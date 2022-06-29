Daily Briefing: Unrest in Udaipur after man hacked to death for ‘insulting’ Prophet; Fadnavis meets Maharashtra Governor amid political crisis

Good morning,

In today’s edition: Unrest in Udaipur after man hacked to death for ‘insulting’ Prophet; the legacy of Pallonji Mistry; the speaker’s powers in a rebellion, and more

Big Story

Nearly three weeks before he was killed in his tailoring shop in Udaipur, Kanhaiya Lal was arrested for allegedly hurting religious sentiments. Soon after he was released on bail, Lal had sought police protection citing death threats, a top police official told The Indian Express.

On Tuesday two men hacked Lal to death and posted a video online claiming that they took the drastic step after the victim shared remarks made by BJP’s Nupur Sharma on the Prophet. In their video, the assailants boasted about the “beheading” — and issued death threats to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Sharma.

🔴 The outcome: Prohibitory orders have been imposed in Rajasthan for a month and internet services have been suspended. The assailants, Riyaz and Mohammad, both residents of Udaipur, were arrested from Bhim in Rajsamand district.

The incident triggered arson and protests in Udaipur and prompted the Union Home Ministry to send a team of the NIA to the city to “explore” if there was a “terror angle”.

🔴 Reactions: The incident drew condemnation from across the political spectrum, with leaders demanding exemplary punishment for the accused. “The brutal murder of an innocent man in Rajasthan’s Udaipur shows that the Ashok Gehlot government is running a jungle raj,” said Union Minister Bhupender Yadav.

Only in the Express

In our opinion section today, Pratap Bhanu Mehta writes on how the arrest of journalist Mohammed Zubair is an inversion of justice: “Zubair’s arrest sends several messages. First, it is pure revenge, through and through. It was a matter of time before the Modi government unleashed a politics of revenge in the wake of its international humiliation. Second, the purpose is to keep the free speech debate hostage to communal politics.”

From the Front Page

🔴 In a bid to return to power in Maharashtra with the help of Shiv Sena rebel MLAs, former CM Devendra Fadnavis met Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, urging him to direct Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to prove his majority on the floor of the House.

🔴 On the first day of its 47th meeting, the GST Council is learnt to have approved bringing pre-packaged and labelled food items like wheat flour and paneer under the GST net, withdrawing exemption for hotels with rent below Rs 1,000 a day and a correction of inverted duty structure for a host of items, including edible oils, printing ink and knives.

🔴 Mohammed Zubair, the co-founder of fact checking website Alt News, did not edit any images but used a still image from a Hindi film in his tweet, and his arrest over this borders on absurdity, his lawyers told a Delhi court. The police had Monday arrested Zubair on charges of allegedly hurting religious sentiments following a complaint by a social media user who referred to a tweet from 2018.

🔴 PM Narendra Modi on Tuesday met UAE President and Ruler of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, popularly known as MBZ, and conveyed condolences on the death of the former president of the Gulf nation, Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan. The meeting comes weeks after the United Arab Emirates, counted among India’s closest partners, joined criticism from the Islamic world against remarks on the Prophet by the now suspended and expelled BJP leaders. The two leaders also reviewed bilateral ties.

Must Read

The last years of construction and real estate magnate, Pallonji Mistry, 93, were indeed unfortunate. Ill health rendered him incommunicado, and his sons, Shapoor and Cyrus, who rashly dared to take on a behemoth like the Tatas, could not benefit from his usually sage and considered advice.

Beneath his soft spoken, unassuming exterior, Mistry was a hard-nosed businessman and a very shrewd investor.

During the G7 meet in Germany, Prime Minister Narendra Modi gifted a gulabi meenakari brooch and cufflink set to US President Joe Biden. The cufflinks were specially prepared for the President with a matching brooch for the First Lady. While pieces of black pottery from Nizamabad were gifted to Japanese PM Kishida Fumio, a Nandi-themed dokra art piece sourced from Chhattisgarh was presented to Argentina President Alberto Fernandez, and a hand-painted tea set from Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr was meant for British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

While granting interim relief to rebel MLAs of the Shiv Sena on Monday, the Supreme Court made a crucial but unusual judicial intervention that raises questions on the powers of the Speaker under the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution.

In today’s explained, we answer the following questions:

What does the Tenth Schedule say?

Have legislators used this legal route?

How can the Speaker be removed?

And Finally

Deepak Hooda and Sanju Samson registered the highest T20I partnership for India with 176 runs, breaking the record of the 165-run stand of Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul against Sri Lanka in Indore in 2017.

On their way to this unique record, Hooda and Samson’s partnership became the 9th highest in all men’s T20Is, the highest second-wicket partnership in all men’s T20Is and the highest partnership for India for any wicket in men’s T20Is. This is also the second-highest score against Ireland by any side.

Delhi Confidential: Sensing discontent over the Agnipath scheme, the Rashtriya Lok Dal has launched a series of ‘yuva panchayats’ in the region to engage with the youth. RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary, a Rajya Sabha member, addressed the first such gathering in Shamli on Tuesday, while 11 more are scheduled to be held across as many districts over the next fortnight.

