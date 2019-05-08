Lok Sabha election LIVE news: Priyanka Gandhi, PM Modi in Delhi today

The AAP is contesting the upcoming polls in Haryana in alliance with the JJP, which was launched by former chief minister Om Prakash Chautala’s grandson Dushyant Chautala , following a power struggle in the INLD last year. Yesterday, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal held a roadshow in Hisar from where sitting MP and Chatuala is seeking re-election.

Neighbouring Haryana will also vote on Sunday, witnessing a similar contest between the three parties. Five top leaders of the party led by the PM Modi will be holding 12 rallies and road shows across the state in last four days left for campaigning. Before heading to Delhi, the prime minister will hold two rallies in the state today, and so will Home Minister Rajnath Singh .

While the former will address a rally in Ramleela Maidan, his first public address in the national capital for the elections, Gandhi will hold roadshows in North East and South Delhi constituencies. All seven seats of the national capital go to polls on Sunday. With alliance between the Congress and Aam Aadmi Party failing to materialise, the three-way contest is being keenly watched.

Lok Sabha election LIVE news: With just two days left before campaigning ends for the Lok Sabha polls in Delhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will be holding separate events in the capital on Wednesday.

Arvind Kejriwal during a road show in West Delhi Sunday. (Express Photo: Amit Mehra)

Two phases remain before elections for the 17th Lok Sabha commences. On May 12, Bihar, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal will go to polls along with all seats in Delhi and Haryana where campaigning is in full swing. Results will be announced on May 23.

Haryana

Addressing a rally at Ambala in support of Rajya Sabha MP and party candidate Kumari Selja, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi on Tuesday hit out at the BJP government for “forcing people to stand in lines during demonetisation”, and asked the crowd, “Did you see any rich (person) or BJP leader in queue that time?”

Priyanka, who is Congress’s eastern UP in-charge, said she had toured Uttar Pradesh but did not find a single youth who got a government job during the five-year regime of BJP. Currently, Congress represents only one seat – Rohtak – out of 10 parliamentary constituencies in Haryana and is seeking to make a comeback in the forthcoming polls.

The state will also see an alliance between the AAP and the JJP. Yesterday, the two parties held a show of strength in Hisar from where sitting MP and JJP founder Dushyant Chatuala is seeking re-election. The show of strength was led by Dushyant and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Invoking his Haryana roots, Kejriwal appealed to people to vote for AAP-JJP candidates on all the 10 Lok Sabha seats.

Meanwhile, the BJP is on full throttle mode for campaigning by its top leadership in the state till Friday when campaigning will end. Besides Modi, BJP president Amit Shah, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh, and actor-turned-politician Sunny Deol will address rallies and road shows. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also address a rally on the last day of campaigning.

Delhi

In Delhi, the triangular contest between the AAP, Congress and BJP is being keenly watched. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath yesterday took a jibe at his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal, asking whether the AAP supremo was the head of the city administration or leader of dharnas and demonstrations.

Meanwhile, AAP is banking on familiar faces for campaigning especially for East Delhi candidate Atishi who was supported by actor Swara Bhaskar and Jignesh Mevani. Atishi is pitted against Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Gautam Gambhir and the Congress' Arvinder Singh Lovely.

For Congress, party president Rahul Gandhi held his first rally in Delhi on Sunday where he reacted to Modi's remark calling former Prime Minister late Rajiv Gandhi 'corrupt no.1'.

"He is the prime minister of the country but insults a martyr. I told him whatever hatred you have for me...you can belittle me, you can say whatever you say about my father, mother, grandfather, grandmother. Whatever hatred you direct against me, I will only return it with love," he said.