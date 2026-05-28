Daily Briefing: VFS Global faces EU red flags on data protection, fee transparency; company denies lapses

Good morning,

Amid concerns about the exemption of Assam’s Scheduled Tribes (ST) population, regulations on live-in relationships, and a demand for wider consultations, the Assam Assembly on Wednesday passed the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) Bill. The Bill – whose aim is to “govern and regulate the laws relating to marriage and divorce, succession, live-in relationships” and connected matters – was passed amid protests by Opposition MLAs and a demand that it be sent to a select committee. “This is the most secular, uniform and progressive law which will especially benefit Assam’s ‘nari shakti’ (women’s power) by protecting them from polygamy and love jihad, making these punishable offences and also ensuring women have full rights in case of inheritance, divorce and desertion,” Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said after the Bill was passed.

With that, let’s move on to the top stories from today’s edition:

VFS Global investigation

SC on SIR

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s 97 off 29 balls

🚨 Big Story

At the centre of almost all Schengen visa applications is VFS Global, the Zurich-and-Dubai-headquartered visa processing giant that serves as the gateway between India and Europe. However, for the first time, about 150 inspection reports by European authorities covering VFS Global visa centres across 20 EU member states from 2020-2025 were scrutinised.

The reports flagged concerns about: how applicants’ personal and biometric data is stored on unencrypted discs, its transport and handling; widespread “visa shopping”, mainly by travel agents, in which Schengen visas were obtained from an EU nation, which typically offers faster approval, to reach another member state; and, unclear communication, even “lapses,” in informing applicants that value-added services (VAS), such as premium lounge access, are optional and have no link to visa approval.

Responding to the findings of the global investigation, VFS Global insisted that its services are transparent, tightly audited and “subject to rigorous and continuous government oversight”. It stated that it operates under exceptional levels of oversight, undergoing “more than 10,000 audits and assessments annually, conducted by internal and external auditors, including those assigned by client governments”. It maintained that where problems are identified, “structured remediation plans are implemented”.

⚡ Only in Express

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A 20-member EU delegation visited India to present internal reports and questionnaires filled by 11 member states. They identified several “common problems” in VFS Global’s India operations — from wrong data entry to appointment slots allegedly sold by staff. And, every country that took up these shortcomings with VFS reported the same result: temporary improvement followed by relapse. Beyond the inspection findings, leaked EU documents accessed as part of the investigation shed further light on the systemic pressures around Schengen visa processing in India. Here’s what the team found.

📰 From the Front Page

SC on SIR: The Supreme Court on Wednesday upheld the validity of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls by the Election Commission (EC). However, at the heart of it is a striking contradiction. While the court underlined that the SIR was restricted to electoral eligibility and deletion from the voter’s list and “does not amount to a declaration that the individual is not a citizen of India,” it also directed that those excluded from the list will face “adjudication of their citizenship” before the next elections. We explain.

Bengal SIR: Soon after the SC upheld the validity of the SIR exercise, West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari said “approximately 30 lakh” beneficiaries of “Lakshmir Bhandar” — a direct benefit transfer (DBT) scheme for women introduced by the previous Trinamool Congress (TMC) government — were ineligible. He said it was because they had been either permanently deleted from the voter list or they had not applied to a Special Intensive Revision (SIR)-linked tribunal or for citizenship under the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) for inclusion. The new BJP government has replaced Lakshmir Bhandar with its own Annapurna Yojana, which will come into effect from June 1.

📌 Must Read

The SC’s order on SIR exercise has caused dismay in rival camps, however, Ashok Lavasa wonders if it surprised anyone. In our Opinion section today, Lavasa, calling it a “knockout punch” favouring the Election Commission of India, writes: “The ECI now owes it to the people to share this “material on record” that prompted the exercise and present a complete report card on the health of the ERs following the SIR on the parameters of “integrity, accuracy and purity” and in comparison with the ERs prepared under its own supervision earlier.”

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Decline: With credit card points, cashbacks, and other benefits such as airport lounge access being curtailed across the industry, the tiny fraction of Indians who chase these rewards are finding it increasingly difficult to maximise their gains. As for the current wave of devaluations, recourse is limited for users as reward programmes and benefits are discretionary, and only a change in charges requires at least one month’s notice, my colleague Siddharth Upasani explains. Profits from the credit cards segment are also dwindling due to improved repayment behaviour.

⏳ And Finally…

Record-breaker: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi didn’t budge when Sakib Hussain tried to bluff him with a slower ball. As the ball angled away, he stood, waited, and sent it over long-off. That was six number 60 for the season. A world record in a T20 tournament, overtaking Chris Gayle. With this, Sooryavanshi passed 600 runs for the season too, the fastest to that landmark, at a strike rate of 237.77. No batter had touched 200 while scoring as many, Venkata Krishna B describes. Beyond the numbers, the manner of the sixes told their own story. Read here.

🎧 Lastly, don’t forget to tune in to today’s episode of our 3 Things podcast, where we discuss the Supreme Court’s decision allowing a 15-year-old girl to terminate a 30-week pregnancy; higher nighttime temperatures and its impact on human health; as well as raids conducted by the Enforcement Directorate on former Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

That’s all for today. Have a wonderful day!

Until next time,

Ariba