Lok Sabha Election Live Updates: PM Modi to address rallies in Bihar and UP today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address election rallies in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur district and Uttar Pradesh’s Bahraich and Barabanki Tuesday. “Looking forward to campaigning in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh today. Will address rallies in Muzaffarpur, Bahraich and Barabanki today,” the Prime Minister tweeted.
On the other hand, Congress president Rahul Gandhi will hold public meetings in Madhya Pradesh’s Tikamgarh, Damoh and Panna districts.
On Monday, addressing a public meeting in West Bengal’s Sreerampur, PM Modi claimed that 40 Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLAs were “in touch with me” and that they would desert the party once BJP won the Lok Sabha elections. Reacting to PM Modi’s remarks, TMC leader Derek O’Brien said the party would lodge a complaint with the Election Commission with charges of “horse trading” against the BJP.
Rahul Gandhi, speaking in Rajasthan’s Dholpur, had said if Congress comes to power, they will implement a new law under which no farmer will be put behind bars for failing to repay their loans. “After 2019 elections, no farmer in India will not be put in jail for not repaying loans. We will make a new law. No farmer will be put behind bars for failing to repay their loans,” he said.
Former Union minister and Congress national spokesperson Manish Tewari is believed to have got the Anandpur Sahib ticket from the party due to the backing of Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, despite Rahul Gandhi reportedly refusing to clear his name in two meetings. Tewari, who was an MP from 2009 to 2014 from Ludhiana, is up against the ‘outsider’ tag, plus being a Hindu in the Sikh constituency of Anandpur Sahib. Read his full interview here
As the Supreme Court said it will hear Tuesday a Congress plea seeking direction to the Election Commission (EC) to act on complaints it made about alleged violation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJPpresident Amit Shah in their speeches, The Indian Express has learnt that the full Commission has not had a single deliberation since April 5 on the alleged violations by Modi. The full Commission comprises Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora and Election Commissioners Ashok Lavasa and Sushil Chandra. The first Congress complaint against Modi’s speech at an election rally was received by the Commission on April 5. Read More
It looks like nothing ever happened. Behror has grown, given its strategic location between Delhi and Jaipur, and has grown closer to the National Highway. A bustling market sells cola, chips and tea to weary commuters in the dry heat, some waiting for a bus. Two years ago, on an April day, there were also men waiting. And as they came across a vehicle carrying cows, they attacked — and Pehlu Khan was killed. Read the full story here
“Bewakoofi hai (It’s foolishness),” Qutubuddin, a middle-aged man, sitting at a small eye clinic in the Partawal Bazar market, declares on Saturday afternoon, in frustration over the exclusion of the Congress from the SP-BSP-RLD mahagathbandhan in Uttar Pradesh. The Samajwadi Party announced Akhilesh Singh as the alliance candidate for Maharajganj Lok Sabha seat, under which Paniara falls, hours to go for the nomination deadline to end. Read the full story here
