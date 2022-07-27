Daily Briefing: 19 Rajya Sabha MPs suspended for a week; two BSF personnel killed in Uganda

Good morning,

In today’s edition: Opposition MPs suspended in Parliament; DGCA chief on increasing technical snags in airlines; the buzz around Commonwealth Games and more

The Big Story

Deepening the political divide and setting the stage for more stormy days in the monsoon session of Parliament, 19 Opposition MPs were suspended for a week from Rajya Sabha.

🔴 This came a day after four Congress MPs were suspended from the Lok Sabha for the remainder of the current session for alleged misconduct.

🔴 The suspension prompted members of Opposition parties such as DMK, TRS and TMC to rally together in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday, accusing the government of “intimidating” them and showing “highhandedness”.

🔴 Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge, who was detained while protesting against the Enforcement Directorate (ED)’s summoning of party chief Sonia Gandhi, told The Indian Express that he would call a meeting of floor leaders on Wednesday and request them to “fight unitedly to demand revocation of suspension in both Houses”. “Had they spent four hours [on discussions on price rise], five days would not have gone to waste,” Kharge added.

Only in Express

RTI records reviewed by The Indian Express revealed that three IAS officers of Chandigarh spent over Rs 25 lakh during their stay in Paris from June 12-18, 2015 — almost 40% above the amount originally approved. They spent seven days in Paris for a three-day meeting and upgraded their accommodation from a five-star hotel to a luxury property — a month later, two of them issued orders approving the extra expenditure.

DGCA chief Arun Kumar told The Indian Express that the lockdowns and curtailed airline operations due to Covid could be the reason behind the increasing number of technical malfunctions being reported by Indian airlines. “Also, there is a universal problem of manpower shortage after Covid, not just with one airline or one country,” he said.

In the latest edition of explained.Live, former ambassador Navdeep Suri analyses how the damage to India’s image in Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries will take long-term public diplomacy to repair. On the significance of ties between India and West Asia, Suri said, “Last year, our exports to UAE alone were about $32 billion, which is our second-largest destination of exports after the US. So there are huge economic stakes in the relationship.”

From the Front Page

The Supreme Court has asked the central government to consult the Finance Commission whether it is possible to check distribution of freebies by political parties using public money by regulating allocation of revenue to states. The Chief Justice of India N V Ramana remarked, “You (Centre) take a stand. Then we will decide whether these freebies can be continued or not.”

Two BSF personnel from the UN Peacekeeping Mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo were among five people killed during an anti-UN protest in the strife-torn Uganda. According to BSF, there were reports that armed rebels had infiltrated the demonstrators.

From Covid vaccine research centres to banking and financial entities to PSU major Oil India Limited — a range of institutions came under cyber attack during the two years of the pandemic, Lt General (Dr) Rajesh Pant, the country’s top cybersecurity coordinator, has told The Indian Express. While these attacks were “successfully thwarted,” said Lt Gen Pant, these have underlined the need for constant vigil and global cooperation.

Must Read

The Sri Lankan contingent arriving for the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham straddles two distinct realities – the buzz around the Games and the crisis back home. “It’s been difficult to concentrate on training though we have got all the help from Sri Lankan sports supporters to come here. But it’s a constant thought that our families back home can run out of food and petrol any day,” says 109-kg weightlifter Ushan Charuka.

A study undertaken by a think tank under the Union Labour Ministry reveals that in states which reformed labour laws, the average plant sizes went up and so did formal employment in the manufacturing sector. There are exceptions though, which are explained by the varying level of industrialisation and nature of industries in different states.

And Finally…

Delhi Confidential: With the ED having summoned Sonia Gandhi for questioning again, the Congress will field veterans Ghulam Nabi Azad and Anand Sharma on Wednesday to defend the party chief and attack the BJP government. Azad and Sharma, the prominent faces of the G 23, had not been addressing press conferences at the AICC headquarters ever since the letter by the 23 leaders surfaced in 2020.

In today’s ‘3 Things’ podcast, we talk about the Myanmar executions, 121 tribals being acquitted after 5 years, and the ‘brothel’ row in Meghalaya.

