Daily Briefing: RBI announces measures to prevent slide in rupee; DGCA issues showcause notice to SpiceJet

In today’s edition: RBI’s measures to prevent the slide in rupee; Cabinet’s extension to Justice Rohini Commission; Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann’s wedding and more

Big Story

To prevent the slide in the rupee and shore up foreign exchange reserves, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announced a series of measures, including relaxation in foreign investment in debt, external commercial borrowings, and Non-Resident Indian (NRI) deposits.

🔴 The RBI brought in the measures in all the said segments to alleviate dollar tightness with the objective of ensuring orderly market functioning. The new measures are expected to boost inflows as nearly a third of India’s external debt will be due for maturity in the coming months.

🔴 In one of the measures, RBI has allowed banks temporarily to raise fresh Foreign Currency Non-Resident Bank i.e., FCNR(B) and Non-Resident External (NRE) deposits without reference to the current regulations on interest rates, from July 7 to October 31.

Only in the Express

In light of the recent judgments by the Supreme Court of the United States, Peter Ronald DeSouza writes: “This question of “declining legitimacy of a Supreme Court” is a concern of all democrats, even in India… Authoritarian regimes hide behind rule by law. That is why they seek to control the appointment of judges. By controlling the judiciary, regimes are able to shift the dispute from the domain of politics to the chambers of the courts.”

From the Front Page

🔴 The Directorate General of Civil Aviation has issued a showcause notice to SpiceJet stating that upon reviewal of the recent air safety incidents witnessed by airline, it was found that “poor internal safety oversight” and “inadequate maintenance actions” has resulted in degradation of safety margins.

🔴 PM Narendra Modi said that he called up the Dalai Lama to wish him on his birthday. This comes amid the slide in India-China ties over the military standoff along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

🔴 With general insurance companies now allowed to introduce tech-enabled concepts of “pay as you drive” and “pay how you drive” for “own damage (OD) cover”, vehicle owners can now buy cheaper insurance policies based on their driving behaviour, general upkeep of vehicle, mileage and usage pattern.

🔴 In a low-key ceremony with select invitees, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will marry Gurpreet Kaur, a doctor, at his residence in Chandigarh on Thursday. This will be Mann’s second marriage.

Must Read

The Union Cabinet gave the 13th extension to the Justice Rohini Commission, tasked with sub-categorisation of the Other Backward Classes (OBCs), giving it time until January 31, 2023 to submit its report. With the move coming even without the commission seeking an extension, it betrays the ruling BJP’s fears that the report could politically boomerang and affect its efforts to keep its OBC support base intact, sources said.

The Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena could be next looking at unrest from its parliamentary wing. A day after one Sena MP requested Uddhav to declare support for the NDA’s presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu, a rebel MLA on Wednesday claimed that 12 out of the party’s 18 MPs would soon join the Eknath Shinde-led faction, a claim not denied by party sources.

With Twitter initiating legal action against the Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology (MeitY), we take a look at:

What is Section 69 (A) of the Information Technology Act

Why has Twitter filed the lawsuit

What were the events preceding the lawsuit

What is Twitter’s track record on complying with government orders

Amid increasing instances of fires in electric vehicles (EVs) being reported from parts of the country, the government has stepped in with a plan to formulate procedures on battery certification and quality control. The move is a bid to deter such incidents from reoccurring, which could put off potential EV buyers. The Centre has formed a panel of experts to suggest ways to ensure the right quality of the product.

And Finally

Ever since taking the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) to court over his exclusion from the 2022 Commonwealth Games squad despite achieving the qualification mark, India’s leading high jumper Tejaswin Shankar had been anxiously awaiting the verdict. The Delhi athlete’s nerves finally eased when the AFI told the Delhi High court Wednesday that he would be included in the 36-member squad in place of quarter-miler Arokia Rajiv.

