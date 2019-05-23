Election Results 2019 Online LIVE Updates: India gears up for Lok Sabha poll results, counting of votes from 8 am

Lok Sabha Election Results 2019 LIVE Updates: The much-anticipated day is finally here. The counting of votes for the 17th Lok Sabha elections will begin at 8 am Thursday, bringing the curtains down on one of the bitterly-contested parliamentary polls post Independence. While trends should start trickling in soon after, a clear picture is expected to emerge only late afternoon.

While most of the exit polls have indicated a pro-incumbency wave and projected that the BJP-led NDA will comfortably cross the halfway mark of 272 seats to form government, the Opposition parties have dismissed exit polls results, claiming that the BJP will suffer a major debacle due to rising unemployment, farm distress and slowdown in the economy. The seven-phase polls were conducted between April 11 and May 19 in which around 67 per cent of the nearly 900 million eligible people exercised their franchise to elect 542 members of the Lok Sabha from a total of 8,049 contestants. Click here for the constituency-wise election results

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, several Union ministers, Congress president Rahul Gandhi, UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav are among the key political figures whose electoral fortunes will be sealed.