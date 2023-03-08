Daily Briefing: Provisions in new data protection bill; BJP’s Lok Sabha prep; and more

While discussions on the Digital Personal Data Personal Bill, 2022, are becoming more audible, The Indian Express has learnt that the proposed new law could allow global data flows by default to all jurisdictions other than a specified negative list of countries. Apart from that, the government is considering some key changes to the draft bill, including making it stricter for private entities to assume consent while processing personal data and incorporating a provision to ensure the law does not come in conflict with pre-existing regulations.

As part of its plans to be mission-ready ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP has devised a slew of strategies to reach out to people. At least 100 rallies by Prime Minister Narendra Modi by the year-end and the announcement of big-ticket projects in states where it wants to expand its base are a few of these strategies. Read our report to find out what party sources told The Indian Express.

On International Women’s Day, The Indian Express takes you on an ultimate journey along the Siachen glaciers, Rajpath, the Northeast and even Sudan, through the lives of women Army officers who prove that no mission is impossible. Captain Shiva Chouhan, Major Bhavna Syal, Major Abhilasha Barak, Lt Col Priyadarshini, and Major Shailli Gehlawat share their experiences working in defence forces fighting all odds.

In our Opinion section today, Sameena Dalwai writes on why it is important for policymakers to listen to women. “Feminist research methodology teaches us to “listen to women” rather than foist a policy or legislation on them in a top-down manner. How to listen to women whose life will change by a particular policy? Simple, ask them. Hear their stories and note their suggestions and solutions.”

Tasmida Johar, 26 — a Rohingya refugee from Myanmar — had to change her name; her ‘home’; her age; her country — twice, with a third likely later this year; learn new languages; and assimilate into new cultures. All because of her circumstances. In December 2022, she became the first woman Rohingya graduate in India. In a conversation with The Indian Express, she opened up about her struggles, dreams and more.

For some, it’s “God’s gift”, while others see it as “a source of happiness” or a “liberator”. What are we talking about? Bhang! Yes, the green-coloured paste made from seeds and leaves of the female cannabis plants that lies intertwined with Hindu mythologies and festivals like Holi and Maha Shivratri. We explain the tradition of consuming bhang in India.

Border-Gavaskar Trophy: The Indian spinners have been more often than not really good this series but there have been phases like in the first innings of the last Test or even in the Australian chase, they have been found a bit lagging. In the third Test, Australia capitalised on Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin’s slight error as India look at spin duo to rescue at Ahmedabad. We go in-depth on what went wrong and how it could be made better.

