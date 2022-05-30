Daily Briefing: Sidhu Moosewala shot dead in Punjab; UN report highlights Pakistan-based terror groups in Taliban areas

The Big Story

Congress leader and popular Punjabi singer Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead while he was driving his SUV in Mansa district with two others. The shooting comes just days after the Punjab government reduced his security cover along with 423 others, including MLAs and religious leaders. However, Moosewala did not take the two commandos part of his security detail nor his private guards with him when he was attacked.

We profile the self-made pop sensation who could be petulant and temperamental and had frequent run-ins with the law.

On Sunday, hours after Moosewala was killed, Canada-based Goldy Brar, allegedly a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, put out a Facebook post owning responsibility for the killing. Sources in Delhi Police Special Cell say they will look into the role of those associated with Bishnoi.

Meanwhile, Moosewala’s killing has given Opposition parties in Punjab, which have been accusing the AAP government of political inexperience, a fresh handle with leaders saying it exposes the fragile law and order situation in the state.

Only in The Express

In this edition of the Idea Exchange, former foreign secretary Shyam Saran talks about how India should be mindful of China’s internal politics, the shift in the Euro-centric worldview and maintaining India’s strategic ties.

From the front page

Pakistan-based terror groups Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed are present in Taliban-controlled parts of Afghanistan where they run training camps and have deep links with the ruling regime, including meetings at the top level, according to the latest report of the UN monitoring team on Afghanistan. The report also states that the Al Qaeda in Indian Subcontinent (AQIS) has between 180 and 400 fighters, including “nationals from Bangladesh, India, Myanmar and Pakistan…”

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology withdrew an advisory issued by the Aadhaar agency which cautioned people to not share a photocopy of the document with entities such as hotels and cinema halls owing to the possibility of “misuse”. A ministry statement Sunday said the advisory was withdrawn because it could be “misinterpreted”.

Must Read

These were the 10 days they would spend together every year, the separated parents and their two children. And this year, the plan was Nepal. On Sunday, the four Indians were among the 22 people on board the Twin Otter aircraft that took off from Pokhara at 9.55 am and crashed about 19 minutes later — six minutes from arrival at Jomsom, the airport nearest to their destination, the Muktinath temple.

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi leads the NDA government into its ninth year, a silent reform of capacity building within the government is likely showing results in the Indian Railways. An exercise initiated by the Capacity Building Commission which was set up in April 2021, and rolled out across various zones by the Railways has identified 12 friction points that can spoil the travel experience of customers.

The Modi Govt completes 8 years today. Since returning to power in 2019, it has checked several key boxes on its agenda. India appears to have put the worst of the pandemic behind, but multiple challenges loom at home and abroad for the remainder of the Govt’s second term. We take a look at how the Government has fared so far.

The BJP has announced the names of 18 candidates from nine states in its first two lists for the June 10 Rajya Sabha elections, including Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman from Karnataka and her Cabinet colleague Piyush Goyal from Maharashtra. Six candidates are from Uttar Pradesh; three are from Maharashtra, two each from Karnataka and Bihar; and one candidate each from Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, Haryana, and Jharkhand.

The Congress high command had its way on the selection of the party’s candidates for the biennial elections to Rajya Sabha as it fielded outsiders but staunch Gandhi family loyalists from four states, including party-ruled Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, where Assembly elections are due next year, and denied berths to G 23 leaders Ghulam Nabi Azad and Anand Sharma.

And Finally

Not long after the caffeine-fuelled controversy on a Karan Johar show, and after he had allowed himself to be dragged to training, Hardik Pandya told his childhood coach Jitender Singh in Vadodara: “Coach, you will not hear any negative thing about me after this”. At the sparkling Narendra Modi stadium, bustling with more than lakh mostly Gujarat Titan supporters, Hardik led the team to a famous triumph as they chased down 131 with seven wickets in hand.

Delhi confidential: Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, who was in the national capital on Sunday, could not hide his discomfiture over the ongoing investigations against him by central agencies. During an interaction with a group of mediapersons, he repeatedly stressed that he is being “harassed”.