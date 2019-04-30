Lok Sabha Election Live Updates: PM Modi to address rallies in Bihar and UP today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address election rallies in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur district and Uttar Pradesh’s Bahraich and Barabanki Tuesday. “Looking forward to campaigning in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh today. Will address rallies in Muzaffarpur, Bahraich and Barabanki today,” the Prime Minister tweeted.

On the other hand, Congress president Rahul Gandhi will hold public meetings in Madhya Pradesh’s Tikamgarh, Damoh and Panna districts.

On Monday, addressing a public meeting in West Bengal’s Sreerampur, PM Modi claimed that 40 Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLAs were “in touch with me” and that they would desert the party once BJP won the Lok Sabha elections. Reacting to PM Modi’s remarks, TMC leader Derek O’Brien said the party would lodge a complaint with the Election Commission with charges of “horse trading” against the BJP.

Rahul Gandhi, speaking in Rajasthan’s Dholpur, had said if Congress comes to power, they will implement a new law under which no farmer will be put behind bars for failing to repay their loans. “After 2019 elections, no farmer in India will not be put in jail for not repaying loans. We will make a new law. No farmer will be put behind bars for failing to repay their loans,” he said.