Election 2019 LIVE Updates: EC to meet today after Opposition demands VVPAT verification
Lok Sabha Election 2019 LIVE Updates: As the countdown to D-day begins, the Election Commission is likely to give a reply on Opposition's demand regarding verification of VVPATs. Follow this space to track the latest news
Election 2019 LIVE Updates: A day after the Opposition parties approached the Election Commission regarding verification of VVPATs, the poll body will meet today to discuss the same. The 22 Opposition leaders drew attention to reports of what they called suspicious EVM movements and demanded verification of VVPAT slips before the counting of votes and not later. The poll body, however, dismissed the allegation adding that the EVMs were “absolutely safe” in strongrooms.
While the Opposition has been informed of the Election Commission’s meeting today, the leaders say they were not very hopeful since the EC’s “body language was not very positive”. The BJP, meanwhile, has called the Opposition move a desperate attempt in the face of certain defeat.
Ahead of the counting tomorrow, Narendra Modi and Amit Shah hosted a dinner for 36 NDA partners in a show of strength. The BJP described it as an occasion to thank ministers for “their service to the nation” before the results are announced tomorrow. The Opposition, meanwhile, is firming up a strategy if NDA falls short of a majority.
Referring to video clips of suspicious EVM movements going the rounds of social media, the Commission said it “would like to emphatically and unambiguously clarify that all such reports and allegations are absolutely false and factually incorrect. The visuals seen viral on media do not pertain to any EVMs used during the polls”.
“Continuous CCTV coverage is done till completion of counting. Each strongroom is guarded with round-the-clock security by the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF). Further, the candidates or their designated agents remain present at the strongroom for 24×7 vigil at all times,” the Commission said.
“On the counting day, the strongrooms are opened in the presence of the candidates/agents and Observer under videography. Before the counting of EVMs commences, the counting agents are shown the address tags, seals and serial number of the EVMs to satisfy themselves to the genuineness and authenticity of the machines used in the actual polls,” it said.
Former president Pranab Mukherjee joined the controversy and expressed "concern at reports" of “alleged tampering of voters’ verdict.” His remarks come a day after he had praised the poll body for its “perfect conduct” of the elections over the years
Opinion: Congress doesn’t possess strategy, vision to take on deep challenges to the republic
Yogendra Yadav, Swaraj India president, was recently in the news for his remarks on "Congress must die." Explaining his remark, Yadav writes, "The Congress is an obstacle to those who want to build an alternative. A large mainstream party acts like a magnet that catches a lot of energy around it. So, even when Congress is unable to defeat the BJP, it ends up diverting and diffusing a lot of the energy that gets drawn to it. It won’t do the job and won’t let anyone else do it. Alternative politics cannot take off until it calls the bluff of “Vote for Congress or else…”, unless it begins to carry on its work as if the Congress did not exist. This is how the metaphor of death should be understood." Read more
