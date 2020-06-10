Daily briefing: Centre wants to geolocate fake news influencers, hybrid Parliament monsoon session likely

Dear Reader,

Big Story

The pullback of troops at the Line of Actual Control is happening, finally. While we are still to hear from the government on the disengagement, officials cautioned that these are still early days and it should be seen as a “first step” towards a long, phased and gradual process which may take several weeks.

Must Read

The Centre wants to fight fake news on social media and also identify and geolocate key influencers. A tender floated by a public sector enterprise inviting bids from private players has raised alarm bells among cyber law experts, who say the move opens up avenues for illegal surveillance and ‘witch hunt’.

The number of coronavirus cases in Delhi are projected to touch 5.5 lakh by July end, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said. Even as the Delhi government warned that in around half the current cases, the source of infection is unknown, the centre has ruled out community transmission.

Rising Covid-19 cases will mean most patients will not find a hospital bed and will have to quarantine themselves at home. A leading physician discusses the best practices for home quarantine.

The WHO went back on its claim that transmission of Covid-19 from asymptomatic carriers is “very rare”. It organised a live session on social media to clarify that “modelling studies have put the extent of asymptomatic transmission to about 40%”.

Beyond Covid-19

Today’s lead edit argues that the government trying to put the Opposition in the dock over the pandemic is a sign of weakness. “It (Centre) immediately and reflexively tries to deflect the blame, if not to the Opposition, then to the state governments, when it is not shifting the burden to the people with its overreliance on the language of ‘tapasya’ and ‘tyag’ (sacrifice).”

We might get to see a hybrid monsoon session at Parliament, with some members being physically present and others joining virtually. The reason: secretaries-general of Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha have said facilities are inadequate for a full virtual session or a physical session.

The probe set up into the death of a pregnant woman, who was allegedly denied admission to eight hospitals and died in an ambulance in Noida, has concluded that private hospitals made “excuses” not to admit her.

And Finally…

Former West Indies skipper Darren Sammy, who said he faced racist comments while playing for IPL team Sunrisers Hyderabad, has called out his one-time teammates to clarify if they were “degrading” him and if so, apologise. In an Instagram video, Sammy said: “I will be texting you guys and I will ask you as to when you called me with that name, did you all mean it in any bad way or form?”

🎧 In today’s episode of the Three Things podcast, we take a deep dive into the India-China standoff.

📽️ Anonymous Explained: Everything You Need To Know About The Hacktivist Group

