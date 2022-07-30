India Monsoon Live Updates: Light to moderate rainfall or thunderstorms today in Delhi, says IMD

Deficient rains threaten Kharif crop production in UP

With deficient rains across Uttar Pradesh in this monsoon, farmers are staring at difficult days ahead fearing a sharp decline in their Kharif produce.

As per the data of India Meteorological Department (IMD), Uttar Pradesh received only 170 millimetre (mm) rainfall between June 1 and July 29, which is 50 per cent less than the normal rainfall of 342.8 mm.

Of the total 75 districts of the state, 67 recorded deficient rainfall while only seven recorded normal rainfall during this period.

The less rainfall is reflected in the drop in Kharif cropping across the state. As per the state agriculture department, of the total 96.03 lh (lakh hectare), the total acreage of Kharif plantation, close to 72 lh, has been cultivated till July 29. Of the total Kharif acreage, 60 lh is used for paddy plantation which has lagged this year. PTI