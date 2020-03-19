December 16 gangrape hanging LIVE Updates: Delhi HC says no ground presented yet to stay execution

While the Supreme Court rejected Sharma’s curative petition on January 14, his mercy petition was rejected by President Ramnath Kovind in February. (Express photo) While the Supreme Court rejected Sharma’s curative petition on January 14, his mercy petition was rejected by President Ramnath Kovind in February. (Express photo)

December 16 gangrape hanging LIVE Updates: All the four convicts of December 16, 2012 gangrape and murder of a physiotherapy student will be hanged till death in Tihar Jail at 5.30 am Friday. The convicts — Mukesh (31), Pawan Gupta (24), Vinay Sharma (25) and Akshay Kumar Singh (33) — will be executed after their death warrants were deferred thrice since January as they used all their legal options.

On Thursday, the Supreme Court on Thursday junked two separate pleas filed by Gupta and Singh, paving the way for the execution.

While Gupta had moved a curative plea claiming he was a juvenile at the time of the crime, Singh challenged the Delhi High Court order which dismissed his plea seeking a stay on the hanging. A Delhi court on the other hand too rejected the plea of the death row convicts for a stay on execution.

The 23-year-old was raped by six men in a moving bus in Delhi. One of the six convicts, who was a minor at the time of the crime, served a three-year term at a probation home before he was set free while another, Ram Singh, had committed suicide in Jail.

On the night of March 19, the Delhi High Court is hearing a last plea by the convicts against the trial Court order refusing to stay their execution.