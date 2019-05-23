BJP celebrations LIVE updates: Congratulatory messages pour in as party leads in over 290 states

The BJP-led NDA is heading for a second term, and probably with a bigger majority than 2014 as the party itself is leading in over 290 seats, show the latest trends from the Election Commission.

With Narendra Modi all set to take up the prime ministerial post for the second consecutive time, BJP leaders have started sending congratulatory messages. Home Minister Rajnath Singh has termed it “historic” and touted it as “the outcome of Modiji’s visionary leadership, Amit Shahji’s dynamism and the hard work of millions of BJP karyakartas on the ground”.

Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari’s tweet also echoed similar emotions. He congratulated the citizens of India and BJP party cadres and wrote, “This is India’s win. This is because of the successful leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Party chief Amit Shah that the party has created history.”

The saffron party is heading for a sweep in Gujarat, Haryana, Delhi and has made inroads in West Bengal and Odisha. The numbers released by the EC indicate the party has also regained its lost ground in the three states — Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, where it had tasted defeat in the 2018 Assembly elections.