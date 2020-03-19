December 16 gangrape hanging LIVE Updates: Delhi HC says no ground presented yet to stay execution

December 16 gangrape hanging LIVE Updates: All the four convicts of December 16, 2012 gangrape and murder of a physiotherapy student will be hanged till death in Tihar Jail at 5.30 am Friday. The convicts — Mukesh (31), Pawan Gupta (24), Vinay Sharma (25) and Akshay Kumar Singh (33) — will be executed after their death warrants were deferred thrice since January as they used all their legal options.
On Thursday, the Supreme Court on Thursday junked two separate pleas filed by Gupta and Singh, paving the way for the execution.
While Gupta had moved a curative plea claiming he was a juvenile at the time of the crime, Singh challenged the Delhi High Court order which dismissed his plea seeking a stay on the hanging. A Delhi court on the other hand too rejected the plea of the death row convicts for a stay on execution.
The 23-year-old was raped by six men in a moving bus in Delhi. One of the six convicts, who was a minor at the time of the crime, served a three-year term at a probation home before he was set free while another, Ram Singh, had committed suicide in Jail.
On the night of March 19, the Delhi High Court is hearing a last plea by the convicts against the trial Court order refusing to stay their execution.
Highlights
Standing Counsel (Criminal) Rahul Mehra, appearing for the Delhi government and Tihar jail authorities, submits that all points being raised by the convicts, including juvenility and also various petitions pending before different courts, have been dealt by the courts till the top court.
Delhi HC says someone 'is playing with the system'. Court says 'there appears to be some conspiracy as there was a two-and-a-half-year delay in filing mercy pleas. HC says, “Without making a case of stay, it (hanging) cannot be stayed. President of India has applied his mind while deciding mercy pleas. The Supreme Courts judges also gave their opinion”.
Convicts' counsel A P Singh tells Delhi HC they be given at least one or two days to make their case. “Till now, you have not raised a single legal ground on the basis of which we can differ the hanging,” Justice Manmohan of Delhi HC says.
Delhi HC urges the counsel for the convicts to make a legal submission before it, or else their petition will become infructuous by 5:30 am tomorrow. Delhi HC says, “We are very close to the time when your clients will meet God. Says 'you may have a point, but you may lose'. Counsel had earlier said they couldn't file the papers as no photocopy machines were working due to the coronavirus outbreak
HC expresses anguish over convicts counsel AP Singh's submission over cases pending before different courts and fora. Mentions divorce plea by convict Akshay Singh, says it does not hold good ground to stay his execution.
Delhi HC judge observes that the judgement of the trial court, by which four of them were awarded death penalty, has attained finality by the apex court and 'we cannot review the same'.
Delhi High Court expresses displeasure over delay in filing mercy pleas by the convicts in the case, once the Supreme Court had upheld their conviction and death sentence in May 2017.