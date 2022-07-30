India Monsoon Live Updates: Light to moderate rainfall or thunderstorms today in Delhi, says IMD

India Monsoon Live Updates Today: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast says light to moderate rainfall or thunderstorms are likely in Delhi on Saturday, after parts of the city received rainfall earlier in the day. The city recorded light to moderate rain on Friday as well. The maximum temperature on Saturday is likely to be 32 degrees Celsius.
With two months of the Southwest monsoon nearing completion, the rainfall over the country as a whole has been fairly good. The number of rain deficient states fell from 18 in June to 7 on July 29. As on Friday, the all-India rainfall was 9 per cent above normal (since June 1).
However, what stood out about the monsoon this year is that the displayed large-scale variations, causing floods in Gujarat, Rajasthan and Maharashtra and extreme aridity over Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal and Jharkhand.
Light to moderate rainfall or thunderstorms likely today in Delhi, says IMD. Watch this space for all latest updates relating to monsoon in India.
Average Rainfall
(From July 29 2022 : 0800 hrs to July 30 2022 : 0800 hrs)
Island City 0.0 mm
Eastern Suburbs 1.25 mm
Western Suburbs 0.30 mm
---
Today’s Weather forecast 08:00 am:
Generally cloudy sky with possibility of light rain in city and suburbs.
Tide Timings
High Tide :1321 hrs : 4.29 mtr
..
Low Tide : 1920hrs : 1.59 mtr
..
Next High Tide :0106hrs 3.80mtr
Early monsoon showers in Gujarat has also led to the early spread of vector-borne diseases along with flu-like illnesses even as the state continues to see an increase in Covid-19 cases. Gujarat Thursday reported 1,101 new cases of Covid along with one death in Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC).
The previous time so many cases were recorded was on February 13. At least 15 patients are on ventilator of the total 5,995 active cases, according to the daily state health bulletin. Areas under AMC continues to see a rise in cases, reporting 364 new cases.
Fever symptoms are being reported widely and swine flu (H1N1), which otherwise is recorded during the receding months of winter, has ben reported now, with Dr RB Patel, deputy director of epidemic division of the state health department stating that “sporadic cases of swine flu are being detected”. Read more here.
With deficient rains across Uttar Pradesh in this monsoon, farmers are staring at difficult days ahead fearing a sharp decline in their Kharif produce.
As per the data of India Meteorological Department (IMD), Uttar Pradesh received only 170 millimetre (mm) rainfall between June 1 and July 29, which is 50 per cent less than the normal rainfall of 342.8 mm.
Of the total 75 districts of the state, 67 recorded deficient rainfall while only seven recorded normal rainfall during this period.
The less rainfall is reflected in the drop in Kharif cropping across the state. As per the state agriculture department, of the total 96.03 lh (lakh hectare), the total acreage of Kharif plantation, close to 72 lh, has been cultivated till July 29. Of the total Kharif acreage, 60 lh is used for paddy plantation which has lagged this year. PTI
Good Morning! We bring to you all the latest updates on Monsoon in India. Watch this space for more.