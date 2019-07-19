Karnataka floor test LIVE Updates: Governor sets deadline, BJP stages overnight dharna in assembly

Karnataka crisis LIVE UPDATES: The future of the shaky Congress-JD(S) coalition in Karnataka is likely to be decided today as Governor Vajubhai Vala has directed Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy, who has been battling dissidence to save his government, to prove its majority on the floor of the House by 1.30 pm. On Thursday, the Governor stepped in after Speaker K R Ramesh Kumar remained undecided on the resignations of the rebel MLAs.
In a letter to the Chief Minister, copied to the Speaker who had earlier adjourned the House until Friday, the Governor said “the fact that 15 members have met me and tendered their resignations and coupled with 2 members have withdrawn their support and other attendant circumstances do prima facie indicate that you have lost majority/confidence of the House”.
Meanwhile, the ruckus between the ruling and opposition parties continued after BJP, led by state president B S Yeddyurappa, staged a dharna in the assembly overnight over their demand for the floor test. “There has been a breach of the constitutional framework. To protest against this, we will sleep here itself,” Yeddyurappa had announced in the Assembly.
See photos: Karnataka MLAs camp inside Assembly
Karnataka legislators slept inside the assembly on Thursday.
Watch: Yeddyurappa sleeps inside Vidhana Soudha
BJP state president BS Yeddyurappa slept at the Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru.
Watch: Karnataka MLAs go for morning walk
Karnataka BJP legislators, who staged an overnight dharna, went for a morning walk outside the assembly today.
BJP launches overnight dharna in Karnataka Assembly
As the Speaker adjourned the House until Friday, BJP leader B S Yeddyurappa declared that his party members would stay in the House overnight on Thursday, and till the time the trust vote was decided. He said the confidence motion was not even discussed properly and other issues were brought in by the ruling coalition members to delay the trust vote. “There has been a breach of constitutional framework… To protest against this, we will sleep here itself,” he said.
BJP urges Karnataka Governor to conclude floor test
The Governor had earlier asked the Speaker to complete the confidence motion process by the end of the day. This was after the Opposition BJP, which claimed that the ruling coalition was trying to buy time to build up its numbers, requested him to direct the Speaker to complete the process Thursday itself.
Karnataka drama 'cannot go on in a democratic set-up': Governor
“In my capacity as the Head of the State, I had not intervened in the matter having regard to the fact that the House was called and Trust vote has been moved. However, it has been reported to me that the proceedings of the House on 18-07-2019 for vote of confidence has been stalled and consequently adjourned without reaching any finality. This cannot go on in a democratic set-up governed by the Constitution of India,” the Governor said.
Governor steps in as Karnataka vote goes into limbo
After proceedings in the Karnataka assembly descended into chaos over a confidence motion moved Thursday by Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy who has been battling dissidence to save his government, and Speaker K R Ramesh Kumar still undecided on the resignations of the rebel Congress and JD (S) MLAs, Governor Vajubhai Vala stepped in, directing Kumaraswamy to prove his majority on the floor of the House today. In a letter to the Chief Minister, copied to the Speaker who had earlier adjourned the House until Friday, the Governor said "the fact that 15 members have met me and tendered their resignations and coupled with 2 members have withdrawn their support and other attendant circumstances do prima facie indicate that you have lost majority/confidence of the House".
Karnataka Governor sets deadline: Congress-JD(S) govt to prove majority by 1.30 pm
