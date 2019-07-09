Karnataka crisis LIVE updates: Congress meet begins, Speaker to decide on rebel MLAs today

As the coalition government in Karnataka teeters on the brink of collapse, the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting began Tuesday morning to discuss the next step of action. After the mass resignations — 21 Congress and nine JD(S) ministers — the H D Kumaraswamy government in the state is barely hanging by a thread.

Congress leaders, however, expressed confidence of rescuing the coalition with the move to reshuffle the Cabinet even as they accused the BJP of luring MLAs away with the offer of ministerial posts and money.

The fate of 15 rebels (10 Congress, 3 JD(S) and 2 Independents) who tendered their resignations over the past three days will also be decided today as the MLAs meet Speaker K R Ramesh Kumar. The MLAs who were earlier staying in a Mumbai resort were flown to Goa last evening, as per BJP sources. A BJP functionary said the resignation of 4-5 more legislators were also in the pipeline, including that of suspended Congress MLA Roshan Baig.