Daily Briefing: Centre to soon allow more ministries to block social media content

Good morning,

In what it refers to as a ‘revenge’ for Israel’s attack on top security official, Ali Larijani, which led to his death on Tuesday, Iran launched multiple-warhead missiles at the former early Wednesday. Iran’s Supreme National Security Council Wednesday confirmed the killing of its secretary Larijani, along with his son Morteza Larijani and the head of his office, Alireza Bayat, as well as several guards, the Associated Press reported. Meanwhile, a top US counterterrorism official, nominated by President Donald Trump, resigned on Tuesday, citing Washington’s war against Iran and said he “cannot in good conscience support the ongoing war in Iran”. Follow here for the latest updates from the US-Israel-Iran war.

With that, let’s move on to the top stories from today’s edition:

PM Modi condemns attacks on the UAE

Inside AI data centre in Noida

IPL’s 300-run chase

🚨 Big Story

The Centre may allow the ministries of Home Affairs, External Affairs, Defence, and Information and Broadcasting to issue content blocking orders to social media platforms soon. This move will impact tech platforms like Instagram, Facebook and YouTube which may receive blocking orders from a wide range of government agencies. Set to be implemented under Section 69 (A) of the Information Technology (IT) Act, 2000, the amendment was necessitated due to the proliferation of AI-generated misleading content on the internet, government officials said. Its scope could also widen to allow regulators like the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to send takedown orders directly to tech companies.

⚡ Only in Express

Need help breaking down a complex economics concept? Or wish you had someone to read through the first draft of your research paper? As you look for help from your go-to AI chatbot, my colleague Devansh Mittal shares glimpses from inside a 20-acre data centre park in Greater Noida, where billions of these complex mathematical calculations are done at a blinding speed. These data centres are essentially this: giant physical structures that power the virtual world of artificial intelligence.

Built by Yotta, a Mumbai-based AI and cloud infrastructure company, the D1 Data Centre is the first of six that the company plans to build on campus. Backed by the Hiranandani Group, Yotta hosts one of the largest clusters of AI computing infrastructure in India across its various data centres, including its facility in Navi Mumbai that’s described as the biggest in India.

📰 From the Front Page

NIA net: Six Ukrainians and one US citizen were detained by law enforcement agencies in an extraordinary operation last Friday at three airports on charges of conspiring to carry out terrorist activities against India. The key charges against these seven foreign nationals included: illegally entering restricted areas in Mizoram, crossing into Myanmar without permits, training ethnic armed groups and facilitating the supply of drone consignments from Europe to insurgent-linked networks. On Monday, their custody was extended until March 27, an additional 11 days.

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Protest: Four days after their arrests, the Ukrainian government lodged an official protest with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), demanding the “immediate release” of its citizens and “unimpeded consular access”. In its statement, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said that “the charges concern unauthorised presence in the state of Mizoram, access to which requires a special permit, as well as the alleged illegal crossing of the state border between India and Myanmar”. However, it made no reference to allegations of “carrying out terrorist acts against India”.

Sharpest statement: Tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan escalated on Tuesday, with more than 400 people killed and more than 250 injured in an airstrike by Pakistan on a drug rehabilitation centre in Kabul, the Taliban authorities stated. Rejecting the Afghan charge, Pakistan said it “precisely targeted military installations and terrorist support infrastructure” Monday night. Condemning the “barbaric” attack, India released its sharpest statement, calling the attack a “heinous act of aggression by Pakistan” and “a blatant assault on Afghanistan’s sovereignty”.

📌 Must Read

In talks with UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, for the second time since the war began on February 28, Prime Minister Narendra Modi strongly condemned all attacks on the Gulf country and agreed with MBZ to continue to work together for the early restoration of peace, security and stability in West Asia. This signals that Delhi has chosen to speak for the Gulf countries, India’s strong regional partners. Sharing a post on X, PM Modi said he and the UAE President agreed on the importance of ensuring safe and free navigation through the Strait of Hormuz.

In our Opinion section today, C Raja Mohan delves into the political contest that has gripped Persian New Year celebrations in Iran. He considers Reza Pahlavi’s call to the Iranian people to celebrate the festival with vigour amid the war “as much a political intervention in a fraught moment as it was a cultural invocation.” Raja Mohan writes: “For those advocating regime change, this tension offers a potential lever. The invocation of pre-Islamic identity aligns with broader efforts at regime change in Iran. But history counsels caution… As Iranians gather around bonfires this week, Chaharshanbe Suri illuminates an important question: Will Iran’s future be shaped more by its enduring civilisational heritage or by its repressive theocracy?”

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Goldilocks era: Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the US and Israel’s attacks on Iran and the subsequent closure of the Strait of Hormuz, in the past year, have shown it’s not just India’s financial markets that are vulnerable to these global shocks but the economy as a whole. The Indian currency, which fell below 90 and 91-per-dollar in December last year, breached 92 earlier this month following the Middle East war. And if crude oil prices remain elevated, 100-per-dollar may not be far away. While the potential hit will be “minuscule,” the impact could become “non-linear and broad based” at higher levels. We explain.

⏳ And Finally…

🏏 Post-pandemic, the Indian Premier League (IPL) entered the supersonic era. With batsmen and franchises shedding inhibitions, the game became an extended powerplay, writes Sandip G. “Strike rate became the most valued metric. Hit every ball for a six — even if humanly impossible — is the league’s unwritten code. Bowlers are merely happy that not every ball of theirs is hit for a six.” However, the wait for the IPL’s first 300 drags on. But its birth has seldom appeared nearer. What could be the variables involved? Read here.

🎧 Tune in to today’s episode of our 3 Things podcast, where we discuss the fight for extending disability rights for acid ingestion survivors. We also talk about the impact of Nitish Kumar’s transition to the Rajya Sabha on the BJP, JD(U), and Bihar politics. Lastly, we discuss Ujjain student Gurkirat Singh Manocha’s killing in Canada.

That’s all for today. Have a wonderful day!

Until next time,

Ariba