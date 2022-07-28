Daily Briefing: Parliament stalemate continues; SpiceJet ordered to operate 50% of its flights

Updated: July 28, 2022 8:30:59 am
Good morning,
In Parliament
Amid the gridlock in Parliament, the government has signalled that it is ready for a discussion on the issue of price-rise next week as demanded by the Opposition.
🔴 However, the tussle over suspension of MPs continued. Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu insisted that the suspension of 20 Rajya Sabha MPs will be revoked only if they expressed regret. Rejecting the suggestion, the MPs began a 50-hour dharna at the Gandhi statue.
Subscriber Only Stories
🔴 A senior leader in BJP told The Indian Express, “The ongoing stalemate is affecting the already dented image of the Opposition. The government has clarified that it would discuss any issue. It does not bother us much.”
🔴 Meanwhile, the Lok Sabha was informed that of the 22.05 crore applications received from 2014-15 to 2021-22, only 7.22 lakh or 0.33 per cent, were recommended for appointment in different Central government departments.
Only in the Express
N K Singh writes in an Opinion column: “The PM’s recent remarks about the perils of freebie culture should serve as a timely reminder to those promising fiscally imprudent and unsustainable subsidies. His opposition to this culture should not be misconstrued as an objection to extending state support to citizens, especially the lower strata.”
From the Front Page
In upholding the reverse burden of proof condition for grant of bail under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, the Supreme Court overruled its own order of November 2017 that had declared the bail criteria unconstitutional. We take a closer look at what the Court has said.
In Karnataka, the murder of a BJP youth leader has prompted anger amongst the party workers against the state government and their own party leaders. State BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel and minister V Sunil Kumar were heckled by a mob when they came to Bellare to pay their last respects to the deceased.
SpiceJet has been ordered to operate only 50 per cent of its flights for the next eight weeks by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), following the recent spate of safety-related incidents on its planes.
Observing that “headwinds” against democratic rule are “strong” across the world, USAID Administrator Samantha Power, who was speaking at an IIT-Delhi event, said that there are forces in India and the United States “who seek to sow division… pit ethnicities and religions against one another… bend laws and abuse institutions”.
Must Read
A series of at least six mysterious crude bomb blasts in different areas of UP’s Prayagraj over the past three months is the result of an alleged turf war between two gangs of students from reputed schools in the city, a senior police officer in the district told The Indian Express. The students, mostly minor boys aged between 15 and 17 “from well-off families”, were allegedly engaged in “criminal activities” over the past year for two gangs called Immortals and Tandav, the officer said.
The ambitious Tamil Nadu government, riding a wave of goodwill since the curbing of the pandemic, has pulled no shutters to celebrate the Chess Olympiad. Music composer A R Rahman, Chief Minister M K Stalin, former world champion and one of Chennai’s own, Viswanathan Anand, and superstar Rajinikanth — if this confluence does not strike a chord, perhaps nothing would.
Starting in August, eight African cheetahs will be imported from Namibia, and another 12 from South Africa, for soft release in a compartmentalised enclosure ready at Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh to establish the cheetah into its “historical range”. How will the cheetahs be released, how will they impact Kuno’s population, and what challenges are faced by conservation in India? We explain.
And Finally…
Delhi confidential: Former Union minister and BJP MP in Lok Sabha from Balasore in Odisha, Pratap Singh Sarangi, wanted to raise the issue of Coast Canal between Odisha and West Bengal, which is facing neglect, in Odia. But as he began, the Chair said the translator was not present and he should wait. Visibly upset, Sarangi left the House for a while.
🎧 In today’s ‘3 Things’ podcast, we talk about the Gujarat hooch tragedy which killed around 35 people since Monday, DGCA’s new rule for airlines regarding carrying persons with disabilities, and suspension of 24 Opposition MPs.
Until next time,
Sonal Gupta and Srishti Kapoor
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Live News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscriber Reading Now
Most Popular
Bengal school jobs scam: Cash worth Rs 20 crore, gold bars found in another house owned by Arpita Mukherjee
SC overrides own 2017 ruling to justify PMLA provision for bailPremium
From asylum seeker to England’s medal hopePremium
What is the plan for cheetahs at Kuno, and why is opinion divide?Premium
Latest News
Karnataka Bengaluru Live Updates: CM Bommai cancels his govt’s anniversary programmes over BJP youth leader’s murder
Four-year-old from London becomes first patka-wearing model for British brand Burberry
While You Were Asleep: Germany storm into Euros final, Lancashire in command, England outplay South Africa in 1st T20I
Revisiting Bangalore Days: Dulquer Salmaan delivers one of his most wholesome, real and raw performances
Asia Cup tournament relocates to UAE from troubled Sri Lanka
Can’t get over Dhanush’s Avik San’s stunts in The Gray Man? Here are 5 other fight sequences of the actor
Sri Lanka parliament extends emergency amid continued crisis
India beat Windies by 119 runs in 3rd ODI, takes series 3-0
Explained: Fed Reserve rate hike, US recession and impact on India
Covid-19: Tamil Nadu reports 1,802 new cases; govt ready with emergency care during Chess Olympiad
Rashtrapati Bhavan’s unique flooring pattern is now the subject of a book
Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin inspects arrangements for Chess Olympiad, unveils exquisite sculpture