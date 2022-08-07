India Monsoon Live Updates: Rain in Kerala subsides, heavy rain to commence in Karnataka, Goa, Konkan and Odisha

India Monsoon News Live Updates, Weather News Update, Rain News Live Today, August 7, 2022: After days of heavy downpour, Kerala got some respite as the rain subsided in many parts of the state. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a yellow alert in Idukki, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kasargod, and Kannur districts on Saturday. The state Disaster Management Authority has warned of landslides in hilly regions that received heavy rains in the past few days.

Meanwhile, heavy to very heavy rainfall occurred at isolated places over Tamilnadu, south interior Karnataka. A release from IMD stated that heavy to very heavy rainfall was experienced at isolated places over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Konkan and Goa, Saurashtra and Kutch, Odisha, Coastal Karnataka and Tripura & Mizoram and heavy rainfall at isolated places over Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, East Uttar Pradesh, East Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Gujarat Region, Chhattisgarh, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Assam, Sikkim, Madhya Maharashtra,

Telangana and Kerala.

The IMD has predicted that intense rainfall activity will likely continue over South and Coastal Karnataka, Konkan and Goa, Odisha for the next 5 days. Konkan and Goa coast to witness rain from August 8 to 10 and Odisha on August 8 and 9. Intense rainfall activity likely to commence over Vidarbha today and over Gujarat, West Madhya Pradesh and Gangetic West Bengal from August 8. Extremely heavy rainfall to hit Madhya Maharashtra from August 8 to 10. Rain to begin in Telangana and Chhattisgarh on August 8.