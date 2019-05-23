Election Results 2019 Online LIVE Updates: India gears up for Lok Sabha poll results, counting of votes from 8 amhttps://indianexpress.com/article/live-news/lok-sabha-election-results-2019-live-updates-5742567/
Election Results 2019 Online LIVE Updates: India gears up for Lok Sabha poll results, counting of votes from 8 am
Lok Sabha Election Results 2019 India Online LIVE Updates: Most of the exit polls have indicated a pro-incumbency wave and projected that the BJP-led NDA will comfortably cross the magic mark of 272 seats to form the government.
Lok Sabha Election Results 2019 LIVE Updates: The much-anticipated day is finally here. The counting of votes for the 17th Lok Sabha elections will begin at 8 am Thursday, bringing the curtains down on one of the bitterly-contested parliamentary polls post Independence. While trends should start trickling in soon after, a clear picture is expected to emerge only late afternoon.
While most of the exit polls have indicated a pro-incumbency wave and projected that the BJP-led NDA will comfortably cross the halfway mark of 272 seats to form government, the Opposition parties have dismissed exit polls results, claiming that the BJP will suffer a major debacle due to rising unemployment, farm distress and slowdown in the economy. The seven-phase polls were conducted between April 11 and May 19 in which around 67 per cent of the nearly 900 million eligible people exercised their franchise to elect 542 members of the Lok Sabha from a total of 8,049 contestants. Click here for the constituency-wise election results
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, several Union ministers, Congress president Rahul Gandhi, UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav are among the key political figures whose electoral fortunes will be sealed.
Elections 2019 results: Congress' game plan
The Opposition's game plan appears to be hinging on the hope that the NDA would fall well short of the halfway mark of 272. Sources told The Indian Express that the Congress has drafted three letters addressed to President Ram Nath Kovind to outmanuvere the BJP in case of a fractured mandate. Manoj CG has all the details in today's Express.
Election results 2019: Counting to begin with tally of postal ballots.
Counting will begin with tally of postal ballots. It will be followed by counting of EVMs which are expected to begin after 30 minutes, even if the counting of postal ballots votes have not been completed by then. Here's a Express Explained on what will happen through the day
Good morning! Welcome to the election results live blog where we will get you LIVE updates on who will form the next government. Counting of votes will begin at 8 am this morning and we should expect the first trends by about 11 am. Stay tuned!
In the 2014 elections, the BJP had bagged a staggering 282 seats while the Congress fell to its lowest ebb as it was reduced to a mere 44 seats as against 206 it had won in 2009.
For the first time in general elections, the EC will tally vote count on Electronic Voting Machines with voter verified paper audit trail (VVPAT) slips in five polling stations in each assembly segment of a parliamentary constituency.
It will effectively mean that out of nearly 10.3 lakh polling stations, the EVM-VVPAT matching will take place in 20,600 such stations. In case of a mismatch, the results based on paper slip count will be considered as final. As per procedure, postal ballots would be the first to be counted.
Ahead of counting of votes, the security of electronic voting machines had become the centre of controversy. As many as 22 opposition parties had approached the Election Commission over reports of supposedly suspiciuous EVM movements, while the poll watchdog had dismissed allegations of EVMs being switched.
On Wednesday, the EC rejected the opposition parties' demand and learnt to have stuck to its plan of counting the paper trail machines slips at the end of counts and not in the beginning as demanded by opposition parties.
