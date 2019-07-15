Karnataka crisis LIVE updates: Rebel MLAs write to Mumbai Police again, say have no intention to meet Congress leadershttps://indianexpress.com/article/live-news/karnataka-crisis-live-updates-mumbai-congress-jds-bjp-5829571/
Karnataka crisis LIVE updates: Rebel MLAs write to Mumbai Police again, say have no intention to meet Congress leaders
Karnataka MLAs resign, Karnataka political crisis today Live News Updates: Sixteen MLAs of the ruling coalition have submitted their resignations to the Speaker. If the resignations are accepted, the coalition will have 101 MLAs in the 224-member House versus the BJP’s 105.
Karnataka MLAs resign, Karnataka political crisis today Live News Updates: Fourteen Karnataka rebel lawmakers camping in Mumbai have written to the Mumbai Police again citing “serious threat” from the Congress leaders who may wish to meet them. Seeking protection, the lawmakers in a letter said they have “absolutely no intention” to meet Mallikarjun Kharge or Ghulam Nabi Azad — who are likely to visit Mumbai today.
The rebel MLAs, few of whom have been in Mumbai for over a week now, had written a similar letter when Congress leader DK Shivakumar had tried to meet them. Amid chants of “go back,” Shivakumar who was stopped outside the hotel was detained and later put on a flight to Bengaluru.
Signalling trouble for the coalition government, Congress leader M T B Nagaraj on Sunday travelled to Mumbai and held a press conference with the rebel lawmakers. He was earlier spotted by TV cameras in the company of senior BJP Karnataka leader R Ashok. This came a day after Nagaraj had said he would remain in the Congress.
Express Opinion: Beware of defectors
In her weekly column in The Indian Express, Tavleen Singh writes, "Toppling govts may be more dangerous for BJP than Congress. For me personally, the ugliest aspect of the Karnataka episode was the manner in which the defectors were brought to Mumbai and confined in a five-star hotel. Who paid the bills? Who paid for the private jet in which they were flown back to Karnataka and then flown back again? There are unverifiable but nasty rumours of big money. If PM is sincere about creating a new India, then he will have to create a new political culture - in which defectors are not welcomed into the BJP as if they were heroes."
What had happened when the rebel MLAs had written to Mumbai Police last week?
For almost five hours, Karnataka Water Resources Minister D K Shivakumar waited outside the Renaissance hotel in Mumbai. Sent to negotiate with rebel MLAs inside, whose resignations have left the Congress-JD(S) coalition in Karnataka on the brink of collapse, Shivakumar refused to leave without speaking to them.
Shivakumar insisted that he had booked a room in the hotel but the management cancelled it citing an “emergency in hotel”, forcing him to camp outside. Hours later, he was served breakfast by the hotel staff just as the Mumbai police issued prohibitory orders disallowing assembly of more than five people outside the hotel. And despite the incessant rain, Shivakumar, who was constantly on the phone, sometimes with one mobile in each hand, waited as his associates held umbrellas.
Karnataka Crisis: What does the rebel MLAs' letter say?
In the letter to Mumbai Police, the rebel MLAs have requested the forces to stop Congress leaders from meeting them. "We have absolutely no intentions in meeting Shri Mallikarjun Kharge ji or Ghulam Nabi Azad ji or any Congress dignitaries or functionaries from Maharashtra and Karnataka Congress team leader or any other political leader... we anticipate serious threat from them," the letter reads.
Congress MLA joins Karnataka rebels in Mumbai
In Mumbai, the rebels — 15 of whom have approached the Supreme Court to direct Speaker K R Ramesh Kumar to accept their resignations — put up a united front and claimed there was no question of any of them withdrawing their resignations. “We have not divided into groups. We are all united. M T B Nagaraj has joined us and 12 of us are together now. Another MLA, Sudhakar, who has resigned, is in Delhi and he will join us. There are 13 of us in all and a total of 15, with two Independents,” S T Somashekhar said.
In a sign that the rebels are driving a hard bargain with the ruling coalition and the opposition BJP ahead of the vote of confidence sought by Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy, Nagaraj too asserted, “We are all together. Yesterday I said that if Sudhakar takes back his resignation, I will do too. Now there is no question of taking back the resignation.”
Acting on the plea by the 10 MLAs, the Supreme Court had on July 11 asked the Speaker to decide on the resignations before the end of the day. On the same day, Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy sought time for a trust vote to prove his majority, asserting there is no threat to his government. Kumaraswamy’s announcement took the Yeddyurappa-led BJP by surprise since the veteran leader and his supporters are keen on forming a government with the Congress-JD(S) dissidents.
With a section of the BJP, that’s aligned to the party’s high command, not in favour of forming a new government given the hung nature of the current Assembly, the ruling Congress-JD(S) coalition is hopeful of winning the trust vote. The lack of cohesion in the state BJP, coupled with efforts of the Congress to bring back a few of its more amenable rebels (13 of the 16 who resigned since July 6 are Congress MLAs) to the legislature for the trust vote, are likely to help the coalition win the trust vote.
