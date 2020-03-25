Coronavirus LIVE updates: India reports 11 deaths, total lockdown from today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi making the 21-day lockdown announcement
Describing the lockdown “a few levels more than the Janata Curfew, and also stricter”, the Prime Minister said it is “a necessary step in the decisive fight” against the pandemic. Although “the nation will have to certainly pay an economic cost because of this lockdown”, he said “to save the life of each and every Indian is mine, Government of India’s, each state government’s, each local unit’s top most priority”.
Acknowledging that “this crisis has certainly brought on a very difficult time for the poor”, he said the central and state governments “are constantly striving to ensure that citizen do not face much inconvenience in their daily life. We have made provisions to ensure that supplies of all essential items continue smoothly... Along with the central and state governments, individuals from civil societies and institutions are constantly striving to reduce the problems of the poor. Several people are collaborating their efforts to help the poor,” he said.
“It took 67 days for the count of people infected with corona to reach the first one lakh all over the world. After this, it took only 11 days for another one lakh people to get infected. Think, it took 67 days for it to infect one lakh people at first, but only 11 days to reach a total of two lakh people. This is even more alarming that it took only four days for this disease to reach three lakh people from the count of two lakh. You can imagine how rapidly coronavirus spreads," the prime minister said.
Incidentally, on Monday, the Prime Minister had given an indication of what was coming. Without rejecting the demand for a financial package and special assistance for daily wage labourers, Modi told some Opposition leaders — this was during the customary tea at Speaker Om Birla’s chamber on Monday after Lok Sabha was adjourned sine die in view of the outbreak — that the government’s priority as of now is to implement social distancing so that community transmission of the virus can be contained.
“The PM pointed out that the country cannot afford community spread of the disease and it is internationally agreed and accepted that social distancing is the only formula we can adopt to control it,” said an MP who was present there. Opposition leaders including Congress MPs Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Suresh Kodikkunnil, DMK leader T R Baalu and RSP MP N K Premachandran together raised the issue of financial aid.
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman extended the last date for filing income tax returns for FY19 to June 30 while assuring that the government would soon come out with an economic package amid businesses and commercial activities taking a hit due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis.
“The last date for filing income tax returns for the financial year 18-19 is extended to June 30, 2020. For delayed payments interest rate has been reduced from 12 per cent to 9 per cent,” Nirmala Sitharaman, who is heading the “COVID-19 Economic Response Task Force”, said at a press conference in New Delhi.
The Centre has asked the state governments to ensure unhindered operation of essential services and their seamless availability for the general public during the 21-day lockdown period announced to deal with the coronavirus outbreak. In a communication to chief secretaries and DGPs of all states, the Union Home Ministry said all states and UTs should actively enforce social distancing and isolation for COVID-19 through lockdown and prohibitory measures with exemptions for supply chain and transportation of essential goods and services in and out of the state. The Home Ministry has directed all states and Union Territories to set up a 24*7 control rooms/offices with helplines at state/district level to address any grievances or undue problems faced by providers of goods and service
As India begins a 21-day lockdown, people gathered at the Byculla market in Mumbai to purchase vegetables. Amid concerns over supplies of essential commodities, the government has clarified that the list of exemptions during the lockdown remains unchanged since the ‘Janata curfew’ on March 22, meaning that groceries, pharmacies, and ATMs, among other essential services, will remain open and operational. (Express photo/Ganesh Shirsekar)
Libya confirmed its first case of the new coronavirus on Tuesday, with years of violence leaving its healthcare system highly vulnerable. The National Centre for Disease Control, which operates in areas controlled by both major sides in the Libyan conflict, gave no further details in its statement on the coronavirus case. However, doctors said the patient was in a hospital in Tripoli.
Teen climate activist Greta Thunberg said on Tuesday that while self-isolating after recent travels in Europe she probably came down with COVID-19, and urged other young people to stay at home too if even just a little unwell, to help stop the coronavirus. Swedish Thunberg said on Instagram she had now recovered from symptoms milder than her latest cold, and may not have suspected COVID-19 had it not been for her father, who had travelled with her, developing more severe symptoms. (Reuters)
As the lockdown begins in India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted the country on the occasion of Ugadi, Gudi Padava, Navreh and Sajibu Cheiraoba. "We are marking these festivals at a time when our nation is battling the COVID-19 menace. The celebrations will not be like they are usually but they will strengthen our resolve to overcome our circumstances," he tweeted.
A 54-year-old man infected with coronavirus died at a hospital in Madurai in the early hours of Wednesday, the first death recorded in Tamil Nadu due to the contagion, state Health Minister C Vijayabaskar said. He also said the man had a medical history of prolonged illness with "uncontrolled diabetes". "Despite our best efforts, the COVID-19 positive patient at MDU, Rajaji Hospital, passed away... he had medical history of prolonged illness with steroid dependent COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease), uncontrolled diabetes with hypertension," the health minister tweeted.
Amid the pandemic and lockdown, Flipkart has suspended its services. Flipkart's move came after rival Amazon India said on Tuesday it will halt orders for non-essential products in India to prioritize customers’ critical needs, and focus on supplying essentials. "These are difficult times, times like np other. Never before, has being at home meant helping the nation," said the firm's website on Wednesday. urging Indians to stay home
After weeks of hedging, the IOC took the unprecedented step of postponing the world's biggest sporting event, a global extravaganza that's been cemented into the calendar for more than a century. The Tokyo Games, slated for 11,000 athletes from more than 200 countries and at a reported cost of $28 billion, had been scheduled to start July 24. They will now be pushed into 2021 on dates to be determined. They will still be called the 2020 Olympics _ a symbolic gesture that the International Olympic Committee hopes will allow the games to ``stand as a beacon of hope,'' as it stated in delivering the news Tuesday. Here's what Indian athletes are saying about the postponement
Globally, the coronavirus infection has claimed 18,882 lives and infected over 4.2 lakh people, according to the database maintained by Joh Hopkins University. The virus is now spread to almost every continent, puzzling health workers on ways to tackle it.
