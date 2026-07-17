Daily Briefing: Sonam Wangchuk’s fast under court watch; The Odyssey releases today

Good morning,

During a primetime address on Thursday, United States President Donald Trump argued that the US election system is dangerously exposed to hacking and manipulation. Referring to the system as falling “catastrophically short” of the security Americans deserve, he attempted to tie the claim to long-disputed allegations about his 2020 loss to Joe Biden. He further argued that without major changes, November’s midterms are vulnerable to being “rigged and stolen.” Moreover, he renewed his call for Congress to pass the Save America Act, framing it as a common-sense fix. His speech coincides with the White House’s launch of a new website where it has published declassified intelligence documents that Trump says expose major “areas of concern” in election infrastructure.

With that, let’s move on to the top stories from today’s edition:

Delhi HC on Sonam Wangchuk’s health

The Odyssey releases today

Messi: A dream & a nightmare

🚨 Big Story

It’s been 20 days since activist Sonam Wangchuk began his hunger strike at Jantar Mantar, demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET-UG paper leak in 2026. The Delhi High Court on Thursday directed the Centre to ensure daily monitoring of Wangchuk’s health by government doctors, and to “intervene immediately” if required. “The life of any citizen is precious,” the court said on Thursday. The court’s order comes after advocate R K Saini submitted a petition alleging that the government was treating Wangchuk like a “terrorist”, and seemed “apathetic” to the situation.

On Thursday, Opposition parties rallied behind Wangchuk, with Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal joining him at the protest site. The Congress too weighed in, appealing to Wangchuk to end his hunger strike. The party also said that it shares his “anguish and outrage” on the lack of accountability in the Bharatiya Janata Party-led (BJP) Union government. Other Opposition leaders, including Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, Samajwadi Party (SP) MP Dimple Yadav, and the Leader of the Opposition in Kerala, Pinarayi Vijayan, also backed Wangchuk and targeted the Centre.

⚡ Only in Express

Christopher Nolan’s adaptation of The Odyssey arrives in cinemas today (July 17), introducing one of the oldest surviving works of Western literature to a new generation of viewers. Written nearly 3,000 years ago, The Odyssey, is a story of homecoming after war – set in a world populated by gods, monsters and mortals. It’s known more for its reputation than the story. So, whether you’re coming to Homer for the first time or simply wondering how Nolan’s film fits into the ancient epic, Anagha Jayakumar explains where to begin.

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Now, the question is: Will a grand epic like The Odyssey fit into India’s IMAX screens? Its release marks a landmark technical achievement in the world of film, being the first full length feature movie shot entirely on an IMAX camera. Additionally, Nolan has suggested that his films be watched on an IMAX screen that projects the analog 15 perforation/70mm film reel developed from the original colour negative (OCN). However, India will only be able to screen digital versions of the film. A look into the post-production process and the architectural plus economical constraints of Indian multi-plex operators might hold the answer. We explain.

📰 From the Front Page

Last ODI: The third and final ODI match against England at Lord’s on July 19 could be Rohit Sharma’s last match for India. The BCCI’s senior selection committee is learnt to have informed him that they have decided to “move on” from him after the England series. According to sources, the selection committee wants to give youngsters like Yashasvi Jaiswal, who has been waiting in the wings, a chance, and has made it clear that it doesn’t see a role for Sharma in the 2027 World Cup. The Indian Express learnt that Sharma spoke to a few BCCI officials on the sidelines of the England series, and the opener wasn’t happy with the decision.

Latest on immigration: In a move that is likely to impact many US-bound Indians, the Donald Trump administration on Thursday moved to tighten the visa duration for foreign students, journalists and cultural exchange visitors. The new final rule from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) creates a fixed time period for F, J, and I visa holders. Under the new regulations, the student and exchange visa periods ⁠would be no longer than four years. The visa for journalists, meanwhile, would be for up to 240 days or, in the case of Chinese nationals, 90 days. The visa holders could, however, apply for extensions.

Express Special: Merchant vessels to and from India were among the top applicants for passage through the Iran-recommended routes to cross the Strait of Hormuz in the three weeks following the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed by the US and Iran on June 17, as per Iranian data. Over 200 non-Iranian vessels coordinated with the Persian Gulf Strait Authority (PGSA) to receive passage permits and insurance coverage during the 3-week period. Among the transit requests received by the PGSA, those bound for India had a 20% share, second only to China’s 21%.

📌 Must Read

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In her weekly column, Neerja Chowdhury delves into the controversies – related to Charanjit Singh Channi and Diljit Dosanjh-starrer Satluj – which are likely to play a significant role in shaping the narrative of Punjab Assembly elections scheduled for early next year. Highlighting that the Punjab story is about “competitive politics,” Chowdhury writes: ‘However, amid the churn triggered by the two, there is something that all parties vying to capture power in the state must bear in mind: they are dealing with a sensitive border state at a time when the neighbourhood is unsettled and the global order equally uncertain. Both may damage the prospects of the Congress in a state that, like Kerala, has been a low-hanging fruit for the party.”

From war, pollution, to exam scandals and crumbling cities, leaders often are strategic when it comes to speaking about these events. They leave out the agents or the subjects, our columnist Pratap Bhanu Mehta highlights. In our Opinion section today, Mehta writes: “At the international level our Prime Minister sets the tone. “This is not an era of war,” he intones with sagacity, without ever naming who the actors are who start the wars. You might think this is diplomatic finesse. But it turns out to be a full-blooded technique of ruling. If there are no agents behind the action, no one needs to be held accountable. Your success is not stopping the war, condemning aggression, or upholding the law. Your success is that you can immobilise the need for responsibility altogether without appearing immoral.”

⏳ And Finally…

The endgame: For many Spanish players, especially those of Barcelona, Lionel Messi’s allegiance to Argentina, even as he follows the Barcelona club, is like their dream and nightmare coming true at the same time. For almost 15 years, Messi was the heartbeat of Barcelona — its philosophy distilled into a human figure, the most celebrated footballer in Spain, and the only one Spain wished could be one of their own. However, Messi was clear of his devotion to Argentina, even as he took Spanish citizenship. The FIFA World Cup final on Sunday would be worth your time as these Spanish players would be tasked to defeat him. To stop him from being the genius they have adored, to suppress the fanboys in them and deny him a second successive title.

🎧 Lastly, don’t forget to tune in to today’s episode of our 3 Things podcast, where we discuss the Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party’s announcement of supporting the Centre’s Delimitation Bill during the Monsoon session of the Parliament. We also share insights on India’s first hydrogen train that is set to be inaugurated today, and more.

That’s all for today. Have a wonderful day!

Until next time,

Ariba

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