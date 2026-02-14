Daily Briefing: PMO moves to Seva Teerth

Good morning,

What happened to a rivalry once fuelled purely by cricketing intrigue? The build-up revolved around duels such as Sunil Gavaskar vs Imran Khan, Sachin Tendulkar vs Wasim Akram, or Rohit Sharma vs Shaheen Afridi. That shift came after last September’s Asia Cup, when politics began to overshadow cricket, shifting the focus from tactics to symbolism and turning the game into a vehicle for national one-upmanship. Amid this stands Ishan Kishan, set to face Pakistan. Known for his temper, he now claims to be calmer and more patient, crediting “Gauti bhai” for the change. But when politics looms so large, can that maturity hold, and has the contest shifted from skill to self-control?. Sandeep Dwivedi writes.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has moved the Prime Minister’s Office from the colonial-era South Block on Raisina Hill to the newly built Seva Teerth complex. It is the first time since Independence that the PMO has changed its address and the government is presenting it as more than just a physical shift. While inaugurating Seva Teerth along with Kartavya Bhavan 1 and Kartavya Bhavan 2, Modi drew a clear contrast between the past and the present. The North and South Blocks, he said, were built as symbols of the British Empire, meant to keep India “chained in slavery”. The new complexes, in contrast, are meant to reflect the aspirations of 1.4 billion citizens, with decisions guided by public welfare rather than what he described as “monarchical thinking”. Calling Seva Teerth a symbol of duty, compassion and commitment to “India First”, the Prime Minister suggested that the move signals a broader shift towards citizen-centric governance.

Over the last decade, the Korean Wave has become a visible part of youth culture in India — on streaming platforms, language apps, supermarket shelves, and in hostel rooms. For many, K-pop and K-dramas are more than entertainment; they are companions.

For most, this engagement is harmless. But a recent tragedy in Ghaziabad, where three siblings reportedly took their lives citing parental pressure and their love for Korean culture, highlights a fragile side. The incident raises questions about generational divides, parental expectations, and how global pop culture can become a refuge for young people who feel misunderstood.

Even before the Election Commission had announced the results, PM Modi called BNP chief Tarique Rahman to congratulate him after the party’s sweeping two-thirds victory in Bangladesh’s parliamentary elections — becoming the first foreign leader to do so. The swift outreach signalled more than courtesy. It reflected Delhi’s intent to reset ties after the turbulent ouster of Sheikh Hasina in August 2024. The BNP’s emphatic mandate has now reshaped Dhaka’s political landscape. Beyond the Hasina question lie familiar irritants like water-sharing over the Ganga and Teesta, border killings, the Adani power project, and connectivity issues. For now, Rahman’s decision to avoid anti-India rhetoric during the campaign has set a constructive tone. Modi’s early call made one thing clear: India is ready to engage and keen to shape the next chapter in ties with Dhaka.

In our Opinion section today, D Raja argues that the backlash against the University Grants Commission’s equity regulations reflects the deep entrenchment of caste privilege in higher education. New rules, aimed at strengthening safeguards for students from marginalised communities, have triggered resistance from dominant sections uncomfortable with enforceable accountability. Citing B. R. Ambedkar’s warning that caste protects privilege, the piece contends that opposition to such measures reveals how hierarchy continues to shape institutional spaces. It argues that the debate is not merely about regulatory overreach, but about confronting caste-based inequality in line with constitutional values.

Looking for a weekend watch? O Romeo, directed by Vishal Bhardwaj and starring Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri, is a stylish revenge drama loosely based on Hussain Zaidi’s Mafia Queens of Mumbai. The film is high on swagger, packed with colourful characters, punchy dialogue, slick shoot-outs and even a Gulzar-written song. Shubhra Gupta writes in her review that Shahid Kapoor, playing the blade-wielding gangster Ustara, brings ferocity and flair, though the film swings unevenly between gripping moments and missed depth.

