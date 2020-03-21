Follow Us:
Saturday, March 21, 2020
COVID19
Janata curfew LIVE Updates: India braces for 14-hour lockdown, hopes to contain coronavirus transmission

Janata Curfew LIVE News Updates: From suspending metro services to deploying additional cops, the states have also ramped up measures to encourage people to stay indoors during 7 am to 9 pm Sunday.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published: March 21, 2020 10:16:51 pm
Janata Curfew LIVE Updates: People walk on Budgam railway track following cancellation of trains in the wake of coronavirus pandemic in Srinagar. (Express photo by Shuaib Masoodi)

Janata Curfew LIVE Updates: As India gears up for 14-hour lockdown following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call for Sunday’s ‘Janata curfew, several busy junctions across the country such as Delhi’s Connaught Place and Sarojini Nagar, Mumbai’s Marine Drive and Chattrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus station and Kolkata’s Dharmatala station wore a deserted look on Saturday. The self-imposed curfew, as per the Health Ministry, will help contain the coronavirus transmission, which has so far claimed the lives of four people in the country.

From suspending metro services to deploying additional cops, the states have also ramped up measures to encourage people to stay indoors between 7 am to 9 pm Sunday. The Indian Railways has already announced to shut down its services, however clarifying that the trains that have already commenced their journeys would reach its destination on Sunday. The passengers who wish to stay at stations during the Janata curfew would be accommodated at stations and waiting areas. Delhi and Bengaluru Metro rail services would also remain suspended Sunday.

In view of the curfew’, the Delhi government would withdraw 50 per cent of its bus fleet from the roads, CM Arvind Kejriwal has said. Haryana too has suspended the roadways bus service and imposed Section 144 CrPc, which restricts the gathering of over 14 people at a time has also been imposed from Friday. Traders’ body Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) has announced that they would keep their establishments across the country shut on Sunday. From suspending regular prayers in shrines of various faiths, including Sunday mass, to disallowing jail inmates from meeting their families on the day, organisations and institutions in every sphere have decided to put restrictions on their operations for the day.

Janata Curfew LIVE Updates: India to undergo 14-hour voluntary curfew to contain coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak; Follow latest updates here.

    janata curfew, covid 19, coronavirus pandemic, coronavirus covid 19, covid 19 measures, pm modi janata curfew, sunday lockdown, indian express Janata Curfew LIVE Updates: A day ahead of the Janata Curfew, announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, March 22, Delhi's Connaught Place witnesses hardly any vehicular movements. Most shops and restaurants are shut in the national capital. (Express photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

    Janata Curfew LIVE News Updates: In his address to the nation Thursday on the coronavirus threat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi cautioned against complacency on the pandemic while asking people to observe a self-imposed curfew on Sunday by not stepping out of homes between 7 am and 9 pm. He also reassured people against shortages, saying there was no need for hoarding.

    Responding to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address to the nation, the Congress extended support but criticised him for not suspending the ongoing session of Parliament and demanded more steps. Trinamool Congress leader Derek O’Brien said the PM should have first addressed Parliament.

    Defence Minister Rajnath Singh appealed to the people to make Janata curfew a huge success by being at home on Sunday. Singh said collective action is the need of the hour to contain the spread of COVID-19.

