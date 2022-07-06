Daily Briefing: Twitter and Centre’s tussle intensifies; why Assam floods have been merciless this year

Good morning,

In today’s edition: New twist in Twitter’s tussle with the Centre; J&K officers say militancy entering a ‘secretive, dangerous’ phase; What is the link between Hyderabad and ‘Bhagyanagar’; and more.

Big Story

The ongoing tussle between Twitter and the Centre just got more tense. In the latest face-off between the microblogging platform and the Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology (MeitY), Twitter has initiated legal action against some of the government missives ordering it to take down certain content, The Indian Express has learnt.



🔴 Here’s what happened: Alleging disproportionate use of power by officials, the social media company moved the Karnataka High Court Tuesday against the Ministry’s content-blocking orders issued under Section 69 (A) of the Information Technology Act, 2000.

🔴 Why Twitter is challenging the Centre: It is learnt that in its filing, Twitter has claimed that many of these blocking orders are procedurally and substantively deficient under Section 69 (A) of the Act.

In several cases, Twitter has claimed that the basis on which multiple accounts and content flagged by the Ministry are either “overbroad and arbitrary” and “disproportionate”.

Only in the Express

The militancy in Kashmir has entered a “secretive and dangerous” phase that has alarmed the security apparatus, top police officers in J&K told The Indian Express. Officials say that while the “transformation” appears to be more prevalent in South Kashmir, its imprints are visible across the valley. “For the first time in three decades, we are witnessing guerrilla warfare in its real sense,” an officer said.

From the Front Page

🔴 Former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, who recently took charge as the state’s Deputy CM, said that he had proposed the name of rebel leader Eknath Shinde for the CM post.

🔴 After two more air safety incidents were added to SpiceJet’s growing list of technical snags in recent weeks, the DGCA is likely to summon the carrier’s officials to flag its concern, top government officials told The Indian Express.

🔴 Senior CPI(M) leader and Kerala Fisheries and Cultural Affairs Minister Saji Cheriyan kicked off a storm by saying that the Indian Constitution endorses the exploitation and loot of the common people.

🔴 Zee News Anchor Rohit Ranjan was arrested and later released on bail by Noida police on Tuesday, days after the news channel came under fire for airing a misleading video of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, linking his comments on the SFI attack at his Wayanad office to the recent Udaipur killing.

Must Read

A breakthrough cell therapy facility in Bengaluru, founded by Pulitzer winning author and US oncologist Dr Siddhartha Mukherjee and leading biotech entrepreneur Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, is working overtime to help improve cancer treatment in India. But between the Covid pandemic and supply chain disruptions, they had their work cut out for them. “No amount of preparation would have helped us plan for something like this,” said Dr Arun Anand, Chief Operating Officer, Immuneel Therapeutics.

​​This year’s floods in Assam have been merciless. In many parts of the state, both rural and urban, shoals of water drove people from their homes and forced many of them to seek shelter for their livestock. In many places, people failed to save standing crops. Granaries were damaged and mud houses were filled with sand brought by the rivers in spate. The retreating waters — before the onset of another flood cycle — could leave behind more wreckage. Ironically, however, they also offer hope for the depleted soil. The story of this year’s floods starts in the Bay of Bengal.

A report quoted senior BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad as saying that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said at the party’s national executive that “Hyderabad is Bhagyanagar, which is a significance for all of us”. The temple in question is a small shrine dedicated to Goddess Lakshmi, adjacent to the southeast minar of the iconic Charminar, the late 19th century monument located in the heart of the Old City of Hyderabad. There is no definitive history of how and when the temple came up, but it has been there since at least the 1960s, when the current idol of the goddess is said to have been installed.

For most of 2021, investors were cutting big cheques to Indian startups thereby propelling over 40 startups to become unicorns, firms valued at over $1 billion. However, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine earlier this year, the US Federal Reserve hiking interest rates, and rising inflation has meant that capital has become hard to come by. As a funding winter sets in on India’s startup ecosystem, its biggest chilling effect has been on their employees across sectors, including Byju’s, Unacademy, Ola, Blinkit and Meesho. So far, in 2022, more than 12,000 people, including employees and contractual workers, have been laid off by startups as they look to conserve cash and cut runaway costs.

And Finally

​​Joe Root is not England’s captain anymore, but he is still their talisman, the leading light showing the path forward. He, ably allied by Jonny Bairstow, who cracked his fourth hundred in as many Test matches, conceptualised England’s record chase in Test cricket without shedding a nerve, or seemingly, sweat.

In today’s episode of the ‘3 Things’ podcast, we discuss what the new Maharashtra government will focus on, the latest updates in the Mohammed Zubair case, and how the monsoon has fared so far.

Until tomorrow,

Rahel Philipose and Srishti Kapoor