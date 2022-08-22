scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, August 22, 2022

Daily Briefing: Economies of 19 states exceed pre-Covid levels; Punjab, Haryana farmers report ‘dwarfing’ disease in paddy

In today's edition: CSIR gets its first woman director general; Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia speaks on the CBI raids against him; and more

Top news on August 22, 2022

Good morning,

 

The Big Story

Bouncing back from the shock of Covid-19 pandemic, economies of 19 states and Union Territories exceeded their pre-Covid levels, with seven recording double-digit growth rates during 2021-22, official data for 21 States and Union Territories shows. However, the growth rates of 11 states including Gujarat and Maharashtra were not available for 2021-22.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
19 states cross pre-Covid GSDP levels in FY22; Kerala, UP lagPremium
19 states cross pre-Covid GSDP levels in FY22; Kerala, UP lag
In window for Congress chief election, disquiet and speculation but no co...Premium
In window for Congress chief election, disquiet and speculation but no co...
Explained: US jobs-recession paradoxPremium
Explained: US jobs-recession paradox
Solar energy: For Amrit Kaal in agriculturePremium
Solar energy: For Amrit Kaal in agriculture

Only in The Express

House-warming ceremony, son’s wedding, and mother’s knee-replacement surgery — these were among the reasons cited by some of the 11 convicts in the Bilkis Bano case who approached courts seeking parole or temporary bail even as prosecution witnesses wrote to government authorities citing threats from the convicts who took “frequent parole”.  One such letter written on behalf of the witnesses alleged that one of the convicts, while out on parole, “had attended an event of the Bharatiya Janata Party and shared the dais with elected representatives of the BJP from Dahod”.

From the country’s Green Revolution Bowl of Punjab and Haryana, farmers have reported a mystery “dwarfing” disease of paddy that agricultural scientists are still to identify. The disease leads to stunting of paddy plants; the infected fields have these alongside plants with normal height and regular growth.

In this edition of the Idea Exchange, JNU VC Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit spoke on why she is agonised by its anti-national image, the problems of standardising the admission process and what makes JNU India’s premier academic institution. 

From the front page

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, whose house was raided by the CBI on Friday in connection with a case it has registered against him and several excise officers over alleged corruption in the rollout of a liquor policy, spoke to The Indian Express on Sunday and said the intent of the CBI’s action was not to fight corruption but to target Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s ministers. Excerpts from the interview.

The appointment earlier this month of Dr N Kalaiselvi as the first woman director general of India’s largest research and development organisation, the 80-year-old Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), underlined a significant trend — official data show the participation of women in science research has been generally increasing over the past two decades in the country.

Must Read

Advertisement

The Congress is to undertake its biggest ever mass contact programme since Independence — a four-month march traversing 12 states by Rahul Gandhi. But the organisation is in the throes of uncertainty over the next Congress president, the one month window for the election of which kicked in today. With Rahul Gandhi not keen to contest and return to the helm, there is a delay in the announcement of the date-wise schedule and little clarity among leaders on how things will pan out.

As the Nitish Kumar-led Mahagathbandhan government in Bihar draws fire from the BJP over the induction of RJD MLC Kartik Kumar as the law minister, who has been facing an arrest warrant in a 2014 kidnapping case, we take a look at the slew of such ministers facing serious criminal charges, including Tejashwi, Tej Pratap Yadav, Surendra Prasad Yadav and Ramanand Yadav.

Two months after the Samajwadi Party lost its strongholds of Azamgarh and Rampur to the BJP in the Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha bypolls, the party president, Akhilesh Yadav, is all set to visit Azamgarh on August 23 to meet the jailed “bahubali” and local party MLA, Ramakant Yadav. SP sources said that Akhilesh is concerned about a possible dent in the party’s Yadav vote base in the Azamgarh region.

And Finally

Advertisement

As part of a pilot project, the Ashramshalas, residential schools covered under the Tribal Development Project Office, in Nandurbar taluka in Maharashtra, have been experimenting with a unique way to learn. Here, teachers are facilitators, who, instead of following the fixed pattern of facing the class and conducting lessons, set challenges for students and encourage them to learn their curricula by developing innovative methods on their own, in the form of group activities.

Delhi Confidential: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, who is in Halifax, Canada for the 65th Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference, has an extensive itinerary. Birla is going to speak on ‘A People’s Parliament, Accessibility Through Innovation’ at the conference. From Canada, he will be flown to Mexico, where he will unveil statues of Swami Vivekananda and Pandurang Khankhoje, a Maharashtra-born scientist who led a Green Revolution in wheat and maize crops in Mexico. He will also visit Suriname.

In today’s episode of the ‘3 Things’ podcast, we talk about Indian medical students of Ukrainian varsities,, Antim Panghal becoming the first Indian woman to win Under 20 world wrestling championship, and the impact of heavy rainfall in Himachal.

Until next time,

Leela Prasad G and Srishti Kapoor

First published on: 22-08-2022 at 08:45:29 am
Next Story

While You Were Asleep: Naseem bags maiden five-fer, Boult, Russell join BBL draft, Kuwait pip UAE by 1 wicket in Asia Cup qualifier

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Most Popular

1

Noida: Woman seen misbehaving with security guard in viral video, arrested

2

Alia Bhatt reveals she was paid Rs 15 lakh for SOTY, said she handed cheque to mom Soni Razdan: 'Till date, my mother handles my money'

3

House of the Dragon premiere: When and where to watch

4

IIT-Patna to launch six new programmes; JEE score not required

5

Cardi B gets a face tattoo and leaves fans with mixed reactions

Featured Stories

August 22, 1982, Forty Years Ago
August 22, 1982, Forty Years Ago
Broken pitchers, 100 years apart
Broken pitchers, 100 years apart
Explained: What are cloudburst incidents and are they rising across India?
Explained: What are cloudburst incidents and are they rising across India?
Explained: US jobs-recession paradox
Explained: US jobs-recession paradox
The cost of 'inefficiency': The two Gujarat ministers who paid with their...
The cost of 'inefficiency': The two Gujarat ministers who paid with their...
In window for Congress chief election, disquiet and speculation but no co...
In window for Congress chief election, disquiet and speculation but no co...
MSP not implemented because of PM’s friend Adani: Satya Pal Malik

MSP not implemented because of PM’s friend Adani: Satya Pal Malik

Should pace spearheads be used more sparingly to reduce workload?

Should pace spearheads be used more sparingly to reduce workload?

Why Nitish Kumar’s decision to ally with RJD may energise Oppn
Opinion

Why Nitish Kumar’s decision to ally with RJD may energise Oppn

Premium
What are cloudburst incidents and are they rising across India?
Explained

What are cloudburst incidents and are they rising across India?

No renewals or new patrons: Zomato takes Pro off menu

No renewals or new patrons: Zomato takes Pro off menu

Imran Khan booked under anti-terrorism act for threatening police, judiciary

Imran Khan booked under anti-terrorism act for threatening police, judiciary

A mystery ‘dwarfing’ disease hits paddy crop in Punjab and Haryana

A mystery ‘dwarfing’ disease hits paddy crop in Punjab and Haryana

In Nandurbar, teachers step back as students help each other catch up

In Nandurbar, teachers step back as students help each other catch up

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022
SPONSORED

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 22: Latest News
Advertisement