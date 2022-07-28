scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, July 28, 2022

Daily Briefing: Parliament stalemate continues; SpiceJet ordered to operate 50% of its flights

In today’s edition: The stalemate in Parliament; SC’s ruling on Money Laundering Act; uproar over BJP youth leader’s murder in Karnataka; and more

Written by Srishti Kapoor , Sonal Gupta | New Delhi |
Updated: July 28, 2022 8:30:59 am
Top news on July 28, 2022

Good morning,

In Parliament

Amid the gridlock in Parliament, the government has signalled that it is ready for a discussion on the issue of price-rise next week as demanded by the Opposition.

🔴 However, the tussle over suspension of MPs continued. Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu insisted that the suspension of 20 Rajya Sabha MPs will be revoked only if they expressed regret. Rejecting the suggestion, the MPs began a 50-hour dharna at the Gandhi statue.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Explained: Fed Reserve rate hike, US recession and impact on IndiaPremium
Explained: Fed Reserve rate hike, US recession and impact on India
Govt job rush: in 8 years, 22 crore applied, only 7.22 lakh were selectedPremium
Govt job rush: in 8 years, 22 crore applied, only 7.22 lakh were selected
Explained: Lion’s future, cheetah’s pastPremium
Explained: Lion’s future, cheetah’s past
Kerala Church: old lobbies and new row over the way Mass is offeredPremium
Kerala Church: old lobbies and new row over the way Mass is offered

🔴 A senior leader in BJP told The Indian Express, “The ongoing stalemate is affecting the already dented image of the Opposition. The government has clarified that it would discuss any issue. It does not bother us much.”

🔴 Meanwhile, the Lok Sabha was informed that of the 22.05 crore applications received from 2014-15 to 2021-22, only 7.22 lakh or 0.33 per cent, were recommended for appointment in different Central government departments.

Only in the Express

N K Singh writes in an Opinion column: “The PM’s recent remarks about the perils of freebie culture should serve as a timely reminder to those promising fiscally imprudent and unsustainable subsidies. His opposition to this culture should not be misconstrued as an objection to extending state support to citizens, especially the lower strata.”

From the Front Page

In upholding the reverse burden of proof condition for grant of bail under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, the Supreme Court overruled its own order of November 2017 that had declared the bail criteria unconstitutional. We take a closer look at what the Court has said.

In Karnataka, the murder of a BJP youth leader has prompted anger amongst the party workers against the state government and their own party leaders. State BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel and minister V Sunil Kumar were heckled by a mob when they came to Bellare to pay their last respects to the deceased.

SpiceJet has been ordered to operate only 50 per cent of its flights for the next eight weeks by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), following the recent spate of safety-related incidents on its planes. 

Observing that “headwinds” against democratic rule are “strong” across the world, USAID Administrator Samantha Power, who was speaking at an IIT-Delhi event, said that there are forces in India and the United States “who seek to sow division… pit ethnicities and religions against one another… bend laws and abuse institutions”.

Must Read

A series of at least six mysterious crude bomb blasts in different areas of UP’s Prayagraj over the past three months is the result of an alleged turf war between two gangs of students from reputed schools in the city, a senior police officer in the district told The Indian Express. The students, mostly minor boys aged between 15 and 17 “from well-off families”, were allegedly engaged in “criminal activities” over the past year for two gangs called Immortals and Tandav, the officer said.

The ambitious Tamil Nadu government, riding a wave of goodwill since the curbing of the pandemic, has pulled no shutters to celebrate the Chess Olympiad. Music composer A R Rahman, Chief Minister M K Stalin, former world champion and one of Chennai’s own, Viswanathan Anand, and superstar Rajinikanth — if this confluence does not strike a chord, perhaps nothing would.

Starting in August, eight African cheetahs will be imported from Namibia, and another 12 from South Africa, for soft release in a compartmentalised enclosure ready at Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh to establish the cheetah into its “historical range”. How will the cheetahs be released, how will they impact Kuno’s population, and what challenges are faced by conservation in India? We explain.

And Finally…

Delhi confidential: Former Union minister and BJP MP in Lok Sabha from Balasore in Odisha, Pratap Singh Sarangi, wanted to raise the issue of Coast Canal between Odisha and West Bengal, which is facing neglect, in Odia. But as he began, the Chair said the translator was not present and he should wait. Visibly upset, Sarangi left the House for a while.

🎧 In today’s ‘3 Things’ podcast, we talk about the Gujarat hooch tragedy which killed around 35 people since Monday, DGCA’s new rule for airlines regarding carrying persons with disabilities, and suspension of 24 Opposition MPs.

Until next time,

Sonal Gupta and Srishti Kapoor

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Live News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard

Most Popular

1

Bengal school jobs scam: Cash worth Rs 20 crore, gold bars found in another house owned by Arpita Mukherjee

2

Forces in India, US seek to sow division: USAID administrator

3

Arrest of a minister, a lesson for Mamata Banerjee

4

As House stalemate continues, govt sits pretty: does not hurt us, affects Opposition image

5

Shamshera director Karan Malhotra breaks silence after film's box office failure, says he couldn't 'handle the hate and rage'

Featured Stories

Ranveer Singh, unclad
Ranveer Singh, unclad
July 28, 1982, Forty Years Ago: PM Visit To The US
July 28, 1982, Forty Years Ago: PM Visit To The US
Explained: Fed Reserve rate hike, US recession and impact on India
Explained: Fed Reserve rate hike, US recession and impact on India
Explained: Jharkhand judge death verdict today — what is the case?
Explained: Jharkhand judge death verdict today — what is the case?
Behind Karnataka BJP, RSS leaders heckling, Hindutva cadre resentment, ca...
Behind Karnataka BJP, RSS leaders heckling, Hindutva cadre resentment, ca...
‘Revdi’ debate: How EC revised poll code guidelines on freebies after 201...
‘Revdi’ debate: How EC revised poll code guidelines on freebies after 201...
Stalin, Rahman, Rajinikanth, Chennai is going all out for India’s first Chess Olympiad

Stalin, Rahman, Rajinikanth, Chennai is going all out for India’s first Chess Olympiad

BJP MP miffed after being barred from raising issue in mother tongue
Delhi Confidential

BJP MP miffed after being barred from raising issue in mother tongue

SC overrides own 2017 ruling to justify PMLA provision for bail
Explained

SC overrides own 2017 ruling to justify PMLA provision for bail

Premium
In 2022, orders to block Twitter content already past 2019 figure

In 2022, orders to block Twitter content already past 2019 figure

Can’t get over Dhanush’s stunts in The Gray Man? Here's more

Can’t get over Dhanush’s stunts in The Gray Man? Here's more

From asylum seeker to England’s medal hope
CWG 2022

From asylum seeker to England’s medal hope

Premium
What is the plan for cheetahs at Kuno, and why is opinion divide?
Express Explained

What is the plan for cheetahs at Kuno, and why is opinion divide?

Premium
IIIT-Surat students protest moving to incomplete campus

IIIT-Surat students protest moving to incomplete campus

Kerala Church: old lobbies and new row over the way Mass is offered

Kerala Church: old lobbies and new row over the way Mass is offered

Premium
In unusual move, Governor holds meet with all ministers, CM
Uttar Pradesh

In unusual move, Governor holds meet with all ministers, CM

Sleep concerns in children: What you need to know
SPONSORED

Sleep concerns in children: What you need to know

JK Cement’s Sir Padampat Singhania University, Udaipur reveals new Approach
SPONSORED

JK Cement’s Sir Padampat Singhania University, Udaipur reveals new Approach

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 28: Latest News
Advertisement