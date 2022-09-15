Daily Briefing: Eight of 11 Congress MLAs in Goa join BJP; Modi likely to meet Putin on sidelines of SCO summit

Good morning,

With eight of its 11 MLAs in Goa quitting the party and joining the BJP, the Congress has taken yet another blow. The BJP termed the high-profile exits — of former Chief Minister Digambar Kamat and former Leader of Opposition Michael Lobo — as the beginning of the “Congress chhoro yatra”.

🔴 The Congress hit back, saying a “nervous” BJP had “fast tracked” its “Operation Kichad” in Goa because of the “visible success” of Rahul’s yatra.

🔴 BJP seems to have taken the decision with an eye on the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. CM Pramod Sawant said, “…the BJP’s foundation in Goa has been strengthened. In the Lok Sabha elections of 2024, we will definitely win both the Parliamentary seats.”

🔴 It is interesting to note that months before the defection, Lobo and his wife were facing the heat as the state Town and Country Planning Department and the Food and Drugs Administration began cracking down on properties they owned in the touristy coastal belt of Bardez taluka in North Goa.

Tensions are also brewing in the Congress party over its much-anticipated President polls. A few leaders have expressed apprehension that some state units could pass resolutions expressing faith in leadership of the Gandhis, or even urging Sonia Gandhi to continue as party chief. This, they argued, could vitiate the election process.

The Supreme Court has allowed the BCCI’s request to permit amendments to its constitution so as to modify the requirement of a mandatory three-year cooling-off period for its officials. This paves the way for BCCI president Sourav Ganguly and secretary Jay Shah to continue for another term in office.

On that note, don’t miss: BCCI was waiting for weather to change, says reform panel head Lodha

With the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit beginning Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines, sources said.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, facing flak from the Opposition for letting the Rs 1.5 lakh crore Vedanta-Foxconn project “slip out” of the state, spoke to PM Modi and was assured that the Centre would help bring “big projects” to the state.

As many as 145 passengers and six crew members were evacuated from an Air India Express plane in Muscat after smoke was observed from one of the engines of the Boeing 737 aircraft. A probe is underway to determine the causes of the accident, which led to a few minor injuries.

With the Army warning that its recruitment rallies in Punjab, under the short-term Agnipath scheme, may either be “held in abeyance” or shifted to neighbouring states due to “vacillating” support from the local civil administration, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann directed deputy commissioners to provide “complete support” and warned that “any laxity shall be viewed seriously”.

For close to two years now, the Himachal Police have been working with a new model of ‘predictive policing’, using a data-intensive approach to steer the state towards reduced crime and accident rates. Every week, DGP Sanjay Kundu and his team pore through data from the week gone by – graphs of crimes under different heads, along with the weekly average over the last five years.

An Oxfam India report noted that discrimination against women at work is so high that there is hardly any difference across religion or caste-based sub-groups, or the rural-urban divide. It said all women, regardless of their socioeconomic location, are “highly discriminated”. The report noted that while overall discrimination in wages for people from SC, ST and Muslims communities declined in regular/salaried jobs, it increased for women in this period — from 67.2% in 2004-05 to 75.7% in 2019-20.

Government spending on health as a proportion of the total health expenditure in the country has been rising in recent years, even as the overall expenditure on health has declined, official data released this week show. We delve into the findings of the National Health Accounts Estimates 2018-19 report.

Delhi Confidential: With the BJP gearing up for a fierce battle in Karnataka early next year, the party wants to focus on the Old Mysore area that sends 80 legislators to the Assembly, and where the party is comparatively weak. While Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will be holding a number of rallies, his predecessor BS Yediyurappa will take rounds of the region urging the electorate to vote for the BJP.

