Monday, August 01, 2022

Daily Briefing: Three Jharkhand Congress leaders detained; Lok Sabha scheduled to discuss inflation

In today’s edition: The arrest of Jharkhand Congress MLAs, the ED case against Sanjay Raut, Parliament to discuss inflation, and more

Written by Srishti Kapoor , Sonal Gupta | New Delhi |
August 1, 2022 8:29:22 am
Good morning,

 

In today’s edition: The arrest of Jharkhand Congress MLAs, the ED case against Sanjay Raut, Parliament to discuss inflation, and more

 

The Big Story

The police Sunday arrested the three Jharkhand Congress legislators, who were detained in West Bengal with huge amounts of cash.

🔴 The arrested MLAs, Irfan Ansari (Jamtara), Naman Bixal Kongari (Kolebira) and Rajesh Kacchap (Khijri), were also suspended by the party. We take a look at their political careers.

🔴 Another Congress MLA, Kumar Jaimangal, has lodged a police complaint accusing the three MLAs of offering money to topple the Jharkhand government, allegedly at the behest of Assam Chief Minister Hemanta Biswa Sarma, who in turn, dismissed the allegation.

🔴 The developments signal a looming threat to the stability of the JMM-Congress-RJD coalition government. 

🔴 Amid the office of profit case against JMM leader and CM Hemant Soren and the rising mistrust among coalition partners, Congress fears that several of its MLAs were in touch with the BJP. Sources in the party said the three were among the nine suspected to have voted in favour of President Droupadi Murmu

In the latest edition of Idea Exchange, suspended Rajya Sabha MPs Sushmita Dev (TMC), Kanimozhi NVN Somu (DMK) and AA Rahim (CPM) speak about the Opposition’s trust deficit with the government, putting up a united front and why it has failed to counter the narrative set by the BJP.

Advocate Rajiv Kumar was arrested by Kolkata Police on charges of allegedly duping people of money totalling Rs 50 lakh. He was representing a petitioner in two PILs related to a mining lease and allegations of shell companies and money laundering against Jharkhand CM Soren.

A combination of lower realisations and good monsoon rains have led farmers to move away from pulses and plant more commercial crops, especially soyabean and cotton that are trading much higher than their minimum support prices (MSP).

A youth who died in Kerala on Saturday had tested positive for monkeypox abroad. State Health Minister Veena George said that the youth had no symptoms of monkeypox and was admitted to the hospital with symptoms of encephalitis and fatigue. A high-level probe would be held into the death, she added.

The Enforcement Directorate arrested Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut late on Sunday night after conducting searches at his Bhandup residence for over nine hours. Raut has been under investigation in a case related to irregularities in a chawl redevelopment project in Mumbai’s Goregaon. We bring you the facts of the case, ED’s allegation and the present status of the redevelopment project.

The Centre has listed inflation for discussion in Lok Sabha on Monday, meeting a key demand of Opposition parties that had been stalling Parliament over the matter. But the big question is whether normalcy will return to Parliament for the discussion to take place. Some parties are now keen to attack the government over political issues that cropped up over the weekend — the use of central agencies and alleged attempts to “topple” the Jharkhand government.

Rohingya refugees in Haryana’s Nuh district have alleged harassment on the part of the police days after a special search operation was carried out at their camps to ensure that “anti-national elements had not taken shelter” there. Refugees at three camps – Chandeni-2, Saddik Nagar and ward 7 near Jogipur – said hundreds of policemen arrived for a “verification” drive, searched their houses and later impounded motorcycles, rehris (carts) and other vehicles.

Three back-to-back murders that have occurred in the communal cauldron of the Dakshina Kannada district of coastal Karnataka has changed the course of the lives of three innocent men caught in the crossfire between radical Hindutva and Islamic groups on account of their faith and associations. The three killings in the span of 10 days – between July 19 to July 28 – seem to be symptomatic of the deep communal divisions in the society in coastal Karnataka.

Pune-based Army Sports Institute (ASI) and its Boys Sports Company celebrated as Naib Subedar Jeremy Lalrinnunga clinched the weightlifting gold at Birmingham Commonwealth Games in men’s 67 kilogram category on Sunday. The 19-year-old Naib Subedar, who hails from Aizawl in Mizoram, has trained at the Boys Sports Company, and the ASI apart from the various national level camps. 

Delhi Confidential: Joining Trinamool Congress and becoming its MP does not appear to have changed Shatrughan Sinha’s popularity nor the warm ties he shares with BJP MPs. Last week, when he was waiting for his car, BJP MP and Bhojpuri actor Ravi Kishan spotted him and he called out “Shatrubhai”. Sinha immediately greeted him warmly and they had a brief chat. 

In today’s ‘3 Things’ podcast, we talk about India’s performance at the Commonwealth Games 2022, Congress suspending three Jharkhand MLAs, and the Punjab mattress row that angered the state’s medical fraternity.

Until next time,

Sonal Gupta and Srishti Kapoor

