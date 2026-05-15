Daily Briefing: India weighs withholding tax cut to woo foreign investors

Good morning,

For years, the term Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) has been widely used to describe one of the most common hormonal conditions affecting women of reproductive age. However, experts have long argued that the name was incomplete, even misleading. But, now, after a landmark global effort led by Monash University, PCOS will be called Polyendocrine Metabolic Ovarian Syndrome (PMOS), which better reflects the condition’s complex, multisystem nature. Dr Garima Kachchawa, professor, obstetrics and gynaecology, All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi, explains the impact of the updated terminology. Speaking to The Indian Express, she says: “the shift also underlines the need for women and clinicians to look beyond reproductive symptoms and recognise the broader health risks linked to the disorder”.

With that, let’s move on to the top stories from today’s edition:

Govt introduces a cut in withholding tax

A Woman’s Life at Cannes

Karnataka hijab ban reversal

🚨 Big Story

Days after hiking import duty on gold, the Centre and the Reserve Bank of India are now considering multiple measures to attract foreign investment inflows, including a cut in the withholding tax rate on government bonds. Withholding tax is akin to a tax that is deducted at source and is paid by foreign investors on interest income they receive on their holding of Indian bonds. Amid the ongoing West Asia conflict, the policy makers are keen to conserve foreign exchange reserves and secure the external account.

In our Opinion section today, Sachchidanand Shukla presents a case for tax reforms in India to restore the confidence of foreign investors. Shukla writes: “Broader policy reforms that target energy security, distribution reforms, and the inclusion of the energy sector, specifically electricity and petroleum products, under GST will also have to be acted upon… India stands at a cusp, and the policy imperative is clear. Big bang reforms can draw capital, but structural reforms will ensure it stays and even grows the pie. The world is watching whether India can match ambition with execution.”

All ears: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar told visiting Foreign Ministers of the BRICS countries on Thursday that “safe and unimpeded maritime flows through international waterways, including the Strait of Hormuz and Red Sea, remain vital for global economic well-being”. He also underlined that “stability cannot be selective, and peace cannot be piecemeal”. Given the deep distrust between Iran and the UAE, Jaishankar tried to diplomatically balance the two sides, flagging energy disruptions as well as “unilateral coercive measures and sanctions”.

⚡ Only in Express

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Our weekly columnist, Neerja Chowdhury, delves into the shifting norms of Indian democracy as the absence of outgoing leaders at the oath-taking ceremonies of new leaders in West Bengal and Tamil Nadu signals hardening faultlines. Chowdhury writes: “There has been a growing tendency now to dub political adversaries as “anti national” and view the Opposition as illegitimate. It betrays a mindset – that anyone opposed to the dominant viewpoint is not desirable. Such a trend may only go to justify one party rule. It is not surprising that the Opposition leaders are now getting disheartened amid claims that their turn may come only 20-30 years down the line. It does not give the younger politicians a stake in democracy.”

📰 From the Front Page

“Hijab requires neither politics, nor permission, nor public approval. But I am happy that those who come after me will be free to wear hijab in classrooms.”

For the schoolgirls who once became the face of a fight they would rather not have fought, the Karnataka government’s withdrawal of the order that in 2022 effectively barred wearing of hijab in pre-university colleges (Classes 11 and 12) is a victory that holds little meaning for them. However, they hope it will mean more — that other girls who want to wear the hijab won’t have to make the choice between it and an education. The four of them share how their lives have changed since 2022.

Arrests: The Biwal family in Rajasthan is now at the centre of a storm following the NEET 2026 paper leak, even as the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officials remain tight-lipped. According to officials, it is alleged that Shubham Khairnar from Nashik, Maharashtra, shared the question paper with Yash Yadav of Gurgaon. Yash knew Vikas Biwal, Mangilal Biwal’s son, and shared the question paper with him. With the paper, for which they allegedly paid Rs 15-30 lakh, now in their possession, brothers Dinesh and Mangilal allegedly started selling it in Sikar for a profit. Dinesh, Mangilal, and Vikas have since been arrested by the CBI.

📌 Must Read

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Standoff: Tensions between the Kuki and Naga communities spiralled on Thursday in Kangpokpi and Senapati districts, as dozens of villagers from each side were abducted by groups on the other. The abductions come a day after three church leaders were killed in an ambush in Manipur. There are 18 Liangmai Naga villagers who have been held captive by Kuki groups in Kangpokpi district, and around 29 Kuki villagers have been held by Naga groups, in Senapati district. Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh has appealed to both sides to maintain peace, stop the abductions, and “refrain from emotional responses.”

It’s Cannes time: Charline Bourgeoise-Tacquet’s second feature, A Woman’s Life, (Cannes Competition section) attempts to answer the question filmmakers have continued to grapple with, as the society engages with the eternal dance of identity, gender politics, roles and responsibilities: What is a woman’s life? Shubhra Gupta, in her review, writes: “Contemporary French cinema appears to delight in giving us fifty-something women, beautifully acknowledging their age, and the lines on their face, never downplaying their sensuality, and while a ‘A Woman’s Life’, does sink into occasion banality, it is never less than an enjoyable, thought-provoking drama.”

⏳ And Finally…

🏏With 15 runs needed off the final over, the fortunes of Mumbai Indians changed as Tilak Varma’s sparkling innings (75 no off 33) sealed the win and compounded Punjab Kings’s misery. The Indian Premier League (IPL) match on Thursday between MI and PBKS was quite a watch. Now, from 6 wins from 7 matches, Punjab have suffered five defeats in a row. In case you missed the match, Venkata Krishna B describes: “The sensational collapse has jeopardised their play-off prospects… With fluency missing, Punjab were one moment in the game and next moment paving a comeback for Mumbai.

🎧 Lastly, don’t forget to tune in to today’s episode of our 3 Things podcast, where we discuss the selection of V D Satheesan as Kerala’s Chief Minister; new sociology curriculum at MS University in Vadodara that includes Modi Tattva, and RSS fieldwork. We also talk about a British-Indian doctor stranded in India following a Look Out Circular over a Facebook post.

That’s all for today. Have a wonderful day!

Until next time,

Ariba

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