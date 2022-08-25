Daily briefing: Grand Alliance govt in Bihar wins trust vote; PMLA verdict review

Good morning,

In today’s edition: New Bihar govt wins trust vote; behind the Uber Files; the PMLA verdict; and more.

Hours before the new Grand Alliance government in Bihar won the trust vote on Wednesday, the residences of multiple Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leaders were searched by CBI officials in connection with its probe in the ‘land for jobs’ case. The raids provoked a strong response from the RJD with Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Prasad Yadav describing the CBI, ED and I-T department as the “jamai” (sons-in-law) of the BJP-led Centre.

🔴 Here’s what happened: Sources said raids were carried out at more than 25 locations, including in Patna, Katihar and Madhubani in Bihar, at premises allegedly linked to RJD treasurer and MLC Sunil Singh as well as two Rajya Sabha MPs from the party, Faiyaz Ahmed and Ashfaque Karim, among others. Among the locations searched was also an under-construction shopping mall, Urban Cubes, in Sector 71 of Gurgaon which, CBI sources alleged, is linked to Tejashwi.

🔴 How the RJD responded: Speaking in the Bihar Assembly during the trust vote on Wednesday, Tejashwi said, “When they fail to buy over their political opponents, woh log jamai ko aage kar dete hain (they put forward the sons-in-law). They launch them on those who can neither be cowed down or bought over.”

🔴 Bihar government wins trust vote: The new Grand Alliance government in Bihar won the trust vote with ease on Wednesday with JD(U) leader and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar launching a sharp attack against his former ally BJP.

In the latest edition of our Explained.live series, we take you behind the scenes of the ‘Uber Files’ — a global probe that shed light on how the ride-hailing start-up became a global behemoth by harnessing technology, working around laws, and using aggressive lobbying tactics to curry favour with governments during the period of its dramatic expansion.

🔴 During the worst phase of the Covid pandemic between 2021-22, over 2.30 crore life insurance policies were surrendered by policyholders, much ahead of their maturity. This is more than three times the number of policies (69.78 lakh) surrendered prematurely in 2020-21.

🔴 In a move that could effectively fast-forward some crucial cases, including challenges to demonetisation (2016) and reservations to the economically weaker sections (2020), the Supreme Court picked 25 cases that will be heard by five-judge Constitution benches starting next week.

🔴 In March, Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel announced that the state government has transferred over 300 sq km in the Bastar region from the Forest department to the Revenue department to ensure easy availability of land for setting up industries and building infrastructure. But the move has now run into a hurdle — even as paperwork is underway for transferring more land in other parts of the state.

With Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot emerging as the choice of the Nehru-Gandhi family to succeed Sonia Gandhi as the Congress president, the possibility of a contest for the top post cannot be ruled out, sources said. If the 71-year-old Gehlot files his nomination with the obvious backing of the Gandhis, sources said the G-23 could field a candidate to challenge him.

The entire rank and file of the Mumbai police, Maharashtra police, central agencies, Indian navy, and the Coast Guard went into a tizzy last week when an unmanned yacht reached the shores of Harihareshwar in Raigad district of Maharashtra. D Sivanandhan writes on how a a 16-foot yacht points to nation’s vulnerability to a terror attack

The Supreme Court will hear in open court a review of its judgment upholding key provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002. A three-judge Bench had ruled on a batch of over 240 petitions challenging the special law against money laundering. We explain:

What was the ruling?

How is a judgment reviewed?

Why is the PMLA verdict under review?

Ayodhya ki Ramleela is set to feature three BJP parliamentarians as actors in key roles this time. While Azamgarh MP Dinesh Lal Yadav, the Bhojpuri actor-singer popularly known as “Nirahua”, will take up the role of Laxman, Ravi Kishan, the Gorakhpur MP and Bhojpuri actor, will essay Kewat and Manoj Tiwari, the MP from North East Delhi, will play Parashuram.

Delhi Confidential: The BJP headquarters that has been deserted for some days became active and alive on Wednesday when the newly appointed national general secretary Sunil Bansal reached his office. Bansal, who had tested positive for Covid immediately after his elevation from being the organisation’s general secretary in Uttar Pradesh to national general secretary in-charge of three key states — West Bengal, Odisha and Telangana – came to the second-floor office for the first time.

In today’s episode of the ‘3 Things’ podcast, we talk about the Brahmos missile misfiring incident which led to the firing of three IAF officers, a student cyber army, and lumpy skin disease in cattle.

