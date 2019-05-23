BJP celebrations LIVE updates: Congratulatory messages pour in as party leads in over 290 stateshttps://indianexpress.com/article/live-news/lok-sabha-election-2019-results-bjp-victory-live-updates-narendra-modi-amit-shah-5744102/
BJP celebrations LIVE updates: Congratulatory messages pour in as party leads in over 290 states
Home Minister Rajnath Singh has termed the "victory" "historic" and touted it as "the outcome of Modiji’s visionary leadership, Amit Shahji’s dynamism and the hard work of millions of BJP karyakartas on the ground".
The BJP-led NDA is heading for a second term, and probably with a bigger majority than 2014 as the party itself is leading in over 290 seats, show the latest trends from the Election Commission.
With Narendra Modi all set to take up the prime ministerial post for the second consecutive time, BJP leaders have started sending congratulatory messages. Home Minister Rajnath Singh has termed it “historic” and touted it as “the outcome of Modiji’s visionary leadership, Amit Shahji’s dynamism and the hard work of millions of BJP karyakartas on the ground”.
Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari’s tweet also echoed similar emotions. He congratulated the citizens of India and BJP party cadres and wrote, “This is India’s win. This is because of the successful leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Party chief Amit Shah that the party has created history.”
The saffron party is heading for a sweep in Gujarat, Haryana, Delhi and has made inroads in West Bengal and Odisha. The numbers released by the EC indicate the party has also regained its lost ground in the three states — Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, where it had tasted defeat in the 2018 Assembly elections.
Live Blog
Ministers thank voters, party workers. Follow Lok Sabha Election Results 2019 BJP Victory LIVE Updates here.
In Uttar Pradesh, the BJP is leading in 57 seats, BSP in 11 seats, Akhilesh Yadav’s Samajwadi Party in 8 seats while the Congress is ahead in 1 seat. PM Modi is leading with a massive margin in Varanasi, Sonia Gandhi is ahead with 11,174 votes. In his home turf Amethi, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi is facing a tough fight against BJP’s Smriti Irani. After initial trends put Rahul in the lead, Smriti has now raced ahead with a margin of over 3,000 votes.
In Madhya Pradesh, BJP is leading on 28 seats, while Congress on 1. On the other hand in Rajasthan, the saffron party is leading on 24 seats and Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) on 1 seat. In Bihar, the JD(U) and the BJP are leading with 16 seats each, LJP 6 and RJD is trailing with 2 seats. In Chhattisgarh, the BJP is leading on 9 seats and Congress on 2.
The seven-phase polls were conducted between April 11 and May 19 in which around 67 per cent of the nearly 900 million eligible people exercised their franchise to elect 542 members of the Lok Sabha from a total of 8,049 contestants.