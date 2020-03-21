Janata curfew LIVE Updates: India braces for 14-hour lockdown, hopes to contain coronavirus transmission

Janata Curfew LIVE Updates: People walk on Budgam railway track following cancellation of trains in the wake of coronavirus pandemic in Srinagar. (Express photo by Shuaib Masoodi) Janata Curfew LIVE Updates: People walk on Budgam railway track following cancellation of trains in the wake of coronavirus pandemic in Srinagar. (Express photo by Shuaib Masoodi)

Janata Curfew LIVE Updates: As India gears up for 14-hour lockdown following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call for Sunday’s ‘Janata curfew‘, several busy junctions across the country such as Delhi’s Connaught Place and Sarojini Nagar, Mumbai’s Marine Drive and Chattrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus station and Kolkata’s Dharmatala station wore a deserted look on Saturday. The self-imposed curfew, as per the Health Ministry, will help contain the coronavirus transmission, which has so far claimed the lives of four people in the country.

From suspending metro services to deploying additional cops, the states have also ramped up measures to encourage people to stay indoors between 7 am to 9 pm Sunday. The Indian Railways has already announced to shut down its services, however clarifying that the trains that have already commenced their journeys would reach its destination on Sunday. The passengers who wish to stay at stations during the Janata curfew would be accommodated at stations and waiting areas. Delhi and Bengaluru Metro rail services would also remain suspended Sunday.

In view of the curfew’, the Delhi government would withdraw 50 per cent of its bus fleet from the roads, CM Arvind Kejriwal has said. Haryana too has suspended the roadways bus service and imposed Section 144 CrPc, which restricts the gathering of over 14 people at a time has also been imposed from Friday. Traders’ body Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) has announced that they would keep their establishments across the country shut on Sunday. From suspending regular prayers in shrines of various faiths, including Sunday mass, to disallowing jail inmates from meeting their families on the day, organisations and institutions in every sphere have decided to put restrictions on their operations for the day.