Daily Briefing | Malviya Nagar fire tragedy: Safety lapses, foreign victims and a search for closure

Good morning,

One of OpenAI’s internal models recently made a breakthrough by tackling the 80-year-old planar unit distance problem, first posed by Hungarian mathematician Paul Erdős in 1946. The mathematician was known for creating such challenges, collectively known as “Erdős problems”. While artificial intelligence (AI) models have been good at solving math problems, this particular result stands out. Experts say had a human carried it out, it would merit publication in a top math journal. “No previous AI-generated proof has come close” to meeting such high standards, wrote Tim Gowers, a mathematician at the University of Cambridge, in a commentary for OpenAI.

With that, let’s move on to the top stories from today’s edition:

21 killed in South Delhi fire

Shashi Tharoor on CJP

Samba Boys’ magic under Azteca sun

🚨 Big Story

The fire that broke out at a bed and breakfast (B&B) restaurant in South Delhi’s Malviya Nagar early Wednesday, claiming 21 lives, has proven to be a nightmare for many. An initial probe into the blaze reveals that the six-storey B&B building was operating 26 rooms against a permit for 6, with no fire NOC (No Objection Certificate), and bore flammable decor. The government has sought a report from the Tourism department, which is responsible for granting permissions to set up a B&Bs in the city, on who approved the facility.

70-year-old Radhe Shyam Aggarwal’s family witnessed one of their worst fears coming true on Wednesday, as eight of his extended members perished in the hotel blaze. Aggarwal had been in the Intensive Care Unit of the Max Hospital in Saket for several days, and his son Vivek Aggarwal, had rented rooms at Flourish Stays. For hours, the family members moved between hospital corridors and mortuaries, showing photographs on their phones and clinging to fragments of hope. Some waited outside the AIIMS mortuary. Others stood in the corridors of Max Hospital and AIIMS Trauma Centre, refreshing their phones for updates that never came.

The families of about 12 foreign nationals who died in the hotel blaze were located far from Delhi – in Bangladesh and countries across Africa, some unaware of the incident. According to officials, the identification of the dead and notification to the next of kin will depend on coordination with embassies. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, offering his “deepest condolences” over “the loss of lives, including of foreign nationals” and praying “for the speedy recovery of the injured”, said the “MEA is in touch with Embassies and is extending all necessary assistance”.

⚡ Only in Express

79 years ago on June 3, the core political actors: Lord Mountbatten, the British Viceroy; Jawaharlal Nehru, representing the Congress; Muhammad Ali Jinnah, representing the Muslim League; and Baldev Singh, speaking on behalf of the Sikhs, prepared to announce the fate of the Indian subcontinent. Mountbatten came to Delhi on March 22, 1947, with a clear motive to transfer power in the hands of the Indians. With violence prevailing all around him, he unveiled the Partition Plan on the evening of June 3, 1947, which accepted the division of British India. The plan provided for the creation of two independent dominions, India and Pakistan, each with its Constituent Assembly. In the weeks to come, violence would engulf large parts of the subcontinent, triggering one of the greatest mass migrations in history.

Story continues below this ad

📰 From the Front Page

Crackdown: With just days to go for the Uttar Pradesh Police Constable recruitment examination, three prominent coaching institutes in Prayagraj have been sealed by the Prayagraj Development Authority (PDA). It claims the buildings were operating without completing mandatory formalities. The action comes days after the owners of the three institutes participated in a candlelight march in Prayagraj last month. Their demands included the release of scorecards for the UP Police Sub-Inspector examination held on March 14-15; cancellation of the Lekhpal recruitment test conducted on May 21 over alleged irregularities; and greater transparency in recruitment processes.

‘Out’: Suryakumar Yadav has been removed as the T2o captain and is unlikely to find a place in the team going forward. This comes just three months after he led India to the T20 World Cup title at home, and ahead of the tours of Ireland and England starting later in June. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), in consultation with the team management and selection committee, will appoint a new captain for the new cycle. Surya’s form with the bat has been a huge concern and he has endured a prolonged run of poor form over the last two years.

Seizing control: A group of 60 rebel MLAs from Trinamool Congress (TMC) seized control of the legislature party in West Bengal, elected expelled legislator Ritabrata Banerjee as the Leader of Opposition (LoP), and secured recognition from the Assembly Speaker. The move takes away the control of the TMC legislature party from party chairperson and former CM Mamata Banerjee. However, the MLAs recognised her as their overall leader. The new LoP also urged Mamata to serve as chief adviser to the newly constituted legislature team. The rebels clarified that while they had no problem with Mamata’s leadership, they had nothing to do with her nephew and Diamond Harbour MP Abhishek Banerjee.

📌 Must Read

Beyond Bengal: The BJP’s interest in the growing rebellion inside the TMC is not really about West Bengal, where it already has a commanding majority in the Assembly. Instead, the BJP sees a potential opportunity in Parliament. The BJP believes that if the TMC splits, a breakaway faction of TMC MPs could emerge and support the NDA on crucial legislation. The BJP sees the TMC’s internal crisis as a chance to gain parliamentary numbers before the 2029 Lok Sabha elections for key Constitutional amendments, making Parliament the real political battleground.

Story continues below this ad

Stricter ‘immigration’ measures: Concerns over “illegal immigration” and demographic change have triggered fresh demands in Arunachal Pradesh to tighten the state’s already-strict Inner Line Permit (ILP) regime that regulates the entry of non-locals. Chief Minister Pema Khandu last week announced the formation of a high-powered committee led by a Cabinet minister to examine and recommend measures for strengthening the ILP framework. The move comes amid a wave of recent protests led by Arunachal ST Bachao Andolan Committee. Its general secretary Millo Ambo says their attention shifted to the ILP when they took up the issue in 2024 of non-APST persons “fraudulently” acquiring APST certificates. An APST document in the state helps avail reserved quotas in government jobs and education institutions, land ownership, and special state government schemes.

In our Opinion section today, Shashi Tharoor pens a letter to the Gen Zs in India, who have signed up to be part of the newly-launched satirical movement – the ‘Cockroach Janata Party’. Urging the youth to channelise their anger towards working for long-term change, Tharoor writes: “Frustration is not an end in itself. You don’t need to be treated like cockroaches, and you don’t need to adopt the label as your permanent identity. Work with mainstream politicians of your choice, of all parties, to be the rebuilders of a system that respects the dignity of every student and every job-seeker.”

⏳ And Finally…

The interval rules at the 2026 FIFA World Cup are set to change. For the first time, every match will feature mandatory hydration breaks midway through each half. The breaks will take place at around the 22nd minute in the first half and 67th in the second, and will be compulsory regardless of weather conditions. Consequently, football will begin to resemble hockey, basketball and American football, where coaches routinely get opportunities to regroup players during the game. The change comes as FIFA focuses on concerns such as heat management and player welfare. Rather than leaving the decision to individual referees, the association has opted for a uniform approach.

🎧 Lastly, don’t forget to tune in to today’s episode of our 3 Things podcast, where we discuss the mining project that was exempted by Maharashtra government from wildlife clearance; the ban on alcohol in Bihar and its impact over the past decade; as well as the deadly fire in South Delhi’s Malviya Nagar that killed 21.

That’s all for today. Have a wonderful day!

Until next time,

Ariba and Richa Shrivastava

Story continues below this ad