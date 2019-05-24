Lok Sabha Election Results 2019 LIVE Updates: BJP set to enter House with historic mandate

Lok Sabha Election Results 2019 LIVE Updates: BJP set to enter House with historic mandatehttps://indianexpress.com/article/live-news/lok-sabha-election-results-2019-live-updates-bjp-nda-government-formation-swearing-in-5745728/
India Election Results 2019 LIVE Updates: The BJP has scripted history by winning a record tally of 302 seats in the Lok Sabha to return to power for a second straight term. Narendra Modi, the first non-Congress full majority Prime Minister to be re-elected, has done so with a stronger majority. With the saffron surge across the country, the Congress has been pushed to the margins of national politics — so much so that it has not yet managed to claim the statutory position of Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha.
Speaking to BJP workers Thursday, Modi called the victory an emphatic win over dynastic, cast and “appeasement” politics, and said there were now only two castes — those who are poor and those who want to free them from poverty. He said he would work taking both the groups with him. “Whatever happened during the election is behind me. We have to move forward, we have to take everyone along for the good of the country. We must remember the Constitution is supreme,” the Prime Minister said.
The focus now shifts to the government formation, and swearing-in of the Narendra Modi Cabinet that could happen over the weekend.
Read Pratap Bhanu Mehta's opinion column on Lok Sabha Election 2019 results
To give Narendra Modi credit: He won because India identifies with him. What that says about India is something we will figure out over the next five years. Modi deserves his victory. But this is also a moment of dread for Indian democracy. Let us be clear. This is the greatest concentration of power in modern Indian history. Read the opinion column 'Staggering dominance' here.
Amit Shah: The man, his machine, and the 2019 blueprint
From stitching up new social coalitions to choosing the right leaders for election management to keeping out senior leaders from the election fray – Amit Shah’s is arguably the last word in organisational matters. Liz Mathew maps Shah's journey over the last five year, and how he used a multi-pronged approach to revitalise the BJP.
Odisha Lok Sabha Results: BJD withstands BJP's onslaught
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has secured a massive mandate for a fifth term as BJD withstood BJP's onslaught across the country. Although its Lok Sabha tally is likely to dip, the party has retained power in the Odisha Assembly polls. “We will have a constructive relationship with the Central government for the development and welfare of Odisha,” Naveen told news agency ANI.
Editorial: A remarkable victory, a great responsibility
A victory of this magnitude speaks of an appeal that has breached vote banks and also drawn into its fold the aspirational and the poor. How the BJP responds to their historic second term will matter to all those who have stakes in the quality — and future — of this great democracy. Read The Indian Express editorial today.
Lok Sabha Results: How do the numbers stack up?
As counting of votes in the Lok Sabha elections wind down, here's a look at the numbers and who won how much. The NDA has won 351 seats in the 543-member House. The Congress and its allies in the UPA have secured 86 seats, and parties not allied with either of the two fronts have garnered 105 seats. The BJP alone has won 302 seats, while the Congress has 54 seats — one short of being able to claim the statutory position of Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha.
Explained: Key takeaways from verdict that returned Narendra Modi to power
How does the BJP triumph compare with the one in 2014, which it has bettered? Where does it leave the Congress and the Left, and what is its significance for the voter? What are the implications for Rahul Gandhi and other ‘dynasts’? The key takeaways from the verdict that has returned Narendra Modi to power. P Vaidyanathan Iyer, Monojit Majumdar answer all your questions in this detailed explainer.
Speaking to BJP workers in New Delhi on Thursday evening, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “I will not do anything with ill intention or bad desire. I may make mistakes. I will not do anything for myself but I assure you, every moment of my life and every cell in my body will work non-stop to ensure that the country keeps moving forward.”
He promised the bitterness exhibited during the campaign would be pushed behind. “Whatever happened during the election is behind me. We have to move forward, we have to take everyone along for the good of the country. We must remember the Constitution is supreme,” the Prime Minister amid chants of “Modi Modi” by party workers.
Drawing an analogy from the Mahabharata, Modi said, “Just like Lord Krishna said post Kurukshetra battle that he was on the side of Hastinapur, 130 crore Indians have said today, they are on the side of India.” Visibly overwhelmed with emotion, Modi told his party men: “In 2014 when I approached you did not know me, but in 2019, you gave me a bigger mandate when you started knowing me.. You filled this fakir ki jholi (poor man’s bag).”
