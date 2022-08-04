Daily Briefing: SC seeks suggestions in plea against freebies culture; Centre withdraws Personal Data Protection Bill

Good morning,

In today’s edition: what’s to become of the freebies culture; a ‘Modi Circuit’ in Uttarakhand; the latest on ED’s case against National Herald; and more

The Big Story

The Supreme Court has sought suggestions from petitioners and respondents in a plea seeking directions against freebies by political parties.

The Indian Express, meanwhile, spoke to key officials in the Union Ministry of Finance, state Finance Ministers, Election Commission of India, Fifteenth Finance Commission, Niti Aayog, the Reserve Bank of India, and the Comptroller and Auditor General and found a consensus on three key issues.

🔴 Both the Centre and the states have been liberal with handouts — support to poor by a state is called a freebie by Centre, and vice versa.

🔴 Existing laws and mandates do not allow ECI, CAG, Niti Aayog, and the Finance Commission to step in

🔴 The Centre is wary that any unilateral curbs on states will allow political leaders there to blame Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not letting them “do good” for the people.

Only in the Express

The Union Finance Ministry is learnt to have communicated with the Ministry of External Affairs to explore the possibility of how India can join the Minerals Security Partnership, a senior official told The Indian Express. The 11-member group led by the US aims to reduce dependency on China for supply chains of critical minerals.

Looking to explore Uttarakhand? Soon you will be able to follow a trail covering the places visited and activities done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a special episode of the survival reality show ‘Man vs Wild’, with Bear Grylls. The idea for a ‘Modi Circuit’ came to state Minister of Tourism Satpal Maharaj when he heard about the Game of Thrones tour during a visit to Croatia.

From the Front Page

After four years and multiple iterations, the government has withdrawn the Personal Data Protection Bill from Parliament. According to sources, the government is targeting the winter session of Parliament to introduce a new legislation for regulating online space including separate legislation on data privacy.

In a first-of-its-kind security outreach to prevent stray kites from falling inside Red Fort during the PM’s address to the nation on August 15, the Delhi Police have sought the cooperation of 231 regular kite-flyers from the walled city area to ensure a clear sky for about three hours that morning.

Sources in the ED said the office of Young Indian — a firm which had acquired Associated Journals Limited, the publisher of National Herald newspaper — was sealed temporarily because the search could not take place on Tuesday in the absence of a representative of the firm. The Congress party hit back saying, “The Congress is under siege… This is the worst form of vendetta politics.”

Must Read

Amid Speaker of the United States House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan, Shyam Saran opines, “In one sense, China’s preoccupation with its eastern ocean flank of the Yellow Sea, the Taiwan Strait and the South China Sea is good for India. It diminishes Chinese attention toward the Indian Ocean, India’s primary security theatre.”

On his first visit to Nepal as Prime Minister in 2014, Modi told Nepal Parliament that there was no war India had fought in which Nepali blood had not been sacrificed. Seven years later, as the Army prepares to unroll the Agnipath recruitment scheme, there are questions about its social and economic impact on Nepal, from where India has so far recruited approximately 1,400 soldiers into the Gorkha regiment annually (pre-Covid).

And Finally…

Amrita Maan slips into nostalgia mode at the mere mention of ‘sacrifice’: raising a child as a single parent, in a tiny government quarter, waking up early in the morning to drop her daughter Tulika to school, and then riding roughly 20km to a police station in Rajouri Garden, where she was posted. On Wednesday, all of it, she says, felt ‘worth it’. The 23-year-old finished on the podium at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games, becoming only the second Indian judoka to win a silver at the Games.

Delhi Confidential: In her maiden speech in the Rajya Sabha, nominated member P T Usha mentioned two Prime Ministers — Indira Gandhi and Narendra Modi. “…myself being a girl from remote Payyoli in Kerala, a village without any facilities to pursue my sporting dreams, met and spoke for the first time to the then Prime Minister late Indira Priyadarshiniji, which was one of the most precious moments of my life,” Usha said.

🎧 In today’s episode of the ‘3 Things’ podcast, we discuss what we know about the Monkeypox outbreak so far, why the ED is probing the Gandhi family, and the role of dogs in the Indian Army.

Until next time,

Sonal Gupta and Srishti Kapoor