Daily Briefing: Visiting Eknath Shinde’s native village; what’s behind the fuel shortage

It’s Saturday!

Get your weekend started with the top 5 stories from today’s edition: We visit Eknath Shinde’s native village in Maharashtra; How a daily wager’s son put Karnataka wrestling hub in the spotlight; Need to accelerate reform pace in energy transition, says Niti Aayog CEO; and more.



1) Eknath Shinde’s native village Dare in Maharashtra’s Satara district may not have a school or hospital, but it does have two helipads. For the past few years, Shinde has started paying attention to Dare, which his father had left to shift to Thane when he was a child.

The rebel Shiv Sena leader, who is in the spotlight for raising a banner of revolt against the Chief Minister and Sena president Uddhav Thackeray, has got ringing support from the residents of his native village Dare in Satara district, who hope fervently that he is going to take over as the CM.

One of Shinde’s supporters in Dare is class eight student, Sunny Shinde, who may not be much interested in politics but is excited to see his famous village resident being continuously in the limelight for days, said that everyone there was closely following the news as it might change their lives.

2) “There’s a wrestler in every house here in Mudhol. But that’s not the case with Ninga — he doesn’t have a house.”



In these two sentences, Arun Kumakale, a local wrestling coach, captures the history of the wrestling-mad town in North Karnataka, and the journey of its newest sensation and his prodigy, 17-year-old Ningappa Genannavar. On Thursday, Ningappa, whose strong defence and powerful leg-attacks are gaining in reputation, defeated Iran’s Amirmohammad Saleh in the final of the 45-kg freestyle category at the Asian Under-17 Championship in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.

His medal contributed to India’s top-of-the-table finish at the junior continental event, and also put the spotlight on a wrestling hub that has remained in the shadow of the traditional hotbeds in Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra and Punjab.

3) This month, multiple cities across the country witnessed petrol pumps rationing supplies or getting shut due to non-availability of fuel, leading to concerns about fuel shortages and triggering panic buying among consumers. The situation peaked around the middle of June, forcing the government to intervene and ask petrol pumps to stay open and directing oil marketing companies to ensure fuel availability. The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas also made an announcement that there was enough fuel in the country. The situation has eased since then, and the availability of fuel is likely to return to normalcy from July.

What’s behind the fuel shortage? We explain.

4) Stipulating that energy transition will be a key driver of India’s growth in the coming years, Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant said the country should make a strong push for green hydrogen and accelerate the pace of reforms in the energy sector. Kant, who will leave the government think tank at the end of June, after having led the organisation for over six years, also told Soumyarendra Barik in an interview that the government should first assess the success of current production-linked incentive (PLI) schemes before launching the initiative for other sectors. Read his interview here.

5) 🍿 What to watch this weekend

This weekend, Shalini Langer reviews the Austin Butler starrer ‘Elvis’, based on the king of rock ‘n’ roll: “ Butler breathes the life, intensity and passion needed to pull that whole lotta shakin’ goin on. However, music is just a part of what Luhrmann is interested in here. He also has his eyes trained on Colonel Tom Parker, Elvis’s much-discredited manager accused by some of piling him with pills and working him to death.”

Saturday quiz

The indigenously developed shipborne weapon system, Vertical Launch Short Range Surface to Air Missile (VL-SR- SAM), was successfully flight tested by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and Indian Navy. Where did the flight test take place?

a) Chandipur, Odisha

b) Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh

c) Port Blair, Andaman and Nicobar Islands

d) Mumbai, Maharashtra

(🤫 Pssst… the answer is in today’s edition of The Indian Express. Get it here)



Until tomorrow,

Rahel Philipose