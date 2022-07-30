scorecardresearch
Saturday, July 30, 2022
India Monsoon Live Updates: Light to moderate rainfall or thunderstorms today in Delhi, says IMD

India Monsoon News Live Updates, Weather News Update, Rain News Live Today, July 30, 2022: Over the past 24 hours, the Safdarjung weather station has recorded around 20.2 mm of rainfall. Much of that rain was seen Saturday morning between 5.30 am and 8.30 am.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: July 30, 2022 11:19:11 am
India Monsoon Live Updates | Weather News Update | Rain News Live TodayIndia Weather Today Live Updates: The maximum temperature on Saturday is likely to be 32 degrees Celsius.

India Monsoon Live Updates Today: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast says light to moderate rainfall or thunderstorms are likely in Delhi on Saturday, after parts of the city received rainfall earlier in the day. The city recorded light to moderate rain on Friday as well. The maximum temperature on Saturday is likely to be 32 degrees Celsius.

With two months of the Southwest monsoon nearing completion, the rainfall over the country as a whole has been fairly good. The number of rain deficient states fell from 18 in June to 7 on July 29. As on Friday, the all-India rainfall was 9 per cent above normal (since June 1).

However, what stood out about the monsoon this year is that the displayed large-scale variations, causing floods in Gujarat, Rajasthan and Maharashtra and extreme aridity over Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal and Jharkhand.

Light to moderate rainfall or thunderstorms likely today in Delhi, says IMD. Watch this space for all latest updates relating to monsoon in India.

11:19 (IST)30 Jul 2022
Mumbai weather update

Average Rainfall
(From July 29 2022 : 0800 hrs to July 30 2022 : 0800 hrs)

Island City  0.0 mm

Eastern Suburbs   1.25 mm

Western Suburbs 0.30 mm

Today’s Weather forecast 08:00 am:
Generally cloudy sky with possibility of light rain in city and suburbs.


Tide Timings

High Tide :1321 hrs : 4.29 mtr
Low Tide : 1920hrs : 1.59 mtr
Next High Tide :0106hrs 3.80mtr

11:18 (IST)30 Jul 2022
Early monsoon leads to early spread of diseases

Early monsoon showers in Gujarat has also led to the early spread of vector-borne diseases along with flu-like illnesses even as the state continues to see an increase in Covid-19 cases. Gujarat Thursday reported 1,101 new cases of Covid along with one death in Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC).

The previous time so many cases were recorded was on February 13. At least 15 patients are on ventilator of the total 5,995 active cases, according to the daily state health bulletin. Areas under AMC continues to see a rise in cases, reporting 364 new cases.

Fever symptoms are being reported widely and swine flu (H1N1), which otherwise is recorded during the receding months of winter, has ben reported now, with Dr RB Patel, deputy director of epidemic division of the state health department stating that “sporadic cases of swine flu are being detected”. Read more here.

11:14 (IST)30 Jul 2022
Deficient rains threaten Kharif crop production in UP

With deficient rains across Uttar Pradesh in this monsoon, farmers are staring at difficult days ahead fearing a sharp decline in their Kharif produce.

As per the data of India Meteorological Department (IMD), Uttar Pradesh received only 170 millimetre (mm) rainfall between June 1 and July 29, which is 50 per cent less than the normal rainfall of 342.8 mm.

Of the total 75 districts of the state, 67 recorded deficient rainfall while only seven recorded normal rainfall during this period.

The less rainfall is reflected in the drop in Kharif cropping across the state. As per the state agriculture department, of the total 96.03 lh (lakh hectare), the total acreage of Kharif plantation, close to 72 lh, has been cultivated till July 29. Of the total Kharif acreage, 60 lh is used for paddy plantation which has lagged this year. PTI

11:04 (IST)30 Jul 2022
Welcome to today's blog!

Good Morning! We bring to you all the latest updates on Monsoon in India. Watch this space for more. 

The minimum temperature early on Saturday settled at 24.5 degrees Celsius, three degrees below the normal. The maximum temperature recorded on Friday was 32.2 degrees Celsius, two degrees below the normal for this time of the year, while the temperature at 8.30 am on Saturday was 26 degrees Celsius.

Rainfall is likely to continue over the week ahead. An IMD update on Saturday said that light to moderate thunderstorm activity is likely to continue in isolated parts of Delhi, Chandigarh, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and North Rajasthan for the next three days. Cloudy skies and light rainfall are on the forecast for Sunday, Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday in Delhi. Light to moderate rainfall activity remains on the forecast for northwest India from August 4 to 6. Read more here.

