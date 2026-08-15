Daily Briefing: PM Modi’s Independence Day address; Batwara 1947 movie review

Good morning!

Happy Independence Day!!!

Sporting a red turban with a yellow, green, and white Bandhani pattern, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday addressed the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort on the 80th Independence Day. After unfurling the tricolour, PM Modi outlined the saptadhara (seven streams) vision to achieve holistic national development and self-reliance — manufacturing excellence (cost, quality, and scale), farming/food processing, tech innovation, Gati Shakti connectivity, self-reliance in defence, push towards green and blue economies, and global soft power (yoga, healthcare, tourism, and creative arts). He said youth will play a crucial part in these reforms. Moreover, he exuded confidence that India will have achieved the target of being a ‘Viksit Bharat’ when the nation celebrates Independence Day in 2047. Follow live updates here.

With that, let’s move on to the top five stories from today’s edition:

🚨 Big Story

Chief Justice of India Surya Kant on Friday rebuked the Bar Council of India (BCI) for directing state Bar councils not to enrol the 2026 batch students of NALSAR, Hyderabad, after a section of the students opposed inviting him to the law university’s annual convocation. Underlining that students have the right to protest, Kant said, “It’s a dialogue between students and me. Who are they (BCI) to unnecessarily raise an issue? This is totally uncalled for. BCI has nothing to do with this.” BCI chairman Manan Kumar Mishra had issued the directive on Thursday, following protests. He withdrew the circular hours later, saying the BCI had closed the proceedings after concluding that the students had “no role in any disturbance or movement”.

Walk back: In the six hours between issuing the directive and rolling it back fully, at least four of the BCI’s 19 office bearers pushed back on it immediately — three opposing the order outright, and a fourth seeking changes. NALSAR’s Vice Chancellor, too, refused to implement the directive immediately, calling it potentially “unconstitutional.” The Cockroach Janta Party, which spearheaded the Jantar Mantar protest, also sprung into action, calling all “legal cockroaches to unite”. According to five BCI office bearers, Mishra had taken the decision on his own, without consulting colleagues, and had signed and published the directive, on the BCI letterhead, before seeking his colleagues’ approval in the council’s WhatsApp group.

⚡ Only in Express

Kondapalli, in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district, which has served as the base for Battalion No. 1 – an armed unit of Maoists – for years, has been experiencing some of its first few signs of change since December 2025. Hosting the most dreaded unit of the armed People’s Liberation Guerrilla Army, Kondapalli was where roads wound deep into the dense jungles of sal, teak and bamboo, where government offices and the school building stood empty, and the buses never came. However, that changed in November 2024, when the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) announced that it was establishing a forward base in Kondapalli. Now, with Union Home Minister Amit Shah declaring India Maoist-free, the State is back in Kondapalli, establishing itself through a string of visible markers of development — roads, panchayat bhawans, an anganwadi, an upper primary school and a road. Ahead of Independence Day, my colleague Jayprakash S Naidu travels to Kondapalli to see what happens when the State finally moves in.

💡 Express Explained

Both dry weather and war — this time centered more around Europe and Russia-Ukraine than West Asia — are starting to exert upward pressure on international food prices. The escalation in the Russia-Ukraine conflict has meant logistical disruptions to Black Sea shipping. Moreover, low river water levels caused by drought have limited the possibilities for alternative routes such as via the Danube, and affecting inland transportation to ports, haven’t helped either. The US Department of Agriculture (USDA) has projected EU’s wheat production to fall by 7.5% from 145.1 mt in 2025-26 to 134.2 mt in this marketing year. These changes are beginning to impact food prices. We explain.

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✍️ Express Opinion

In our Opinion section today, Siddhesh Gautam shares his experience of grappling with two worlds – one, the nostalgia of freedom from colonial rule, and second, living with limited independence. Gautam writes: “To me, one of the greatest struggles of our time is the struggle to free ourselves from the pressure to chase lives that may be profitable but not meaningful. Independence is not only the freedom to choose between careers or products. It is the freedom to imagine a different society altogether, to ask uncomfortable questions, to dream beyond what is currently available.”

🎥 Movie Review

Wondering what to watch this weekend? Well, we’ve got you covered! Batwara 1947 hit your nearby screens this Friday, bringing you an enduring tale based on the celebrated Asghar Wajahat 1989 play, Jis Lahore Nai Vekhya Vo Jamya Ei Nai, that is, one of the most humane accounts of Partition, highlighting the futility of it all. Starring Sunny Deol, Preity Zinta, and Shabana Azmi, the film, Shubhra Gupta writes, shares a message relevant to the present times. “The message is loud and clear: no religion is evil, only humans are; nafrat can be conquered through pyaar, siyasat se mazhab ko na milao; and above all, maanvata se bada koi dharam nahin. But they come as a listicle, instead of making you feel.”

That’s it for today! Have a lovely weekend!

Until next time,

Ariba