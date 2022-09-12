Daily Briefing: SC to hear pleas challenging CAA; Ghulam Nabi Azad addresses first rally in J&K

Good morning,

In today’s edition: SC to take up CAA petition today; Tejashwi Yadav on Opposition unity; how Rajapaksa shone in Asia Cup final; and more

Big Story

A Bench of the Supreme Court led by Chief Justice of India (CJI) U U Lalit is set to hear a batch of petitions challenging the constitutional validity of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act on Monday.

🔴 What’s the contention over the law? While the government claimed the amendment was sympathetic and inclusionary, critics said it was unconstitutional and anti-Muslim. The law provoked widespread protests in the country.

🔴 The challenge in the court rests primarily on the grounds that the law violates Article 14 of the Constitution that guarantees that no person shall be denied the right to equality before law or the equal protection of law in the territory of India.

🔴 The challenge has had only one substantive hearing since 2020. The IUML filed an application requesting an interim stay on this order, after which the Union government filed a response.

🔴 Meanwhile, in another important legal matter, Varanasi District and Sessions Court will deliver its verdict on the maintainability of civil suits challenging the title of the Gyanvapi mosque and the land surrounding it.

Only in the Express

India’s decision to stay away from the trade pillar of the United States-led Indo-Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF) ties in with an evolving consensus in New Delhi’s approach to global partnerships. This new consensus has some deepening gridlines, such as: staying off multilateral trade pacts, sticking to bilateral deals that progressively build on an early harvest scheme etc.

In the latest edition of Idea Exchange, former RBI Governor D Subbarao speaks about the need for structural reforms, investment, and why we should be looking at growth drivers instead of numbers.

In an interview with The Indian Express, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav talks about Opposition unity and its biggest task at hand: defeating BJP in 2024 general elections. Unlike many regional parties which have been pointing at the Congress’s retreating footprint across states, Yadav said that it is still the “largest party” in the Opposition bloc, and others must think “practically” on its relevance.

From the Front Page

1xBet, an online bookmaker, was blacklisted by Britain’s Gambling Commission following an investigation by the Sunday Times that revealed that 1xBet’s “brand had been used to promote betting on children’s sports, cockfighting and a ‘pornhub’ casino with topless women dealing the cards”. We take a look at how the same platform is now trying to gain a foothold in India, operating under the banner of a ‘professional sportsblog’ to circumvent the rules.

Emphasising the importance of strategic economic ties between India and Saudi Arabia, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, who is on a three-day visit to the Gulf country, said that the collaboration holds the “promise of shared growth, prosperity, stability, security and development”.

Addressing his first public rally in the Valley after leaving the Congress last month, Ghulam Nabi Azad said he would not “mislead” people on the issue of Article 370, as only a party with two-thirds majority in Parliament could ensure its restoration. For the most part of his speech in Baramulla, Azad sought to address the allegations against him – from his alleged proximity with the BJP leadership to his silence on Article 370.

Must Read

When Tejaswi Satpute, a 2012-batch IPS officer was posted in Solapur (Rural) as Superintendent of Police in October 2020, she knew exactly where to start. Seven years earlier, as a young IPS probationer, she had spent over two weeks in the area, during which she had identified its darkest spot: illicit liquor. In September 2021, Satpute launched ‘Operation Parivartan’, a four-point action plan that combined soft policing methods such as counselling with a concerted crackdown on hand-operated illicit liquor distilleries in the police district.

As soon as the results of JEE Advanced were announced, the troupe of dhol and tasha that had been kept waiting for the announcement started playing a celebratory song as Andheri East resident Ojas Maheshwari emerged as the top ranker in Persons with Disabilities (PwD) category. But it isn’t the PwD category ranking which both Maheshwari and his family were interested in. It was his general ranking that they were waiting for -All India Rank 26.

Raipur-based andrologist Sanjeev Jain has created a mini museum with an idol of Lord Vishnu, a model of Tripura’s Tripureswari temple, a sculpture of Lord Shiva, a photo frame with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s portrait and a cap: all bought by him at e-auctions of the PM’s mementos held over the years. Also among the successful bidders in the e-auction last year was K Ranganath Achar, a chartered accountant from Udupi in Karnataka and a textile manufacturer from Maharashtra’s Bhiwandi Surendra Jain.

And Finally…

The last ten months have been frantic for Bhanuka Rajapaksa. He retired in January after he was dropped on fitness grounds. His expulsion became a national debate, was raised in the parliament and a probe ordered, then he was talked out of retirement and had the self-realisation to shed some of his weight. The decision could not have stood more vindicated than it had on Sunday. Rajapaska was both the rock and the rambler, the sustainer and the executor.

Delhi Confidential: A day after Rahul Gandhi’s meeting with a controversial Christian priest triggered a political firestorm, his no-show at an event to unveil a memorial for two veteran freedom fighters of Kerala – Gandhian K E Mammen and Padmashri P Gopinathan Nair – has sparked a fresh row. While senior state Congress leaders, including Sudhakaran, UDF convenor M M Hassan and local MP Shashi Tharoor, reached the NIIMS hospital, Rahul did not turn up.

In today’s episode of the ‘3 Things’ podcast, we talk about the newly-inaugurated Kartavya path, illegal sand mining cases against labourers and farmers in Delhi, and another ED raid in West Bengal.

