Thursday, March 19, 2020
COVID19
December 16 gangrape hanging LIVE Updates: Delhi HC says no ground presented yet to stay execution

December 16 gangrape hanging LIVE Updates: The execution of the convicts — Mukesh (31), Pawan Gupta (24), Vinay Sharma (25) and Akshay Kumar Singh (33) — was deferred thrice since January.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: March 19, 2020 11:13:30 pm
December 16 gangrape case, December 16 gangrape case convicts, December 16 gangrape convicts hanging, December 16 gangrape case convicts hanging, Supreme Court, Supreme Court on December 16 gangrape case, India news, Indian Express While the Supreme Court rejected Sharma’s curative petition on January 14, his mercy petition was rejected by President Ramnath Kovind in February. (Express photo)

December 16 gangrape hanging LIVE Updates: All the four convicts of December 16, 2012 gangrape and murder of a physiotherapy student will be hanged till death in Tihar Jail at 5.30 am Friday. The convicts — Mukesh (31), Pawan Gupta (24), Vinay Sharma (25) and Akshay Kumar Singh (33) — will be executed after their death warrants were deferred thrice since January as they used all their legal options.

On Thursday, the Supreme Court on Thursday junked two separate pleas filed by Gupta and Singh, paving the way for the execution.

While Gupta had moved a curative plea claiming he was a juvenile at the time of the crime, Singh challenged the Delhi High Court order which dismissed his plea seeking a stay on the hanging. A Delhi court on the other hand too rejected the plea of the death row convicts for a stay on execution.

The 23-year-old was raped by six men in a moving bus in Delhi. One of the six convicts, who was a minor at the time of the crime, served a three-year term at a probation home before he was set free while another, Ram Singh, had committed suicide in Jail.

On the night of March 19, the Delhi High Court is hearing a last plea by the convicts against the trial Court order refusing to stay their execution.

The December 16, 2012 gangrape and murder convicts are to be hanged at 5:30 am on March 20. On the night of March 19, the Delhi High Court is hearing a plea by the convicts against the trial court order refusing to stay the execution of the death warrant. Folllow LIVE updates

    23:06 (IST)19 Mar 2020
    'All points raised by convicts already dealt with'

    Standing Counsel (Criminal) Rahul Mehra, appearing for the Delhi government and Tihar jail authorities, submits that all points being raised by the convicts, including juvenility and also various petitions pending before different courts, have been dealt by the courts till the top court.

    23:02 (IST)19 Mar 2020
    Delhi HC: There was 2.5-year delay in filing mercy plea, appears to be some conspiracy

    Delhi HC says someone 'is playing with the system'. Court says 'there appears to be some conspiracy as there was a two-and-a-half-year delay in filing mercy pleas. HC says, “Without making a case of stay, it (hanging) cannot be stayed. President of India has applied his mind while deciding mercy pleas. The Supreme Courts judges also gave their opinion”.

    22:54 (IST)19 Mar 2020
    Give us at least one or two days: Convicts' counsel

    Convicts' counsel A P Singh tells Delhi HC they be given at least one or two days to make their case. “Till now, you have not raised a single legal ground on the basis of which we can differ the hanging,” Justice Manmohan of Delhi HC says. 

    22:53 (IST)19 Mar 2020
    Delhi HC urges the counsel for the convicts to make a legal submission before it

    Delhi HC urges the counsel for the convicts to make a legal submission before it, or else their petition will become infructuous by 5:30 am tomorrow. Delhi HC says, “We are very close to the time when your clients will meet God. Says 'you may have a point, but you may lose'. Counsel had earlier said they couldn't file the papers as no photocopy machines were working due to the coronavirus outbreak 

    22:49 (IST)19 Mar 2020
    HC expresses anguish over convicts' counsel saying cases pending before different courts

    HC expresses anguish over convicts counsel AP Singh's submission over cases pending before different courts and fora. Mentions divorce plea by convict Akshay Singh, says it does not hold good ground to stay his execution.

    22:36 (IST)19 Mar 2020
    Delhi HC: Trial court judgement 'has attained finality'

    Delhi HC judge observes that the judgement of the trial court, by which four of them were awarded death penalty, has attained finality by the apex court and 'we cannot review the same'. 

    22:32 (IST)19 Mar 2020
    Delhi HC expresses displeasure over delay in filing mercy pleas

    Delhi High Court expresses displeasure over delay in filing mercy pleas by the convicts in the case, once the Supreme Court had upheld their conviction and death sentence in May 2017.

    After several dummy runs, Delhi’s Tihar Jail authorities Thursday began the final preparations to hang the four convicts of December 16 gangrape-murder case. Before this, the last execution in Tihar took place on February 9, 2013, when Afzal Guru was hanged and buried on the prison premises for his role in the terror attack on Parliament.

    This is the first time that four men will be hanged together in Tihar Jail, which houses more than 16,000 inmates, according to news agency PTI. In order to prepare for the whole exercise, a hangman from Meerut reported to the Tihar Jail administration on Tuesday.

    On Monday, three death row convicts had moved the International Court of Justice appealing for an urgent hearing to prevent the execution. The three convicts — Vinay, Pawan, and Akshay — moved the petition through their lawyer AP Singh, calling the execution of death warrants illegal.

