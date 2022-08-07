scorecardresearch
Sunday, August 07, 2022
India Monsoon Live Updates: Rain in Kerala subsides, heavy rain to commence in Karnataka, Goa, Konkan and Odisha

Konkan and Goa coast to witness rain from August 8 to 10 and Odisha on August 8 and 9. Intense rainfall activity likely to commence over Vidarbha today and over Gujarat, West Madhya Pradesh and Gangetic West Bengal from August 8.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: August 7, 2022 8:24:54 am
 India Monsoon News Live Updates, Weather News Update, Rain News Live Today, August 7, 2022: After days of heavy downpour, Kerala got some respite as the rain subsided in many parts of the state. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a yellow alert in Idukki, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kasargod, and Kannur districts on Saturday. The state Disaster Management Authority has warned of landslides in hilly regions that received heavy rains in the past few days.

Meanwhile, heavy to very heavy rainfall occurred at isolated places over Tamilnadu, south interior Karnataka. A release from IMD stated that heavy to very heavy rainfall was experienced at isolated places over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Konkan and Goa, Saurashtra and Kutch, Odisha, Coastal Karnataka and Tripura & Mizoram and heavy rainfall at isolated places over Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, East Uttar Pradesh, East Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Gujarat Region, Chhattisgarh, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Assam, Sikkim, Madhya Maharashtra,
Telangana and Kerala.

The IMD has predicted that intense rainfall activity will likely continue over South and Coastal Karnataka, Konkan and Goa, Odisha for the next 5 days. Konkan and Goa coast to witness rain from August 8 to 10 and Odisha on August 8 and 9. Intense rainfall activity likely to commence over Vidarbha today and over Gujarat, West Madhya Pradesh and Gangetic West Bengal from August 8. Extremely heavy rainfall to hit Madhya Maharashtra from August 8 to 10. Rain to begin in Telangana and Chhattisgarh on August 8.

08:24 (IST)07 Aug 2022
Welcome to today's blog!

Good morning! Welcome to today's Monsoon blog. We bring to you all the latest rain updates from across India. 

Weather update as of August 7, 8 am.

Kerala Industries Minister P Rajeeve on Saturday said there was no need for any concern with regard to the opening of the Idukki Dam to discharge the excess water, as the distributaries and streams from Periyar river have been cleaned to ensure the natural flow of water. Rajeeve chaired a meeting of officials to evaluate the situation as the Idukki district authority has decided to open the Cheruthoni Dam of the Idukki reservoir on Sunday to discharge excess water.

Earlier in the day the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB), which manages the dam, had issued a red alert after the water level crossed 2,382 feet. The maximum capacity of the dam is 2403 feet.  The alert has also been issued for Sholayar and Peringalkuthu dams and an orange alert has been sounded in Banasura Sagar dam in Wayanad.

Mumbai: Moderate rainfall; monsoon activity to stay, says IMD

After a brief lull, the Southwest monsoon revived over the west coast. Since Friday night, the city and its suburbs received moderate rainfall, which had recorded no or light rainfall since July 15.

The monsoon trough is active and lies south of its normal position, the India Meteorological Department said. “It will continue to remain so during the next four to five days. As a result, more rainfall is on cards for the city,” the IMD said.

 

