Daily Briefing: Trump blames Iran for attacks on Indian ships; families of Air India crash victims seek answers a year on

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A year on, search for answers lingers on..

A year after the Air India AI171 crash claimed 241 lives, grieving families gathered at the Ahmedabad crash site to remember loved ones and attempt to seek closure. British national Amanda Donaghey paid tribute to her son Fiongal Greenlaw-Meek, while Sita Patni remembered her 13-year-old son Aakash, who was killed on the ground when burning debris fell near the family’s tea stall. Mourners revisited painful memories of final phone calls, missed reunions and futures that never arrived. Some laid flowers amid the charred remains of the hostel buildings, while others carried photographs of spouses, parents and children. Though compensation has been paid, families say their biggest question remains unanswered: what caused the crash that changed their lives forever?

With that, let’s move on to the top five stories from today’s edition:

🚨 Big Story

India steps up pressure: As the US-Iran conflict widened, India stepped up pressure on Washington over the safety of Indian lives at sea. After three Indian seafarers were killed in attacks on commercial vessels in the Gulf of Oman, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also raised the issue directly with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, calling the use of lethal force against civilian shipping unjustified. New Delhi summoned the top US diplomat for the second time in less than 48 hours. US President Donald Trump blamed Iran for attacks on Indian sailors. A Palau-flagged oil tanker, Marivex, carrying 24 Indian seafarers, was disabled by US forces on June 8. All crew members were safely rescued. On June 10, the US struck another Palau-flagged tanker, Settebello, killing three out of the 24 Indian sailors on board. Another vessel, Jalveer, a Guinea-Bissau-flagged tanker with 20 Indians, was attacked on Thursday.

⚡ Only in Express

The making of ‘Khan Sir’: From teaching test-series classes for Rs 150 a session to building one of India’s most influential coaching brands, Faizal Khan, better known as Khan Sir, has become a phenomenon for millions of students. His low-cost classes, relatable teaching style and massive online following transformed Bihar’s coaching landscape after the pandemic. However, his success has brought fierce competition. Khan Global Studies is now at the centre of a bitter dispute with rival educator Raushan Anand, of Gyan Bindu GS Academy, culminating in violence, allegations of gunfire, FIRs and a police investigation. For many students, it is a dispute between two teachers; for Bihar’s booming coaching industry, it is a glimpse into the high stakes of an increasingly powerful education business.

💡 Express Explained

PM Modi heads to France: As Prime Minister Narendra Modi begins his France visit this weekend, the focus goes far beyond ceremonial handshakes. In Nice and Paris, the spotlight will be on innovation, technology and future-ready partnerships, with more than 120 Indian startups set to participate in major events including Bharat Innovates and Europe’s biggest tech gathering, VivaTech.

But beneath the buzz around AI and innovation lies something more enduring: trust. France has long been one of India’s most reliable partners, standing by New Delhi during critical moments such as after the 1998 nuclear tests to work closely on defence, space and nuclear energy.

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✍️ Express Opinion

A decade long planning: India’s business sector is standing at a crossroads. In the Opinion section today, Chief Economic Adviser V. Anantha Nageswaran argues that years of global shocks – from the 2008 financial crisis and Covid-19, to wars and tariff tensions – have pushed companies towards short-term thinking. Nageswaran writes: “A private sector that captures domestic demand but remains technologically dependent — a consumer of intellectual property rather than a generator of it — is one whose future profitability is under slow but accumulating existential threat. As competitors from East Asia continue to climb the value chain, the space available to Indian businesses that decline to invest in frontier capabilities will narrow. The business community has historically looked to the state to create the conditions for its prosperity, and the state’s obligations in this regard are not trivial. But the capacity for strategic influence is not the state’s to create unilaterally.”

🎥 Movie Review

Wondering what to watch this weekend? Well, we’ve got you covered!

Main Vaapas Aaunga: In Main Vaapas Aaunga, a 95-year-old man’s final wish to return to his childhood home in Pakistan becomes a moving journey through the wounds left by Partition. The film follows two love stories across generations, exploring how trauma, loss and displacement echo through families decades later. While the first half moves slowly, the emotional payoff is powerful, with the film refusing to blame any one community for the horrors of 1947 and instead highlighting shared grief and humanity, writes film critic Shubhra Gupta. Naseeruddin Shah delivers a standout performance, while Diljit Dosanjh, Vedang Raina and Sharvari add heart to this poignant tale of love, memory and belonging.

That’s it for today! Have a lovely weekend!

Until next time,

Richa