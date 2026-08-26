Daily Briefing: IIT Delhi protests | Xi Jinping’s visit | Khargone trials

Good morning

Protests at IIT-Delhi over the alleged death by suicide of a Physics student enter a fourth consecutive day today after a midnight demonstration that shut down large parts of the campus and restricted access to some areas.

Faculty were summoned to an overnight meeting to discuss the student community’s demand – at least three senior figures, including Dean of student welfare and the head of the Physics department, Rs 1 crore compensation to Rishikesh Kumar‘s family, and an independent inquiry.

At this time the administration has rejected calls for resignations but has set up an external panel to examine the circumstances behind Kumar’s death.

Its make-up, however, has been a sticking point.

Protesting students objected to the inclusion of ex-Uttarakhand police chief Ashok Kumar, and wanted a retired Supreme Court or High Court judge instead. They are expected to propose an alternate name by Friday.

The deadlock will likely continue through the day, particularly since the students have dismissed other aspects of the administration’s response – including unspecified amounts of compensation – as “inadequate and evasive”, and stressed that Kumar’s death was not a one-off tragedy.

One protesting student told The Express: “We are not here after one suicide. Or two. We are here after eight. How is it not enough for them?”

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🚨 The Big Story

Chinese President Xi Jinping is expected to attend the BRICS summit in Delhi next month, The Indian Express was informed late last night. The Express was told an advance team of Chinese government officials is already in the country to prepare for his arrival.

This will be Xi’s first visit to India in seven years. Perhaps more critically, it will be his first since the June 2020 military stand-off in Ladakh.

Xi’s trip will follow on from NSA Ajit Doval’s visit to Beijing this week to meet Wang Yi, his counterpart and the Chinese Foreign Minister.

The two discussed the long-standing boundary issue and for ‘peace and tranquility in border areas’, and re-affirmed a desire for a stable and mutually profitable relationship. Ahead of their talks, Doval told Wang: “I am happy that over the past year our relationship has been steadily returning to normalcy. The normalcy in our relationship has been a direct result of both sides maintaining peace and tranquillity in the border areas.”

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Also, before his talks with Wang, Doval met Chinese Vice President Han Zheng.

⚡ Only in Express

Four years ago, communal violence roiled Madhya Pradesh’s Khargone district during a Ram Navami procession. Over two dozen people, including a senior police officer, were injured. And one person was killed.

The state government vowed then – in dramatic fashion – to secure justice; Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, then the Chief Minister, told reporters: “There is no place for rioters on the soil of Madhya Pradesh.”

But fast-forward to today and cases filed by the government are collapsing, one by one, with at least three different judges pointing to prosecutorial failure and contradictory forensic evidence about the use of petrol bombs.

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The most recent of these collapses was last month, when a Sessions Court acquitted 11 men accused of rioting and arson, as well as other charges.

The Express’ investigation of court records found that only three trials involving rioting charges have been completed over the past four years. And all three ended in acquittals and with the prosecution being called out. A handful of others have been closed for a lack of evidence after police failed to trace the accused, while 38 others remain ‘under investigation’.

The Express also spoke to local police officers to find out why there has been a delay, and was told a principal difficulty is in tracking down the accused, many of whom have ‘generic’ names or no fixed addresses.

📰 From the Front Page

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Joseph Vijay’s scrapping of the Parandur airport project – a plan to build a second airport for Chennai – is now a ‘battle of son-in-laws’ after a swipe by Energy and Law Minister, R Nirmal Kumar.

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Kumar referenced V Sabareesan, the son-in-law of ex-chief minister MK Stalin – whose DMK was beaten by Vijay’s TVK in the April election.

Sabareesan has repeatedly figured in allegations involving G Square, a real estate company, and Kumar was suggesting the DMK’s anger had less to do with infrastructure concerns and more to do with financial interests.

Not to be outdone, the DMK had its own ‘son-in-law’ jibe ready and ex-Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu pressed ‘fire’. The target was the TVK’s Aadhav Arjuna, son-in-law of lottery businessman Santiago Martin.

By now, Tamil Nadu’s new experiment in legislative transparency – which has included livestreaming House sessions – was producing something besides transparency. It was producing television.

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But underneath the theatre, the Parandur project showdown is fast-becoming a real test for Vijay. Expect more developments in the coming days, particularly as the opposition alleges improperly acquired environmental planning clearances and an incomplete assessment.

📌 Must Read

Dolly Parton bids adieu: The world unites this morning to say farewell to an entertainment legend. Singer-songwriter-actor Dolly Parton died at a cancer treatment centre in the United States. She was 80 years old.

Rising from a humble log cabin in the Tennessee mountains, her soaring vibrato, poignant songwriting, and sparkling wardrobe catapulted her to international stardom. And with her signature blonde wigs and sharp self-deprecating wit, she became a universally-loved cultural figure – a rare icon whose charm bridged generations and political divides.

To legions of fans, she was ‘Dolly’ – a mix of Southern charm, humor and glamour. To millions more she was also a feminist role model for managing her own career and content in an industry dominated by men.

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US halts visa issue, to tighten screws: The Donald Trump administration has pressed pause on processing visa applications from around the world as it looks to step up its avowed ‘crackdown’ on immigration.

A White House official said applications had been put on hold while embassy and consulate staff were being given ‘training’.

The official did not elaborate, except to say it would ‘help identify those considered likely to become dependent on public benefits’, and to say that review of applications will continue after the ‘training’ is over.

Suspension of visa processing follows Trump’s proposal to cancel an estimated 200,000 tourist and business visas – the largest mass revocation of visas in the US’ history. And it follows renewed attempts for a $100,000 charge on visas for some highly skilled foreign workers.

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⏳ And Finally…

In today’s 3 Things podcast, we try to understand the Chandipura virus outbreak in Gujarat. At least 25 children have died and 39 others are infected but the authorities still don’t know the origin of the virus. We also discuss the cargo ship that sank off Odisha’s coast four days ago and the still-missing 22 sailors. And we analyse Delhi Police’s new ‘intel-gathering’ initiative in the aftermath of the CJP protest last month.

That’s all for today. Have a great day!

And see you tomorrow,

Chandrashekar Srinivasan