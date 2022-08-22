Daily Briefing: Economies of 19 states exceed pre-Covid levels; Punjab, Haryana farmers report ‘dwarfing’ disease in paddy

Good morning,
The Big Story
Bouncing back from the shock of Covid-19 pandemic, economies of 19 states and Union Territories exceeded their pre-Covid levels, with seven recording double-digit growth rates during 2021-22, official data for 21 States and Union Territories shows. However, the growth rates of 11 states including Gujarat and Maharashtra were not available for 2021-22.
Subscriber Only Stories
Only in The Express
House-warming ceremony, son’s wedding, and mother’s knee-replacement surgery — these were among the reasons cited by some of the 11 convicts in the Bilkis Bano case who approached courts seeking parole or temporary bail even as prosecution witnesses wrote to government authorities citing threats from the convicts who took “frequent parole”. One such letter written on behalf of the witnesses alleged that one of the convicts, while out on parole, “had attended an event of the Bharatiya Janata Party and shared the dais with elected representatives of the BJP from Dahod”.
From the country’s Green Revolution Bowl of Punjab and Haryana, farmers have reported a mystery “dwarfing” disease of paddy that agricultural scientists are still to identify. The disease leads to stunting of paddy plants; the infected fields have these alongside plants with normal height and regular growth.
In this edition of the Idea Exchange, JNU VC Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit spoke on why she is agonised by its anti-national image, the problems of standardising the admission process and what makes JNU India’s premier academic institution.
From the front page
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, whose house was raided by the CBI on Friday in connection with a case it has registered against him and several excise officers over alleged corruption in the rollout of a liquor policy, spoke to The Indian Express on Sunday and said the intent of the CBI’s action was not to fight corruption but to target Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s ministers. Excerpts from the interview.
The appointment earlier this month of Dr N Kalaiselvi as the first woman director general of India’s largest research and development organisation, the 80-year-old Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), underlined a significant trend — official data show the participation of women in science research has been generally increasing over the past two decades in the country.
Must Read
The Congress is to undertake its biggest ever mass contact programme since Independence — a four-month march traversing 12 states by Rahul Gandhi. But the organisation is in the throes of uncertainty over the next Congress president, the one month window for the election of which kicked in today. With Rahul Gandhi not keen to contest and return to the helm, there is a delay in the announcement of the date-wise schedule and little clarity among leaders on how things will pan out.
As the Nitish Kumar-led Mahagathbandhan government in Bihar draws fire from the BJP over the induction of RJD MLC Kartik Kumar as the law minister, who has been facing an arrest warrant in a 2014 kidnapping case, we take a look at the slew of such ministers facing serious criminal charges, including Tejashwi, Tej Pratap Yadav, Surendra Prasad Yadav and Ramanand Yadav.
Two months after the Samajwadi Party lost its strongholds of Azamgarh and Rampur to the BJP in the Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha bypolls, the party president, Akhilesh Yadav, is all set to visit Azamgarh on August 23 to meet the jailed “bahubali” and local party MLA, Ramakant Yadav. SP sources said that Akhilesh is concerned about a possible dent in the party’s Yadav vote base in the Azamgarh region.
And Finally
As part of a pilot project, the Ashramshalas, residential schools covered under the Tribal Development Project Office, in Nandurbar taluka in Maharashtra, have been experimenting with a unique way to learn. Here, teachers are facilitators, who, instead of following the fixed pattern of facing the class and conducting lessons, set challenges for students and encourage them to learn their curricula by developing innovative methods on their own, in the form of group activities.
Delhi Confidential: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, who is in Halifax, Canada for the 65th Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference, has an extensive itinerary. Birla is going to speak on ‘A People’s Parliament, Accessibility Through Innovation’ at the conference. From Canada, he will be flown to Mexico, where he will unveil statues of Swami Vivekananda and Pandurang Khankhoje, a Maharashtra-born scientist who led a Green Revolution in wheat and maize crops in Mexico. He will also visit Suriname.
In today’s episode of the ‘3 Things’ podcast, we talk about Indian medical students of Ukrainian varsities,, Antim Panghal becoming the first Indian woman to win Under 20 world wrestling championship, and the impact of heavy rainfall in Himachal.
Until next time,
Leela Prasad G and Srishti Kapoor
While You Were Asleep: Naseem bags maiden five-fer, Boult, Russell join BBL draft, Kuwait pip UAE by 1 wicket in Asia Cup qualifier
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Alia Bhatt reveals she was paid Rs 15 lakh for SOTY, said she handed cheque to mom Soni Razdan: 'Till date, my mother handles my money'
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
Latest News
While You Were Asleep: Naseem bags maiden five-fer, Boult, Russell join BBL draft, Kuwait pip UAE by 1 wicket in Asia Cup qualifier
Tamil Nadu inoculates 13.77 lakh in 34th mass Covid vaccination drive
Rajasthan Police arrests man for spying for Pakistan
Rajasthan records 402 Covid-19 cases, 4 deaths
Here’s why you should keep your goals to yourself
Watch Lionel Messi assist Kylian Mbappe, goal in record 8 seconds
Whistleblower made accused in cow slaughter case: Rajasthan human rights org demands probe
NCSC takes note of ‘discrimination’ in midday meals in Rajasthan schools
‘Told him not to dive’: Shahid Afridi on Shaheen Afridi’s knee injury ahead of Asia Cup
Pakistan’s ex-premier Imran Khan booked under anti-terrorism act for threatening police, judiciary
Active Covid infections drop below 6,000 in Tamil Nadu
The cost of ‘inefficiency’: The two Gujarat ministers who paid with their portfolios