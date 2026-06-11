Daily Briefing: PM Modi becomes India’s longest-serving elected prime minister, uses ‘historic’ moment to pitch next-decade agenda

Good morning,

A new assessment has now confirmed that 2025 was the third warmest year on record. The annual study, called the Indicators of Global Climate Change or IGCC, found that the contribution of human activities to the overall warming observed in 2025 was possibly the highest ever. The average global temperatures in 2025 were about 1.39 degrees Celsius higher than the average baseline. And, of this total increase, 1.37 degrees Celsius was due to human activities, primarily greenhouse gas emissions, while the rest could be the result of natural variations in climate systems.

With that, let’s move on to the top stories from today’s edition:

PM Modi’s ‘historic’ stint

Delhi Gymkhana Club’s unresolved questions

FIFA World Cup 2026 at Azteca

🚨 Big Story

Narendra Modi became India’s longest continuously serving elected Prime Minister on Wednesday — 4,399 days, surpassing the previous record of 4,398 days held by Jawaharlal Nehru. The Union Cabinet passed a resolution applauding PM Modi and terming it as a “historic milestone in the journey of Indian democracy”. An NDA conclave, held to celebrate the completion of 12 years of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) -led government and Modi’s personal milestone, also passed a resolution lauding his record term. World leaders, including US President Donald Trump, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, and Italy’s Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, also congratulated Modi.

Marking 12 years of his government on Wednesday, PM Modi framed his address at the NDA’s conclave as a sharp critique of the Congress regimes in the past and as a celebration of the NDA as the vanguard of what he saw as India’s rise since 2014. He termed NDA’s resolution celebrating the milestone as a collective achievement and not his individual accomplishment. In the backdrop of paper leaks and the Cockroach Janta Party’s campaigns, the PM said the government is working to provide opportunities to the middle class which had been a victim of complicated procedures of the previous regime. Here are the 5 takeaways from his speech.

In our Opinion section today, Bhutan PM Dasho Tshering Tobgay reflects on the country’s evolving relationship with India as he considers PM Modi “a friend,” “an elder brother,” and “a mentor whose dedication to public service continues to inspire me.” Congratulating PM Modi for his historic stint on behalf of the people of Bhutan, Tobgay writes: “His work ethic, attention to detail, and relentless pursuit of results demonstrate what can be achieved when leadership is guided by purpose and conviction. He has shown that transformative change requires not only vision but also perseverance and the courage to pursue long-term goals.”

⚡ Only in Express

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Several unresolved questions hang over the Delhi Gymkhana Club, internal records reviewed by The Indian Express reveal, as the Centre issues an order to vacate the landmark’s 27.3-acre plot for “strengthening and securing defence infrastructure” — a matter which is now in court. These questions pertain to the use and misuse of deceased members’ cards for food and drink purchases; a drone flown near the Prime Minister’s residence; members hired by the club for legal and other services; spiralling legal expenses; and, a long-serving auditor stepping down after raising concerns about access to records.

📰 From the Front Page

For the first time in its dealings with the Donald Trump administration, India summoned a top US diplomat – charge d’affaires Jason Meeks – in New Delhi after an attack by American forces on a commercial ship off the coast of Oman. Of the 24 Indian seafarers on the ship Settebello, 21 were rescued while three remained missing. “The continuing incidents of attacks on shipping in the region are deeply worrisome and a direct result of the ongoing conflict in the region. We reiterate our call for immediate de-escalation of tensions, and the conclusion of ongoing negotiations for a diplomatic solution so that peace and stability can return to the region,” the Ministry of External Affairs stated.

‘Gross abuse of law’: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday quashed the FIR by the Economic Offences Wing of Delhi Police and Enforcement Directorate proceedings against news portal NewsClick and its founder and editor-in-chief Prabir Purkayastha. While the FIR had invoked sections relating to charges of criminal breach of trust, cheating, criminal conspiracy and alleged violation of FDI norms, the subsequent ED action was on alleged money laundering. Noting that ingredients of the offences were not made out, Justice Neena Bansal Krishna, quashed the EOW FIR and said, “The continuation of such FIR is nothing but a gross abuse of the process of law and is hereby quashed.” The High Court also quashed the ED proceedings.

📌 Must Read

‘Unconstitutional’: In favour of 20 US states that had challenged the policy, federal judge Leo T Sorokin, in the state of Massachusetts this week, struck down the annual $100,000 fee requirement that the Donald Trump administration had attached to H-1B visa petitions. The court declared that the requirement was an unconstitutional tax and vacated all agency materials that had given it effect. The fee mattered for Indians hoping to work in the US, with Indians accounting for more than 70% of all H-1B petitions approved each year since 2015. Here’s why the judge ruled against the petition fee.

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Shashi Tharoor, in our Opinion columns, reiterates the observation made by late Canadian Ambassador David Malone, that a great failing of Indian diplomacy is that its practitioners are “better at winning arguments than at winning friends.” Emphasising the importance of listening, Tharoor writes: “Ancient Indian thinkers thrived on rigorous debate, where the goal was to dismantle an opponent’s argument to reach a higher truth. In this context, argumentation was seen as a virtuous pursuit, a crucible for knowledge. However, in the modern era, this cultural predilection for debate has arguably morphed into a performative contest.”

⏳ And Finally…

Myths and myth-making are irresistible in Mexico. And on Thursday night, 87,500 people will stand above the spring at Azteca to watch the opening ceremony of the FIFA World Cup 2026. A few turns away from the Azteca is the church of Santa Ursula, the locale’s patron saint. “We live under the gaze of Santa and Azteca. Santa has blessed Azteca. That is why so much history has happened here,” says Jose Alvarez, a cafe owner. He addresses the arena as she. “She has a life of her own.” A throbbing soul inside bricks and cement. Moreover, sometimes, the old-timers say, the atmospheric pressure suddenly drops at Azteca, which they attribute to Quetzalcoatl – the invisible feathered serpent god.

🎧 Lastly, don’t forget to tune in to today’s episode of our 3 Things podcast, where we discuss the controversy surrounding popular educator Khan Sir in Bihar; the death of two pregnant women because of the lack of a constructed road at a tribal village in Gujarat; as well as PM Modi’s completion of 4,399 days in office.

That’s all for today. Have a wonderful day!

Until next time,

Ariba