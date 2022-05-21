Daily Briefing: Finding religious nature not barred by 1991 law, says SC on Gyanvapi dispute; PM Modi warns those creating controversies over language

Big Story

Underlining the “complexity of the issues involved in the civil suit” pending before the Civil Judge (Senior Division), Varanasi, on the Gyanvapi dispute “and their sensitivity”, the Supreme Court ordered transfer of the pending proceedings to the District Judge, Varanasi, for “trial and all interlocutory and ancillary proceedings”. It said the suit “should be tried before a senior and experienced judicial officer of the Uttar Pradesh Higher Judicial Service”.

Only in the Express

The All India Muslim Personal Law Board Executive Member Qasim Rasool Ilyas, in an interview with The Indian Express, speaks over the controversy surrounding the Gyanvapi mosque in Varanasi and the ongoing case in a court: “Once the Places of Worship Act came into being in 1991, there is simply no space for controversy regarding any place of worship. It had been unanimously decided and passed in Parliament, with even the support of the BJP, that after Babri Masjid, such matters would be put to rest… it is extremely disheartening that the lower court gave permission for the survey…”

From the Front Page

Linking “the diversity of our cultures and languages with national pride,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that prioritising local languages under the new National Education Policy “shows our commitment to every regional language” because the “BJP considers Indian languages as the soul of Bharatiyata (Indianness) and the link to a better future for the nation.”

The Justice V S Sirpurkar Commission, set up by the Supreme Court to probe the killing in an alleged encounter of four accused in the gangrape and murder of a veterinarian on the outskirts of Hyderabad in 2019, has submitted a report stating that it believes the police deliberately fired on the accused “with an intent to cause their death” — and recommended action against ten police officers and personnel under various charges, including murder.

A supervisory committee without basis in law, the use of the Right to Information Act as a “weapon” to procure answer sheets and then increase the marks of candidates to manipulate ranks, issuing fake recommendation and appointment letters carrying forged signatures, and physical destruction of OMR (answer) sheets. These reportedly lie behind an alleged recruitment scam in the West Bengal School Service Commission, according to a probe committee headed by Justice (retired) Ranjit Bag Committee that submitted its report to the Calcutta High Court on May 12.

Must Read

For someone not interested in football administration, Praful Patel has done well for himself. The career politician has been at the helm of the All India Football Federation (AIFF) for more than a decade, was named the Vice-President of the Asian Football Council in 2015 and, four years later, got promoted to the all-powerful FIFA Council, enjoying perks including a net annual compensation of $250,000, daily allowances of up to $250 on duty and having access to the best seats at any game at the World Cups. But on May 18, his term as AIFF President ended as abruptly as it began.

This week, a district judge in Mathura allowed the reopening of a lawsuit on the ownership of a plot of land on which stands the 17th century Shahi Idgah mosque. The mosque was built on the orders of Emperor Aurangzeb adjacent to the Krishna Janmasthal — believed to be the place where Lord Krishna was born — after demolishing a temple. What has the Mathura court ruled? What is the litigation so far? Who owns the land in question? We explain.

FICCI Director-General Arun Chawla writes on why discord between the Centre and state could hinder economic growth: “The rising stature of the Indian economy on the world stage can only be strengthened by a tailored approach to cooperation and competition. The mandate to marry the two would inevitably be the collective responsibility of the Centre and the states. Any ideological differences between them will have to be inevitably put on the backburner for the great Indian federal structure to succeed and prosper.”

And Finally

This week, Shalini Langer reviews the latest Kangana Ranaut and Divya Dutta-starrer ‘Dhakaad’: “While much has been said about Dhaakad (a formidable name indeed) being India’s rare woman-centric action film, there are actually two women who do most of the heavy-lifting here, and pretty effortlessly at that – Kangana Ranaut as the protagonist Agent Agni, and Divya Dutta as Rohini, the brain, financial mind, emotional support and much, much more of a criminal ring dealing in coal and trafficking of women.”

Delhi Confidential: Justice L Nageswara Rao’s acting skills were the flavour of the day in legal circles on Friday as it came to light that the Supreme Court judge had played a role in a 1989 Hindi movie, ‘Kanoon Apna Apna’, starring Dilip Kumar, Nutan, Sanjay Dutt and Kadar Khan among others. This came to light at a farewell organised by the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) for Justice Rao, who is retiring on June 7.