Speaking to BJP workers Thursday, Modi called the victory an emphatic win over dynastic, cast and “appeasement” politics, and said there were now only two castes — those who are poor and those who want to free them from poverty. He said he would work taking both the groups with him. “Whatever happened during the election is behind me. We have to move forward, we have to take everyone along for the good of the country. We must remember the Constitution is supreme,” the Prime Minister said.

The focus now shifts to the government formation, and swearing-in of the Narendra Modi Cabinet that could happen over the weekend.