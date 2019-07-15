Karnataka crisis LIVE updates: Rebel MLAs write to Mumbai Police again, say have no intention to meet Congress leaders

Karnataka MLAs resign, Karnataka political crisis today Live News Updates: Fourteen Karnataka rebel lawmakers camping in Mumbai have written to the Mumbai Police again citing “serious threat” from the Congress leaders who may wish to meet them. Seeking protection, the lawmakers in a letter said they have “absolutely no intention” to meet Mallikarjun Kharge or Ghulam Nabi Azad — who are likely to visit Mumbai today.

The rebel MLAs, few of whom have been in Mumbai for over a week now, had written a similar letter when Congress leader DK Shivakumar had tried to meet them. Amid chants of “go back,” Shivakumar who was stopped outside the hotel was detained and later put on a flight to Bengaluru.

Signalling trouble for the coalition government, Congress leader M T B Nagaraj on Sunday travelled to Mumbai and held a press conference with the rebel lawmakers. He was earlier spotted by TV cameras in the company of senior BJP Karnataka leader R Ashok. This came a day after Nagaraj had said he would remain in the Congress.