Daily Briefing: SC grants interim bail to Mohammad Zubair; Ranil Wickremesinghe elected Sri Lankan president

Nearly a month after Alt News co-founder Mohammad Zubair was arrested for allegedly hurting religious sentiments with Twitter posts, the Supreme Court granted the journalist interim bail in six cases filed against him in Uttar Pradesh. Disbanding the Special Investigation team formed by UP, they underlined that there was no justification to keep him in continued custody.

🔴 What did the SC say? The apex court transferred the investigation in six FIRs in UP to the Special Cell of the Delhi Police as they involve the same alleged offensive tweets. A seventh case in Chandauli, in which a chargesheet has already been filed, has also been transferred for trial before the Chief Judicial Magistrate in Delhi’s Patiala House Courts.

It granted Zubair the liberty to move the Delhi High Court for quashing of these FIRs even as the cases are clubbed and transferred.

🔴 Why this is significant: By ruling that grant of bail by the Supreme Court is not sufficient to secure personal liberty of an individual embroiled in a series of cases, the top court has extended a legal shield to citizens against the state initiating criminal process in multiple places for the same offence. The order underlines that multiple criminal processes cannot be pursued by the state with the goal of keeping an accused in custody continuously while circumventing the intervention of the courts.

With about a week to go for the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, two of India’s brightest track and field athletes have failed dope tests, The Indian Express has learnt.

Who are they? 24-year-old sprinter Dhanalakshmi Sekar and 25-year-old triple jump record holder Aishwarya Baby. Sekhar recently clocked the third best ever timing for an Indian woman sprinter in 200m with 22.89s, while Babu broke a decade-old triple jump record, set by Mayookah Johny, with a leap of 14.14m.

Acting President Ranil Wickremsinghe was elected President of Sri Lanka by Parliament on Wednesday, replacing Gotabaya Rajapaksa who fled the country and resigned after public anger over the country’s worst economic crisis exploded on the streets 10 days ago.

Less than a month after Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brijesh Pathak complained of anomalies in transfers in his Health portfolio, colleague Dinesh Khatik sent his resignation to the Governor purportedly over the same reason. In a resignation letter, the Minister of State for Jal Shakti complained of being ignored by officials and facing discrimination because he was a Dalit, and alleged corruption in transfers.

Two men booked for the murder of singer Sidhu Moosewala were killed in an encounter with the Punjab police near Amritsar on Wednesday. According to the police, Mandeep Manu and Jagdeep Rupa, the first to overtake Moosewala’s car and open fire at it, were killed near village Chicha Bhakna, near the Indo-Pak border, where they had taken shelter in an isolated house in a field.

On May 30, neighbours Wayajed Ali, 25, and Abdul Amin, 24, bade goodbye to their families in a village in Assam’s Bongaigaon district. A contractor promised the two — sons of daily wagers and school dropouts — “a job in Bengal”. A fortnight later, apart from Ali and Amin, 17 other labourers working on the Border Roads Organisation’s (BRO) Sarli-Huri road construction project, about 90 km from the India-China border, remain “missing”.

An extraordinarily hot summer in Europe crossed another peak on Tuesday with some places in Britain recording temperatures above 40°C, the first time any place in the United Kingdom had breached this mark. In today’s explained, we talk about:

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has set new deadlines for major missions, with its first solar mission and third lunar mission set to take place in the first quarter of next year. The space agency’s third scientific mission scheduled for next year is the space observatory, XpoSat, designed to study cosmic x-rays. The first abort demonstration for ISRO’s Gaganyaan mission, however, is scheduled for later this year.

For no fault of his, the javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra has been forced to behave like a student in a race against time. The extended felicitation post his Olympic gold robbed him of precious time to prepare for the World Championships. Yet Chopra has been able to pass with flying colours. The 24-year-old says he isn’t as strong as he was at the Tokyo Olympics. Improved arm speed and focus on technique has helped him reach within touching distance of 90 metres.

🤫 Delhi Confidential: Opposition MPs are coming up with innovative ways to protest against the price-rise and GST rate hike in Parliament. Moving away from just placards, Congress members from Kerala brought packets of milk, buttermilk, curd and butter to the Lok Sabha to protest against the move to levy 5 per cent GST on these items.

🎧 In today’s episode of the ‘3 Things’ podcast, we talk about how the rupee fell to a record low of 80 against a dollar, filmmaker Avinash Das was detained for posting a photo, and the Sri Lankan parliament elected a new president.

