Karnataka crisis LIVE updates: Congress meet begins, Speaker to decide on rebel MLAs today

As the coalition government in Karnataka teeters on the brink of collapse, the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting began Tuesday morning to discuss the next step of action. After the mass resignations — 21 Congress and nine JD(S) ministers — the H D Kumaraswamy government in the state is barely hanging by a thread.
Congress leaders, however, expressed confidence of rescuing the coalition with the move to reshuffle the Cabinet even as they accused the BJP of luring MLAs away with the offer of ministerial posts and money.
The fate of 15 rebels (10 Congress, 3 JD(S) and 2 Independents) who tendered their resignations over the past three days will also be decided today as the MLAs meet Speaker K R Ramesh Kumar. The MLAs who were earlier staying in a Mumbai resort were flown to Goa last evening, as per BJP sources. A BJP functionary said the resignation of 4-5 more legislators were also in the pipeline, including that of suspended Congress MLA Roshan Baig.
Why are all eyes on Karnataka Speaker K R Ramesh Kumar?
The role of the Speaker becomes key given the fact that the crisis is all about numbers. He will decide on whether and when to accept a demand for a floor test. If the resignation letters are in order and in the prescribed format, Kumar will have little option but to accept the letters. But he can still play a waiting game. The moment he accepts the resignation letters of the MLAs, the coalition government will plunge into a minority.
Rebels not my family, will keep in the public view on Karnataka crisis: Speaker K R Ramesh Kumar
Speaker K R Ramesh Kumar, who will today take a call on the resignation of 15 MLAs said he would "act as per Constitution." "Rebels are not my relatives. I am nowhere related to the current political developments. Decisions will be taken upholding the Constitution. I will also ensure that the public's view on the issue is kept in mind. Till now, no MLA has sought an appointment with me. If anyone wants to meet me, I will be available in my office," he said, reported news agency ANI.
Visuals from the Congress Legislature Party in Karnataka
The Congress Legislature Party meeting began Tuesday under the leadership of Siddaramaiah. The BJP legislature party is also scheduled to meet again today under the leadership of Yeddyurappa.
Sowmya Reddy, Jayanagar MLA and daughter of Ramalinga Reddy, is now attending the Congress Legislature party meeting being held in Bengaluru. This is a significant development as it indicates a growing softening of the stance of the Ramalinga Reddy family towards the Congress party. There was speculation yesterday that she might be joining the rebels in Mumbai. There was also speculation that she had met up with Sonia Gandhi during her trip to Delhi. However, there was no official confirmation from either side on the issue.
Ramalinga Reddy meets all parties; says he has not resigned from Congress
Senior Congress leader Ramalinga Reddy met with his supporters, Congress leaders and even friends in the BJP, but stated that he had resigned only as an MLA and not from the Congress party. He had taken the decision since he was hurt by certain actions. However, he said that he is not in touch with the rebel MLAs in Mumbai, and his doors are open for one and all to come and meet him. Supporters are raising slogans pressurising him to stay with the Congress party, while BJP leader S R Vishwanath too met him for discussions.
The exit of Independent MLAs H Nagesh and R Shankar, inducted into the Cabinet on June 14 to bolster numbers, reduced the coalition’s strength to 104 after 13 MLAs, 10 Congress and 3 JD(S), resigned Saturday. The coalition now comprises 69 Congress MLAs, 34 JD(S) and one BSP MLA compared to the BJP’s 107 (105 plus two Independents) in the 224-member House.
Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy said he has “no fear” about the “political developments” and was concentrating instead on fulfilling his responsibilities. “I have no fear about the political developments, I will not discuss political developments… I have nothing do with what BJP people are doing and what others are doing,” he said, according to PTI.
Leader of the Congress in the Assembly Siddaramaiah said: “I want to suggest on behalf of the Congress to all MLAs who have resigned because they were not made ministers and those looking to defect to the BJP that we will address their problems and resolve them and they should not take any desperate decisions. After the reshuffle, we will try to ensure another reshuffle to accommodate interests.”
Meanwhile, the JD(S) moved its flock of 34 MLAs to a resort outside Bengaluru in an attempt to protect them from poaching. The Congress is also expected to conduct a similar exercise Tuesday after the CLP and ahead of an Assembly session on July 12, where the coalition could be asked to prove its numbers by the BJP.
