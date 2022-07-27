Delhi News Live Updates: Jawan killed in clashes between kanwariyas; 6 from Haryana held

Delhi News Live Updates, July 27: A 25-year-old army personnel from UP’s Sisauli town, who was taking part in kanwar yatra, was killed as two groups of kanwariyas clashed near Roorkee in Uttarakhand on Tuesday morning. According to police, the kanwariyas from Sisauli chased the group of kanwariyas from Haryana after Kartik Kumar was killed in clash in Roorkee, and cornered them in Barla in Muzaffarnagar district of UP where they clashed again. In the clashes that took place in Roorkee and Barla, at least 10 people from both the sides were injured.
More than 300 trucks and other heavy vehicles have been stranded on the Eastern Peripheral Expressway passing through Noida and Ghaziabad for the past few days, amid the ongoing kanwar yatra procession which ends on Tuesday.
In other news, know How a Delhi doctor diagnosed first local transmission of monkeypox in India: Unusual lesions that did not completely fit the criteria for any one disease led the West Delhi skin specialist to suspect monkeypox even without an international travel history in Delhi’s first case. A 34-year-old from Paschim Vihar was diagnosed with monkeypox on Sunday, confirming the country’s first local transmission of the infection. The patient has since remained in isolation at Lok Nayak hospital.
The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) in a special drive has removed concrete from around 5908 trees in several areas in South and Central Delhi to allow their roots to breathe, said a senior official of the civic body.
“We are taking all-out efforts to de-concretised trees in its jurisdiction. The de-concretisation process would provide breathing space to the roots of trees. The Municipal Corporation of Delhi is taking all possible steps to make Delhi a greener city,” he said. Read more.
The Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) has suspended two of its officials and sent show cause notices to seven others for dereliction of duty as part of its ‘Operation cleanup’ started a few weeks ago.
The action was ordered by the DUSIB SEO K Mahesh against an executive officer for failing to take back the possession of an illegally run parking site in Raja Garden, regarding which the Delhi High Court had ordered specific directions, resulting in a loss in revenue.
An additional director has also been suspended for not reporting on duty, taking unauthorised leave, and not responding to notices. Seven other officials have been served notices regarding alleged irregularities found in the functioning of six parking sites.
Registration for non-plan admissions to Delhi government schools will begin Wednesday day and will continue till August 3, said officials.
In these non-plan admissions, students who have studied till Class 10 in private schools can register for admission to Delhi Government schools. The first preference in allotting schools will be given to students who have completed Class 10 from a recognised private school in Delhi, followed by students who have completed it in a recognised private school in some other state. Read more.
The Central Bureau of Investigation has arrested Bhola Yadav, former Officer on Special Duty (OSD) of then Railway Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav, in connection with the land-for-jobs scam, officials said Wednesday.
The agency is carrying out searches at two locations in Patna and two in Darbhanga in Bihar in connection with the case, they said.
Bhola Yadav served as OSD to Lalu Yadav during 2005-09, they said.
It is alleged that prime properties in Patna were sold or gifted to the family members of the former minister in return for railway jobs to their owners and their families, they said. PTI
The Delhi High Court is scheduled to pronounce on Wednesday its verdict on a plea seeking suspension of arrested Delhi minister Satyendar Jain from the cabinet.
Jain has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a money laundering case.
The high court is also likely to give its judgement on an appeal challenging a single judge's order dismissing the plea seeking the agenda of the Supreme Court collegium's meeting on December 12, 2018, when certain decisions were purportedly taken on elevation of judges to the apex court, under the RTI. PTI
Officials at the Delhi Health Department on Wednesday said that Delhi has at least one more suspected case of monkeypox. Results from NIV awaited.
Putting an end to a long-pending trademark infringement dispute related to the famous chocolate product Cadbury Gems, the Delhi High Court has permanently restrained Neeraj Food Products from using the mark ‘James’ or ‘James Bond’ for its products. The court has also imposed a cost of over Rs 15 lakh on Neeraj Food Products for violating the rights of manufacturers of Cadbury Gems.
Mondelez India Foods Private Limited, formerly known as Cadbury India Limited, in 2005 had filed a suit before the court alleging that Neeraj Food Products or the defendant has launched a chocolate product under the mark ‘James Bond’ with an identical colour scheme, layout, and arrangement as that of its ‘Cadbury Gems’ or ‘Gems’ products. Read more.
To contain the spread of measles after over 150 suspected cases were reported in the past three months, the health authorities in Nuh district have started a campaign to ramp up vaccination in 52 villages, which have a vaccination rate of over 20 per cent.
Health department officials said that in the past month, at least 100 suspected cases of measles have been reported in Nawab Garh, Ghasera, Umri villages and their adjoining areas. Read more
