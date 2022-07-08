Daily Briefing: Boris Johnson resigns; Jaishankar meets Wang Yi; and more

Good morning,

In today’s edition: Boris Johnson resigns as Britain’s Prime Minister; Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair’s petition likely to be heard by Supreme Court today; Twitter tells court the IT Ministry ordered to take down 1,474 accounts, 175 tweets.

Big Story

In an inevitable end to a crisis-ridden tenure, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson resigned on Thursday. He said he would continue to hold the post until the Conservative Party elected a new leader.

🔴 But, what triggered his resignation? It began with the exits of two highest ranking officials on Tuesday, Finance Minister Rishi Sunak and Health Minister Sajid Javid. Within the next 48 hours, dozens of other ministers and parliamentary private secretaries exited as well, taking the number of resigning ministers and government aides to more than 50.

🔴 So, what happens next? The Conservative Party will choose a new leader — there are several candidates in the running — who will become the prime minister. Johnson has assured the UK has a running government, even as Opposition leaders have welcomed his decision to quit.

Only in the Express

Bennett Coleman and Company Limited (BCCL), one of India’s largest media conglomerates and publishers of the Times of India Group of publications, is under the scrutiny of a Central investigating agency, The Indian Express has learnt. Top managers of the company have faced rounds of questioning by the Enforcement Directorate with the agency recently sending formal requests for corroborative information to offshore destinations, sources confirmed.

From the Front Page

🔴 Referring to the arrest of Mohammed Zubair, co-founder of Alt News, the German Foreign Ministry has said “journalists should not be persecuted and imprisoned for what they say and write”. India has responded with a terse statement that “uninformed comments are unhelpful and should be avoided”.

🔴 External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi in Bali on Thursday, and called for the “early resolution” of all “outstanding issues along the Line of Actual Control in Eastern Ladakh”, where the two countries have been engaged in a two-year-long military standoff.

🔴 Mohammed Zubair’s petition in the Supreme Court seeking quashing of the FIR against him and grant of bail “urgently” is likely to come up for hearing today. On Thursday, the co-founder of Alt News was sent to six days’ police custody by a Sitapur court.

Must Read

A year after he was brought back from retirement to helm the bullet train project, Satish Agnihotri was sacked from the post of Managing Director, National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) following a Lokpal court order directing the CBI to probe corruption allegations against him. Among the corruption allegations against him is an alleged “quid pro quo” deal with a private company during his earlier stint as Chairman and Managing Director of a Ministry of Railways PSU. The Railways’ order announcing his dismissal, however, did not specify why he was being removed.

In our opinion section today, Shamsul Islam writes on why every Indian, not Muslims alone, needs an independent judiciary: “It would be a travesty of justice if our examination of the independence of the higher judiciary is shackled by the binary of “SC versus Muslims”. The SC has not been able to expedite its scrutiny of terror laws, the use of Pegasus spyware for snooping on journalists, activists, the constitutionality of CAA, the abrogation of Article 370 and anti-worker laws, to name a few. This judicial inertia is prolonging the misery of many incarcerated political activists, journalists, lawyers, human rights activists and trade unionists. Every Indian needs an independent judiciary, not Muslims alone.

General insurance companies are now permitted to introduce new technology-enabled concepts — called “pay as you drive”, “pay how you drive” and floater cover for multiple vehicles — as part of the motor insurance package. What does this mean for you as a car owner? Well, the new concept will enable vehicle owners to take advantage of their driving behaviour patterns, general upkeep of the vehicles, mileage and vehicle usage patterns, leading to cheaper insurance policies for their vehicles. In our explained section today, we break down each new concept.

Between February 2021 and 2022, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) is learnt to have issued 10 blocking orders to Twitter, directing the company to take down over 1,400 accounts and 175 tweets under Section 69 (A) of the Information Technology Act, 2000.Twitter has moved the Karnataka High Court, seeking to quash blocking orders for 39 of those links flagged by the Ministry, according to the petition filed by the microblogging platform.

And Finally…

When Tunisian Ons Jabeur became the first Arab and African woman to break into top 10 and the World No. 2, her semi-final opponent and dear friend Tatjana Maria celebrated just as much as she did. Soon after Jabeur won the semi final in a three-setter, both friends envoloped each other in a warm bear hug at the nets, seemingly finding it difficult to tear away. Wimbledon 2022 was also significant for German Maria, who has made a mother of comebacks to the sport with two daughters, the second one just a year back.

🤐 Delhi Confidential: The Congress appears to be in no mood to let the issue of some BJP leaders sharing a misleading video of Rahul Gandhi die down easily. The party’s leader on Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and several MPs have now written to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla flagging the issue and seeking action against MPs Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, Subrat Pathak and Bhola Singh.

🎧In today’s episode of the ‘3 Things podcast’, we discuss why SpiceJet has been facing frequent problems, how Zee News’ Rahul Gandhi video led to a scuffle between UP and Chhattisgarh police, and how Mahua Moitra got involved in the ‘Kaali’ controversy.

Business As Usual by E P Unny. Business As Usual by E P Unny.

