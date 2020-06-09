Daily briefing: New Covid-19 growth centres emerge, Arvind Kejriwal to take virus test

Dear Reader,

Geographically, the novel coronavirus is more evenly spread than ever before in India. At least 24 states and Union Territories (UTs) are currently growing at a rate that is faster than the national average of 4.39 per cent (7-day compounded daily growth rate). There are new growth centres emerging and states which had no cases at all, or very limited cases have begun to add significant numbers every day.

From the Front Page

Arvind Kejriwal’s much criticised move to reserve hospital beds only for Delhi residents was struck down by Lt Governor Anil Baijal, who also reversed the curbs on Covid-19 testing. Delhi was not testing asymptomatic direct and high-risk contacts of confirmed cases. Meanwhile, the chief minister will take a Covid-19 test today after developing mild fever and sore throat.

Limiting the scope of Covid-19 testing to only symptomatic patients in the national capital appears to have found support from top technocrats at the Centre. They say cities like Delhi and Mumbai, which have a high caseload, may have to conserve resources by testing only those who are hospitalised.

Union Minister Amit Shah said the government may have made a “mistake” or “fallen short” while dealing with the Covid-19 outbreak, but its commitment was clear. He said the government gave a package of Rs 1,70,000 crore for 60 crore people, and the Congress did nothing “apart from interviews”.

Himachal Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur defended BJP leader Rajeev Bindal who resigned as state party chief on moral grounds because one of the two persons in an audio clip linked to a corruption probe on the procurement of Covid supplies by the government “had been close” to him.

Beyond Covid-19

China’s Global Times, which echoes the views of the ruling Communist Party of China, said the ongoing border issue between China and India “will not likely escalate into another Doklam standoff”. It did, however, note that due to the complexity of the situation, the military standoff could continue a little longer.

Fears of an impending big earthquake sometime soon in Delhi have at least some of its residents quaking in their boots. What triggered the speculation? A series of minor earthquakes recorded in and around the national capital region. However, none of these apprehensions have any scientific basis.

Jean Dreze, visiting Professor at the Department of Economics, Ranchi University, writes in today’s Indian Express: “As the monsoon advances, there is an urgent need to consider what can be done to prevent hunger during the rainy season — the hardest time of the year for poor families in large parts of rural India.”

And Finally…

A 16-year-old Indian Grandmaster is giving four-time World ChampionMagnus Carlsen a run for his reputation — online. Nihal Sarin won 13 times against Carlsen in one-minute online chess shootouts, known as bullet games.

🎧 In today’s episode of the Three Things podcast, we look at some of Delhi’s criticised policies in the handling of COVID-19, the Congress losing MLAs in Gujarat ahead of Rajya Sabha polls and the reopening of religious places.

