Daily Briefing: Cabinet approves proposal to rename Kerala as Keralam

In his first State of the Union address on Wednesday, United States President Donald Trump said that all countries that had signed tariff deals before the Supreme Court’s order striking down his policies want to continue “along the same path”. Calling the SC ruling “unfortunate,” Trump said that the tariffs will remain in place under fully approved and tested alternative legal ways. He added that those alternatives could be a little more complex but better. The theme of the address, “America at 250: Strong, Prosperous and Respected,” came about amidst a political landscape defined by a Republican majority and a series of high-stakes military maneuvers abroad. It arrives at a pivotal moment for the administration, as Trump seeks to solidify his policy wins from the past year while navigating mounting domestic opposition and a volatile global stage. Follow live updates here.

With that, let’s move on to the top stories from today’s edition:

Kerala to be renamed as ‘Keralam’

PM Modi’s visit to Israel

Varun Chakaravarthy returns to Chepauk

🚨 Big Story

The Union Cabinet on Tuesday approved the proposal to change the name of India’s southern state of Kerala to ‘Keralam’. The move comes ahead of the Assembly elections in the state. The proposal was made by the state government in 2024, under Article 3 of the Constitution that provides for the alteration of the names of existing states. Soon after the announcement, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who chaired the Cabinet meeting, wrote, “The decision of the Union Cabinet on alteration of the name of Kerala to Keralam reflects the will of the people of the state. It is in line with our efforts to strengthen the connect with our glorious culture.”

With this, the demand, previously endorsed twice by the Kerala Assembly, is finally set to be fulfilled. The Assembly passed resolutions in 2023 and 2024 urging the Union government to amend the Constitution and change the state’s name from Kerala to Keralam. Both resolutions were moved by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. Last month, Kerala BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar wrote to the CM extending the party’s support to the move. What are the origins of the name? What is the process of renaming? Shaju Philip highlights the historical, linguistic roots of the demand.

‘Anti-Bengal?’: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, meanwhile, has questioned the decision stating that her own government’s proposal — sent eight years ago — to change West Bengal’s name to Bangla was not approved. While Banerjee congratulated the people of Kerala, she claimed that the Centre approved the proposal of CPI (M)-led Kerala government due to their “connection” with the BJP while accusing them of being “anti-Bengal”. In 2018, the TMC government had proposed to change the name of the state from West Bengal to Bangla. However, the Ministry of External Affairs argued that it was almost identical to that of neighboring Bangladesh.

🎧 In today’s episode of our 3 Things podcast, we discuss the Cabinet-approved resolution.

⚡ Only in Express

Finally, following a series of chaos over the last couple of years, Bangladesh has a new government led by the BNP’s Tarique Rahman. The country has found itself at another crossroad after almost 18 months of Mohammad Yunus’s interim term when its relationship with India had nosedived. Rahman’s real test begins now, depending on how he navigates the competing pulls and pressures within his party, government, and country. For starters, Rahman hit the right notes, inviting Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to his swearing-in ceremony and talking of a new beginning for Bangladesh. My colleague Shubhajit Roy, who is in Dhaka these days, looks for signs of a new spring and warnings from past seasons – in the post-victory celebrations, in the chatter at cafes, on the campus of Dhaka University, in an impromptu jamming session by the roadside.

📰 From the Front Page

With the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bengal coming to a close, eligible voters are raising concerns about their names being deleted from the final electoral roll, which is set to be published on February 28. Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Dola Sen has alleged in the Supreme Court that Election Commission-appointed micro-observers were allegedly overriding decisions taken by Electoral Registration Officers (EROs), the statutory authority for inclusion and deletion of electors. In her February 16 application, Sen submitted that this conduct was in violation of the Supreme Court’s February 9 order directing that they only assist the prescribed statutory authority.

Jharkhand aircraft crash: The Delhi-bound air ambulance that crashed in Jharkhand’s Chatra soon after it took off from Ranchi, carried a patient who had suffered burn injuries following a short-circuit, his wife, and his sister’s son. They were accompanied by a doctor, a paramedic, and two pilots. However, their journey to the Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi with the patient in a critical condition, was cut short, as the aircraft crashed in a densely populated area, killing all seven. Here’s a glimpse into the lives of the victims.

IDFC scam: The State Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) in Haryana is currently pursuing a Chandigarh-based woman and her brother after investigators probing the IDFC First Bank scam found “suspicious” transfers totalling about Rs 100 crore to a firm owned by them. Police sources have said the role of the former manager, who is a Panchkula resident, is also central to the investigation. He had left his job at the bank over six months ago. Look Out Circulars (LOC) have been issued against the woman, as well as the ex-manager.

📌 Must Read

In our Opinion section today, C Raja Mohan delves into the evolving bilateral relationship between India and the Middle East alongside the transforming geopolitics of the latter region. As Prime Minister Narendra Modi begins his visit to Israel today, the talks between the two nations are set to be consequential. He writes: “But unlike in the past, Delhi is no longer defensive. Today, it engages the Middle East with greater realism. India’s growing interests — ranging from energy to expat labour and connectivity to counter-terrorism — are too important for Delhi to engage the region with old ideological slogans.”

This will be Modi’s first visit to Israel since 2017, however, the circumstances of this visit are very different. West Asia is holding its breath over the prospect of a potential US-Iran conflict, even as a fragile ceasefire remains in effect in the war-ravaged Gaza Strip. In such times, it is worth looking at how India’s ties with Israel have grown over the years, and why Modi’s latest visit is significant. We explain.

⏳ And Finally…

Varun Chakaravarthy is set to return to Chepauk – his home, his people, his pitch — for a knockout game for India at the T20 World Cup. Venkata Krishna B writes: “The must-win fixture against Zimbabwe comes on the back of a chastening defeat to South Africa, where the Proteas appeared to hand the world a blueprint for dismantling him. And that exposed something uncomfortable: despite the presence of Jasprit Bumrah, India were heavily reliant on Varun in the middle overs. When he has an off day, there is simply no reliable Plan B.” Even though the scrutiny then becomes intense, Varun, however, has been here before.

