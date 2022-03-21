Daily Briefing: New national health law to be introduced in Parliament; N Biren Singh to remain CM of Manipur

The Big Story

The Monsoon Session of Parliament is expected to see the introduction of a new national public health bill that will replace the 125-year-old Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897, The Indian Express has learnt. Apart from establishing a four-tier health administration system with “well defined” powers and even defining a lockdown, the bill will also cover public health emergencies caused by bioterrorism, natural disasters, chemical and nuclear attacks or accidents.

Only in The Express

Poland had once closed its borders to block those escaping violence in Syria and Libya. But now with Russia invading a country Poland shares close ties with, it has responded with overwhelming warmth. Its capital Warsaw has become a transit hub from where refugees from Ukraine take trains and buses to other cities across the country and Europe.

In this edition of the Idea Exchange, Bajaj Finserv CMD, Sanjiv Bajaj, talks about the need for businesses to digitise and innovate. He even argues for the strengths of digital currency.

From the front page

In what is probably a first, China has framed the Ukraine crisis in terms of NATO’s eastward expansion, and juxtaposed it to US strategy in the Indo-Pacific, including the Quad, of which India is a part. “The Ukraine crisis provides a mirror for us to observe the situation in the Asia-Pacific. We cannot but ask, how can we prevent a crisis like this from happening in the Asia-Pacific?” Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Le Yucheng said.

Amid the pandemic and a delayed retreat of the monsoons, the annual highways construction target of 12,000 km for this fiscal is unlikely to be met, with the numbers set to less than that of 2020-21. Current estimates are that this financial year is likely to end with around 10,500 km of highways, translating to around 28 km per day.

Must Read

Ending speculation about the race for the top job in Manipur, the BJP central leadership on Sunday announced that N Biren Singh would remain the chief minister of the north-eastern state. An official from the chief minister’s office said the oath-taking ceremony would be held on Monday. However, uncertainty persists in Uttarakhand and Goa where the party is supposed to take a call today.

A quarter of a century after he parted ways with Lalu Prasad, veteran socialist leader Sharad Yadav merged Loktrantik Janata Dal, a party he had floated in 2018, with the Rashtriya Janata Dal headed by the former Bihar Chief Minister who is behind bars in connection with a corruption case. From the stage, the leaders promised a “stronger” socialist front, resolved to “oust the communal forces” and deplored the “politics of compromise”.

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh is working on plans to counter the growing influence of the Popular Front of India in southern university campuses and elsewhere, it is learnt. These plans include expanding the base of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad in southern India and reaching out to sections within the Muslim community not aligned with the PFI. The Sangh believes that the student wing of PFI, the Campus Front of India, was instrumental in galvanising minority students on the hijab controversy in Karnataka and was successful in making it a national issue.

The mega plans of over 50 companies to raise more than Rs 77,000 crore through initial public offerings seem to have been put on the back burner for now following the market volatility and exit of foreign portfolio investors in the wake of the Russian war on Ukraine. This is besides the LIC IPO through which the government plans to raise around Rs 60,000 crore.

And Finally

Vimal Kumar remembers an 8-year-old prankster’s face that could plunge into a puddle of tears when he was caught mid-prank. Lakshya Sen could also cutely pull a frowning face and pretend as if he had nothing to do with whatever unsavoury business had gone on. Watching Sen at the All England this week, all these years later, Vimal is still boggled about how liquid steel started coursing through Sen’s veins these last six months. Coach Vimal Kumar reveals how the once-homesick All England Open finalist has evolved into a steely, thinking shuttler.

Delhi confidential: Raths have always been part of the political playbook for a long time, but Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has found another way of using them. Birla will flag off Prasadam Raths from his official residence today. These specially designed vehicles have facilities for cooking food. They will provide hot food to the attendants of patients in six hospitals, including Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, Safdarjung Hospital, Lady Harding Hospital in Delhi.

In this episode of the ‘3 Things’ podcast, Shubhajit Roy joins the show to discuss the significance of Japanese PM Fumio Kishida’s visit to India and what it means for bilateral relations between the two countries. Next, Krishn Kaushik talks about a fact-finding committee’s report on press freedom in Kashmir. And finally, we go over Vice President Venkaiah Naidu’s speech on the saffronisation of education in India.