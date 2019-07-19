Karnataka floor test LIVE Updates: Governor sets deadline, BJP stages overnight dharna in assembly

Karnataka crisis LIVE UPDATES: The future of the shaky Congress-JD(S) coalition in Karnataka is likely to be decided today as Governor Vajubhai Vala has directed Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy, who has been battling dissidence to save his government, to prove its majority on the floor of the House by 1.30 pm. On Thursday, the Governor stepped in after Speaker K R Ramesh Kumar remained undecided on the resignations of the rebel MLAs.

In a letter to the Chief Minister, copied to the Speaker who had earlier adjourned the House until Friday, the Governor said “the fact that 15 members have met me and tendered their resignations and coupled with 2 members have withdrawn their support and other attendant circumstances do prima facie indicate that you have lost majority/confidence of the House”.

Meanwhile, the ruckus between the ruling and opposition parties continued after BJP, led by state president B S Yeddyurappa, staged a dharna in the assembly overnight over their demand for the floor test. “There has been a breach of the constitutional framework. To protest against this, we will sleep here itself,” Yeddyurappa had announced in the Assembly.